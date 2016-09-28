Pentagon Warns: Russia Could Suddenly Launch Nukes Against NATO

The United States has warned that Russia could launch a sudden and unprecedented nuclear attack on NATO.

Pentagon chief Ash Carter says western powers need to “refresh their nuclear playbook” as both Russia and North Korea pose a global nuclear threat.

A top British military chief warns that world war 3 is just around the corner as countries scramble to prepare.

The shocking warning came from US Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he called on the western powers to “refresh their nuclear playbook”.

World War 3 fears are currently high as the United States sets out on a £66 billion project to build 400 new nuclear missiles.

Speaking to nuclear bomber crews at Minot Base, in North Dakota, US, he warned of the threat from Russia.

Mr Carter called on NATO to “plan and train like we would fight to deter Russia from thinking it can benefit from nuclear use in a conflict with NATO”.

The Pentagon chief warned: “It is a sobering fact that the most likely use of nuclear weapons today is not the massive ‘nuclear exchange’ of the classic Cold War-type, but rather the unwise resorting to smaller but still unprecedentedly terrible attacks, for example by Russia or North Korea.

“We cannot allow that to happen, which is why we’re working with our allies in both regions to innovate and operate in new ways that sustain deterrence and continue to preserve strategic stability.”

Armies across the world are currently being bolstered as conflicts flare in Syria, Crimea, the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea – illustrated in Daily Star Online’s “Top Trumps” round-up of global powers mobilising for total war.

Mr Carter said: “Russia has long been a nuclear power, but Moscow’s recent sabre-rattling and building of new nuclear weapons systems raises serious questions about its leaders’ commitment to strategic stability.”

He added there also question over “their regard for long-established accords of using nuclear weapons and whether they respect the profound caution that Cold War era leaders showed in respect to brandishing their nuclear weapons.”

British military chief Admiral Lord West warned global conflict is closer now than it has been for more than half a century.

Nations are investing billions in constructing ultimate weapons as they face the looming threat of World War 3.

Britain is warned to be “totally ill-equipped” for nuclear conflict in the face of the power of Russia.

