Prince Warned Of 9/11 Attacks In 1998 And Predicted His Own Death

April 22, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Conspiracies 47

Prince predicted the 9/11 attacks at a 1998 concert

A bootleg recording of a Prince concert recorded in Germany on December 23, 1998 has surfaced in which the late singer makes reference to Osama bin Laden and “the terrible event that is about to happen in America.”

The recording appears to show Prince predict the 9/11 attacks, some 3 years before they actually occurred.

The video has been mysteriously and inexplicably removed from YouTube multiple times.

Rinf.com reports:

The sudden and untimely death of pop legend Prince (57) has sent shock-waves around the world, and while information is still emerging, I have uncovered something that both puzzles and disturbs me in equal measure.

Last week Prince posted this cryptic message on his Instagram account:

Prince predicted his own death on Instagram

Now, I don’t know much about Instagram but obviously I do know a message posted from someone who is feeling at risk or in danger when I see one. And as seen in the image above, the cryptic comment states: “Just when u thought u were safe”.

What is more troubling however, is the fact that the comment is no longer there – it has clearly been deleted.

Prince, a Jehovah Witness, was outspoken against the corrupt political and corporate systems. Jehovah Witness believe that we live in a ‘system of things’ which is controlled by Satan.

While Prince often criticized the corruption within the establishment he refrained from interfering with politics, as his spiritual belief would not allow it.

Also as heard in this video, recorded in 1998, Prince predicted that Osama bin Laden would attack the United States in 2001. The truth about what happened on 9/11 is beyond the scope of this report but needless to say many researchers question the validity of the official narrative, pointing towards a government conspiracy.

In the video Prince sings  “I’ve got to go back to America, I’ve got to get ready for the bomb, Osama bin Laden getting ready to bomb, America you better watch out, Osama bin Laden getting ready to bomb, 2001 hit me”.

It appears to me that he is almost mocking the involvement of Osama bin Laden, but you decide for yourself. This video is startling because it was filmed three years before the horrific events of 9/11.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • fred

    I
    was WAITING for you CUNTHEADS to tie in 9-11 with some unconnected
    death you MACABRE TOSSING WANKERS!…hilarious!…maybe I should get a
    job with you pricks and help you generate more screaming shrieking
    bollocks!

    • Satan’s left Nut

      LOL. Great arguments! Very eloquent comment.

      • Laverne Swanson

        Uh-huh. Right.

    • Vee

      hmm.. u sound crazier than any ‘conspiracy’ I’ve ever heard of… lol.. and sadly yea.. not only did Prince warn us… but so did Michael… you can’t make this shit up..

      • Vee

        1997

      • Morpheus

        @Vee: “not only did Prince warn us… but so did Michael…”

        Well, it was about a year ago, according to newswire, that you made this comment supporting white supremacy.

        So, do you still support white supremacy…or were you, ..at least…at that time, trolling?

        “…you can’t make this shit up..”

        Actually, this shit is FAKE. One can, very much, make such shit up; as that is exactly WTF someone did, whether it was to intentionally troll or whether they are/were just so stupid, at least in a naive & gullible context, to believe in this garbage.

        The intention(s) and/or motivation(s) of the conspiracy theorist is besides the point.

        You’re an idiot, regardless of the type of idiot that you happen to be.

  • Laverne Swanson

    Osama Bin Laden didn’t do it. He was a scapegoat. It can’t really be said who as far as a person goes. Many were involved and it was those who profit from war who had it done. Majority being Americans.

    • Morpheus

      So, why do you support white supremacy?

    • bob downe

      huh? what’s your back up on this? are you a self hating american?

    • Maxanito

      And Israel, who actually orchestrated it.

      • Morpheus

        @Max: “…”

        Get back into your padded cell, Mister Kaczynski; Doctor Thorazine will be with you shortly.

      • Morpheus

        @Max: “…”

        Well, it was about a year ago, according to newswire, that you made this comment supporting white supremacy.

        So, do you still support white supremacy?

    • Morpheus

      @LS: “Osama Bin Laden didn’t do it. He was a scapegoat. …”

      Well, it was about a year ago, according to newswire, that you made this comment supporting white supremacy.

      So, do you still support white supremacy?

  • Morpheus

    9.11 was an outside job. Cletus. It was proven to have been an outside job over a decade ago. And 9.11 being anything other than outside job was and still is a white supremacist conspiracy theory, about `evil gubment`, much of it centered around Israel.

    There has never been any, even the slightest & most minuscule, credible, legitimate & quantifiable, evidence that 9.11 is anything other than a terrorist attack carried out by 19 Muslim fundamentalists & Islamic fundamentalism in general.

    Period. Point. Blank.

    So, why do you support white supremacy?!

    Take your meds & don’t breed, retard.

    • WhiteEagle

      Mossad renting ‘moving vans’ that had traces of explosives in them. One , still with explosives, was stopped by security as it was entering the onramp to the George Washington Bridge. Map with the twin towers, George Washington bridge and a couple of other spots circled, in one of the rooms that the arrested suspects had rented. Mossad agents deported quickly before further questioning by FBI and police.
      Do the search for the rest of the info. Osama was CIA trained. Whether he had info or even took part in the 0-11 scenero is not known. What IS know, beyond a doubt, is that Israel intelligence either knew or facilitated the event.

