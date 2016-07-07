Poll: 93% of Americans Want Hillary Clinton Criminally Prosecuted

Following the FBI letting Hillary Clinton off the hook for her illegal use of a private email server, 93% of Americans have indicated that they would like to see her prosecuted.

A poll has been released that reveals the vast majority of the American population, Democrat and Republican alike, want the former Secretary of State to be prosecuted for using her unsecured private email server to transmit classified material.

Thomasdishaw.com reports:

According to this ABC report:

Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has been under scrutiny for almost a year after it came to light that she used a private email server for her government and personal emails, rather than the State Department’s email system while serving as Secretary of State to President Obama.

She recently met with the FBI about an investigation being conducted to decide whether or not to criminally prosecute her for her actions.

Clinton has said relying on a private server was a mistake but that other secretaries of state had also used a personal email address previously.