Pilot Flew Planes Which Struck Twin Towers on 9/11 Disputes Official Story

A pilot who has flown both planes which struck the Twin Towers on 9/11 disputes the official US Government story about what actually happened and claims the third plane impact on the Pentagon would have been impossible.

Capt. Russ Wittenberg is a unique individual in that he actually flew two of the planes that were “hijacked” on 911. “For a guy to just jump into the cockpit and fly like an ace is impossible – there is not one chance in a thousand,” said pilot Wittenberg, recalling that when he made the jump from Boeing 727’s to the highly sophisticated computerized characteristics of the 737’s through 767’s it took him considerable time to feel comfortable flying.

“The airplane could not have flown at those speeds which they said it did without going into what they call a high speed stall. The airplane won’t go that fast if you start pulling those high G maneuvers at those bank angles. … To expect this alleged airplane to run these maneuvers with a total amateur at the controls is simply ludicrous… It’s roughly a 100 ton airplane.

“And an airplane that weighs 100 tons all assembled is still going to have 100 tons of disassembled trash and parts after it hits a building. There was no wreckage from a 757 at the Pentagon. … The vehicle that hit the Pentagon was not Flight 77.”

