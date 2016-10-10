Poll: Putin More Popular Than Clinton and Trump

According to a new poll, Russian President Vladimir Putin is more popular with American citizens than their two presidential candidates.

U.S. citizens find Putin’s brutal honesty preferable to Clinton’s numerous lies and misdeeds and Trump’s shady business dealings.

Moonofalabama.org reports:

The tape of Trump talking dirty was released just in time to sidetrack from the release of more of Clinton’s dirty secrets by Wikileaks. Trump’s talk was juvenile and sexist bragging in front of other “boys”. Surprising it was not. There will more releases like that, all timed to run cover for Clinton.

The just released emails of her campaign chairman John Podesta about Clinton’s talk to Wall Street and other Clinton related issues are indeed revealing. She is the sell-out you would expect her to be:

*CLINTON SAYS YOU NEED TO HAVE A PRIVATE AND PUBLIC POSITION ON POLICY*

Clinton: “But if everybody’s watching, you know, all of the back room discussions and the deals, you know, then people get a little nervous, to say the least. So, you need both a public and a private position.”

It is funny how the U.S. electorate has a deeper “very negative” view of Trump (-44%) and Clinton (-41%) than of the much vilified Russian President Putin (-38%).

Less Liked than Putin

When Trump will come back in the polls (not “if”), it will be a devious fight with daily “leaks” followed by counter leaks and a lot of dirty laundry washed in front of the public. Good.

Many of the people who will vote will vote against a candidate, not for the one that they will mark on their ballot. I expect a very low turn out election, barely giving a mandate, to whomever may win or get selected to have won.