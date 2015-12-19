Latest

Putin Has Proof Princess Diana Was Killed By British Royal Family

Posted on December 19, 2015 by Baxter Dmitry in Weird // 148 Comments

Vladimir Putin says he has proof that the royal family killed Princess Diana

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a call-to-action to the people of Britain, saying that following the murder of their beloved Princess Diana 18 years ago, the country must prosecute the Royal family after conclusive proof has emerged that they were responsible for her assassination.

During a solemn Christmas luncheon at the Kremlin, Putin accused Queen Elizabeth, the late Queen Mother, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles of arranging the murder of Princess Diana via MI6 agents in Paris. He says that after speaking with Elton John on the telephone last month, he was privy to irrefutable evidence that the royal family had blood on their hands.

WATCH: Banned Princess Diana Documentary ‘Unlawful Killing’

During an informal and reflective speech, Putin told a select group of colleagues and esteemed state-approved journalists that Diana’s brutal assassination brought him unfathomably to tears at the time in 1997, and that he knew deep down that her death was due to foul-play.

Putin, who vows to destroy the Illuminati in 2016, said that the late great Princess Diana was a thorn in the side of the corrupt British establishment, and served as a constant threat to their existence due to the fact she knew way too much about what the illuminati had in store for humanity.

Holding back the tears, Putin stood up at the table with a glass of Vodka raised, and proclaimed:

She was about to go on the world’s stage and tell a very shocking truth”, he told the crowd who had just finished their blini appetiser.

And now, friends, I know this truth and I am prepared to let the world know too,” he warned, before slamming the drink back.

He continued, “That person sitting in Buckingham palace isn’t some innocent wrinkly old monkey. She’s evil incarnate. The whole rotten family needs to abolished”.

According to one of the journalists present, the crowd erupted into spontaneous applause at the man they have affectionally dubbed ‘The Illuminati Killer’ in Moscow.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (556 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

  • desmond

    Great and not so great. After all can we hear the actual speech and view it online also. Mobile video also. But its not new anyone with any common sense is able to understand the truth on this. The question again is why no one tells it. World leaders ignore it, the media ignore it. Elton John ignore it !! publish it on RT and go head to head with these people. JfK tried and died so hit them harder and faster in 2016. while at it tell the truth on 9/11 7/7 and a few other bits and bobs.

    • Caroline

      – Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalming´s and post-mortem´s – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • BeachN

    This site is so full of bull crap that it isn’t even funny. They type out words and expect everyone to suck it up.. Pathetic.. Putin has much better things to do and speak of other than the dearth of princess Diana.

    • Doug Stevens

      After he had a little chat with who……… Elton…….?? Blah blah blah… This was cheap Diana+Putin clicking
      bait that I fell for. Embarrassing!.

    • Caroline

      – Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalming´s and post-mortem´s – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • Christopher Porozny

    Dude, you almost had me – up until the bit about Putin holding back tears. Putin … does … not … cry …

  • piggypiggy

    Had me hook, line and sinker until the Putin crying bit. Ice does not cry.

    • Christopher Porozny

      ha. didn’t see your post. i agree.

  • Davey Grean

    Why bother with fake bull crap..f”cking knobs, Get a f”cking life you sp@stics..!!

  • Davey Grean

    You cocks@cking c#nts are f”cking with already traumatized minds, and the people don’t like it…you will be banned you are horseshit disinfo..

  • bubba2001

    Well that’s it then, call in the Mafia on them. ” There you go quennie, into the f-n thames you f-n go!”

    • Caroline

      – Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marrige – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalmings and post-mortems – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

      • Lord Potmsoke

        Why have you posted the same thing on everyone’s comments? :s

      • Renee

        The same post over and over again is very annoying. Once or twice would have been plenty.

      • Julie

        Really, you don’t need to keep copying and pasting. We got it the first time. I always thought she was murdered by Charles the asshole.

  • Carolyn

    I wish YourNewsWire would include more sources, for stories like these. Like, where did they originally get the idea that Putin and Elton John would talk about the royal family and Princess Diana?

    • Caroline

      – Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marrige – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalmings and post-mortems – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

    • Renee

      Go watch the YT videos about what the Queen said in her Christmas address. Reports are they had to re-record it.