      • Morpheus

        So, why are you a traitor to the human species??

      • Morpheus

        Take your med’s & don’t breed, Cletus!

      • Morpheus

        @WE: “Mossad renting ‘moving vans’…”

        So, why do you support white supremacy?

    • Maxanito

      Oh yes there has. Watch this well done documentary, which includes all the references you need, many that are freely available anywhere. IF you watch this with an open mind, you can’t possibly believe otherwise: http://www.911missinglinks.com

      • Morpheus

        LOL!?!

        9.11 has long since been proven to have been an outside job. Retard. I’ve watched all the documentaries. They are all filled with misconceptions, misunderstandings, misnomers, misrepresentations, unproven garbage that only a junkie retard like you could come up with…and, yes, even outright lies!

        I feel sorry for you. Feel the honor of my pity.

        Now, take your med’s & don’t breed, Cletus!

      • Morpheus

        9.11 being anything other than an outside job is a developmentally stunted, fear, hate, scare, rumor & smear mongering, tinfoil hat-wearing, Kool-Aid sipping and, bare minimum, “white supremacist shill” dystopian horror conspiracy theory, about `evil gubment`!

        You support believe that 9.11 was an(ything other than an) outside job, bc, you support white supremacy and you do this whether or not you are a racist or an anti-semite. Moron.

        That 9.11 conspiracy theory website is, like all the rest of them, supportive of white supremacy; so, it makes sense that you would `pimp` them to justify your delusional paranoia…

        It’s over. This conspiracy theory has, long since, been proven to be FAKE. Moron.

        Now, take your med’s & don’t breed, Cletus!

  • Maxanito

    Except that Osama bin Laden (or Arabs/Muslims) didn’t carry out 9/11. Prince was much too smart to fall for such a ridiculous claim,

    • Morpheus

      “Except that Osama bin Laden (or Arabs/Muslims) didn’t carry out 9/11.”

      So, why do you support white supremacy?

      • Maxanito

        Huh?

        • Morpheus

          The idea that 9.11 was anything other than an outside job, i.e., by Islamists/Islamic fundamentalists, is a white supremacist conspiracy!

          They came up with it. You support that bullshit, then, you support at least that one facet of white supremacy. So, are you a racist, anti-semitic, xenophobe, etc., too??

  • Wesley

    Morpheus, why do you act like a retard? You shoot people’s arguments are false, but what prove can you offer to backup your opinion? When people try to explain their thoughts, you reply by saying they are morons etc. Very sophisticated of you to lower other people’s value in thoughts, just because you think differently. It makes me think you have some mental issues. Not for what you believe, but by how you treat others. Why do I never meet people like you face to face to start a healthy conversation….

    • Morpheus

      “Morpheus, why do you act like a retard?”

      LOL!?!

      I’m right. That pisses you off. You don’t have an argument. That pisses you off even more. And, of course, all of that is my fault.

      Nice FAIL. Moron.

      “You shoot people’s arguments are false, but what prove can you offer to backup your opinion?”

      I have credible, legitimate & quantifiable, scientifically validated evidence as the basis for the logic, reason & common sense, which is, further, the basis for all of the logical assertions, reasonable assumptions & sound conclusions made by me & anyone that understands reality; in particularly the reality that the person who made up this pile of trash story, about this overrated dead junkie, is someone that believes in shit that is NOT real, such as in the idea that 9.11 was anything other than an outside job…or that it was the reptilians that hit us with the `Tesla Ray`, that they stole from us, ..blah, blah blah, blah…

      This story is FAKE. Moron. Just like the buffoon that came up with it. Just like you, too.

      “When people try to explain their thoughts, you reply by saying they are morons etc.”

      I know, I know! How DARE I tell the truth; gosh, I’m such a horrible person!

      Very sophisticated of you to lower other people’s value in thoughts, ..”

      You political correctness has gotten in the way of you being able to think critically, so very much so that you, obviously, appear to be incapable of expressing an intelligent argument without the emotionally retarded conspiracy theorist point of view. I guess that’s my fault, too, eh?!

      “…just because you think differently.”

      No. It’s bc they are wrong. Just like you. Moron.

      “It makes me think you have some mental issues. Not for what you believe, but by how you treat others.”

      LOL!?!

      Again. Your political correctness has left you with nothing; and again, you blame me; as if I am somehow responsible…

      Nice FAIL. Moron.

      “Why do I never meet people like you face to face to start a healthy conversation….”

      Give me your name, address & phone number and I will give you the opportunity to cower in fear…in person…like the pathetic little coward that I know that you are! Otherwise, I suggest that you educate yourself on things, such as the science that has long since proved that 9.11 is exactly what the gov’t & media said that it was; i.e., a terrorist attack carried out by Muslim fundamentalists, etc!

      At the very least, however: Take your med’s & don’t breed, Cletus!

      You’re welcome!