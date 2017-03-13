Thousands of protestors are scheduled to take to the streets of Washington D.C. this month in order to urge Trump to expedite his investigation into the elite pedophile ring operating within the American government.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place in Lafayette Park on March 25th at 11am.

Protestors are planning a peaceful and productive gathering in the nations capital in order to bring public awareness to the Washington D.C. pedophile ring, otherwise known as Pizzagate, and show solidarity to law enforcement officials who are currently investigating it.

NN reports:

One of the main backers of the event is Pedogate investigator and former mainstream media journalist, David Seaman, who posted a message on his YouTube channel to promote the demonstrations:

Pizzagate protest planned – Washington, DC, March 25th at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

All are welcome!

We want a peaceful and productive morning of civic action against true evil and pathetic elitism… Pedogate is real.

We push back, with love and with strength.

Protests in other cities across the United States may be planned for the same day, but I have not looked into the legitimacy of any of those protests.

If you are financially able to do so, join us in DC. Afterward, I’m happy to meet with you all at a bar somewhere.

This is how change occurs. -David

Some attendees of the protests are planning to wear all black and remain still and silent as a display of self-control and individual empowerment.

We’ll keep you posted with any updates as they happen.