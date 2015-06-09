Pilot Flew Planes Which Struck Twin Towers on 9/11 Disputes Official Story

June 9, 2015 Simon Ludgate Conspiracies, News 16

A pilot who has flown both planes which struck the Twin Towers on 9/11 disputes the official US Government story about what actually happened and claims the third plane impact on the Pentagon would have been impossible.

Capt. Russ Wittenberg is a unique individual in that he actually flew two of the planes that were “hijacked” on 911. “For a guy to just jump into the cockpit and fly like an ace is impossible – there is not one chance in a thousand,” said pilot Wittenberg, recalling that when he made the jump from Boeing 727’s to the highly sophisticated computerized characteristics of the 737’s through 767’s it took him considerable time to feel comfortable flying.

“The airplane could not have flown at those speeds which they said it did without going into what they call a high speed stall. The airplane won’t go that fast if you start pulling those high G maneuvers at those bank angles. … To expect this alleged airplane to run these maneuvers with a total amateur at the controls is simply ludicrous… It’s roughly a 100 ton airplane.

“And an airplane that weighs 100 tons all assembled is still going to have 100 tons of disassembled trash and parts after it hits a building. There was no wreckage from a 757 at the Pentagon. … The vehicle that hit the Pentagon was not Flight 77.”

Read the full story here and watch a video of the Pentagon impact the Government doesn’t want you to see.

  • Papa

    funny

  • fatwillie

    Now who are you going to believe, your wonderful trustworthy govt., or a guy that has the experience and no axe to grind?” this is not a trick question for those that are a little confused right now.

  • Battledonkey DO0M

    Building Fuel cant melt jet beams

  • AfterMe_TheDeluge

    I know someone who actually saw the plane hit the Pentagon. He was working across the street at the time. He called my husband, freaking out about what he had just seen. He said it was a passenger airline. All this conspiracy bullshit is exactly that – bullshit. There is enough actual fuckery done by our government to be pissed about, but this isn’t one of them.

    • David Anderson

      Riiiiiiight….

    • David Robinson

      Wow, that must have been terrifying. I know this is a bit late but would you happen to know how the wreckage was cleared so quickly?

  • Daniel Carr

    Another marginally “qualified” “expert” who is lost in the conspiracy theory mentality. Events are always a confluence of circumstances, finding a supposed weakness in one does not disprove the whole. Occam’s Razor, people, use your common sense.

  • http://www.myspace.com/michael_atkinson70 Michael Atkinson

