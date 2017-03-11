Former Pentagon Contractor Found Guilty Of Child Sex Trafficking

A former Pentagon contractor, who is currently serving 10 years in prison on an espionage conviction, has been found guilty of underage sex trafficking and child exploitation while employed as a computer expert for the US Department of Defense.

Christopher Glenn was convicted by a federal judge on Wednesday for exploiting local teenage girls for sex, while he was working at a Pentagon’s air base in Honduras between 2010 and 2014.

He was convicted on eight of 10 charges, including sex trafficking and now faces a mandatory prison sentence of 15 years and potentially up to life at a hearing set for mid-May.

Press TV reports:

The US Attorney’s Office said that Glenn used his time in the Central American country to recruit and sexually exploit 13-16 year-old girls. He targeted girls from poor and rural villages to work for him as housekeepers.

He sexually assaulted the girls and in some instances, he forced the victims to take what he called “vitamins” that caused them to “black out,” the attorney’s office said.

Attorney Joseph Rosenbaum said at his trial that they “will be working to appeal the outcome of this case.”

Glen, 37, pleaded guilty in 2015 to stealing military plans and intelligence reports from the US Department of Defense.

He also worked at a military camp in Iraq more than a decade ago, but was expelled after 10 months when officials discovered that he hacked into a US database. Investigators later found child-porn images on his computer, which were dating back to when he worked in Iraq.