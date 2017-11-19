Huge Pedophile Ring Discovered With Clear Ties To Pope Benedict

A huge pedophile ring has been discovered by Australian authorities which they say has clear ties to Pope Benedict and the Catholic church.

Prominent Vatican official Cardinal George Pell, who has been an advisor to Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, is currently facing an Australian court on charges of historic sexual assault of children.

Collective-evolution.com reports: Last June he was charged by detectives from Victoria Police, and is currently fighting multiple allegations of sexual abuse, despite the fact that the details of the charges have not been made public.

Below is a picture of Pell with pope Benedict.

In even more recent news, a massive amount of decades of sexual abuse was reported in a choir that was led by the retired pope Benedict’s brother.

It’s interesting that all of these revelations and accusations of violence, child abuse and pedophilia coincided with the time of the pope’s resignation, when the people closest to him were being investigated and looked into, and at a time where it was becoming clear that child abuse within the Vatican is just a mere ‘conspiracy theory.’

Perhaps the most recent, is the case of approximately 600 members of a Catholic boys’ Domspatzen choir in Regensburg, Germany, where physical and sexual abuse ruled from 1945 to 1992. Georg Ratzinger, former Pope Benedict’s brother, was the choir’s head from 1964 to 1994.

In 2015, a lawyer by the name of Ulrich Weber was tasked with filing a report on what happened, and uncovered the startling fact that during the 30 years that the choir was run by Benedict XVI’s elder brother, approximately 600 boys with a “high degree of plausibility” were victims of sexual and physical abuse, or both. The report identified 500 cases of physical abuse, and 67 cases of sexual abuse committed by a total of 49 people in a position of power.

CBC News reports:

“At the choir’s preschool, “violence, fear and helplessness dominated” and “violence was an everyday method,” it said. “The whole system of education was oriented toward top musical achievements and the choir’s success, “the report said.” Alongside individual motives, institutional motives – namely, breaking the will of the children with the aim of maximum discipline and dedication – formed the basis for violence.”

The report implicated the pope’s brother for “looking away” and “failing to intervene.” It’s not far fetched to believe that he was actually involved, and perhaps this mounting pressure was the reason for Benedict’s early retirement, and shifted attention away from them and onto Pope Francis.

Ratzinger did not admit anything, except for slapping pupils after he took over the choir, and that these types of punishments and discipline were commonplace in Germany at the time.

“He also said he was aware of allegations of physical abuse at the elementary school and did nothing about it, but he was not aware of sexual abuse.”

Most people reading this who have investigated elite level child abuse will find it hard to believe that Ratzinger was not heavily involved. Child abuse, murder, organ harvesting and more are a few of many rumours that plague the vatican, and it’s almost, literally, unbelievable to fathom that these types of things may actually be going on, and yet a large portion of the world looks to, not only them, but the entire political establishment to represent and guide them.

The vatican has announced plans to offer victims ‘compensation’ between 5,000 and 20,000 euros each by the end of this year, but there is no way to compensate for what’s been done, and it’s erie to think about how much as gone unreported, and the gruesome, horrifying details that may be involved.

Where does all of this stem from? Most likely, in my opinion, from the fact that these “leaders” went through the same thing as children, and believe it to be perfectly normal.