  • Voice of the People

    Sean Adl-Tabatabai, commonly known as ‘Sean-the-Sheep’ is the ex co-director with David Icke, of The Peoples Voice, (TPV), who was instrumental in the ‘Indegogo’ fund raising appeal that generated over £500,000, (Half a Million Pounds), in PUBLIC donations, before it quickly deteriated and became BANKRUPT within a few short months. NO FULL ACCOUNTS were ever made fully available to the public, even though claims of ‘honesty and transparency’ were promised. This thieving pile of cow dung along with David Icke, should be arrested and forced to provide FULL financial accounts and explain exactly how they managed to ‘LOSE’ half a million pounds of public donation, when it was CLAIMED most of the staff and helpers offered their services completely FREE of charge! — STOP promoting this thieving scumbag, who steals ‘news reports’ from others and rarely gives credit, or provides links to the original authors or news sources, and spread the word to EDUCATE OTHERS about this lying thief, who still uses ‘The Peoples Voice’ name, after HE was responsible for destroying it and BANKRUPTING the company that was entirely funded, built and created by PUBLIC DONATIONS. – ‘Your News Wire’, My Arse!

  • Jock Doubleday
  • Thomas Baker

    Executive Intelligence Review News Service did an in-depth scientific investigation when this happened. Putins reference to “Illuminati” is his at of saying the British Empire!!

  • BT

    I am SO LOVING me some Putin right now! Destroy the despicable illuminati?! I’m down with that!

  • blabla

    and the NEWS or the PROOF are? Where? what? When? Who? How?

    • Caroline

      Read The Inquest Series by John Morgan. Particulary volume 2. This is the forensic evidence of Princess Diana´s assassination. Judicial corruption, suppressing the evidence, Paget pantomin, Illegal jurisdiction of Princess Diana´s body, 2 illegal embalmings, 2 illegal autopsies, illegal repatriation, testing the wrong samples, fraud at ILM, phantom search for the white fiat Uno, changing Diana´s Royal status, default seatbelts, why did the Jury not get to hear, that a fault was found in Diana´s seatbelt and why was the vehicle report not shown to the Jury ? Why was the Paget report not shown to the jury ? The Jury didn’t get to see a single document on Princess Diana. Nor did they see Henry Paul´s toxicology report. Are you kidding me ? The Jury are supposed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Diana´s and Dodi´d deaths – yet, over 700 vital documents were withheld from the Inquest Jury. The Documents The Jury Never Saw from 2010 – John Morgan. Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalming´s and post-mortem´s – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • ImajWalker

    It’s no secret.. they’re ALL evil. There are enough documentaries, presentations & whistleblowers (who have nothing to gain except trying to educate the ignorant) out there now.. ignorance isn’t an excuse anymore for ‘not knowing.’ However, Not Caring is more of an excuse for those who comment and spew shit without ‘knowing’ …that’s pathetic.
    If you care about your children’s ‘tomorrow’, you’d take the time and LEARN what’s coming. WASHINGTON, Israel, Royals, United Nations & Vatican all need artillery pointed in ‘their’ direction. To them.. WE the people are the terrorists.
    They lied to us about the Holocaust, Titanic, USS Liberty, Canada’s holocaust with the Indians, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and now Syria. The MEDIA has been used for decades to promote their LIES and the people believe them. When you finally WANT TO KNOW… you will learn that everything you were taught.. was One Big Lie!

    • Caroline

      The Truth. Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marrige – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalmings and post-mortems – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

      • Steffie Kinney

        thanks for this good article.

    • Zajac Wendy

      How Sandy Hook???

      • willow

        They were all actors and it was all planned to promote “Gun Control”..

        • http://the-sanctified-christian.blogspot.com/ meandanitoo

          You hit the nail right on the head….and WHO is hawking gun control? Obama…and the pope…

      • Renee

        Check FBI reports online. No one died in Newtown,CT on the day they said it happened. Go to Youtube and watch all the actors of that day. A pile of evidence that it didn’t happen and America doesn’t want to see because living in denial is more comfortable. Watch news reports with a careful eye and common sense.

      • ImajWalker

        Government-made Genocide normally has a DRILL before the event.
        There was one for 9/11, Boston Bombing, Sandy Hook and even one for the Orlando
        shooting (was done by crisis actors in December 2015)
        When you hear of a DRILL get ready (most of the time) for a False Flag.
        There are enough ‘really good’ people out there now that spend their time
        ripping these events to pieces to determine if they are real or not..
        ie.. We Need to Talk about Sandy Hook (youtube)
        They took it down numerous times and it was uploaded by others again..
        Also.. there is a Million Dollar lawsuit about it now.. Not sure how it’s going
        but they did all the Freedom of Information changes about a year before the event
        where you can’t get ‘any’ information ..it’s all hidden.
        It’s a SICK /SAD country right now.. That needs to change!

    • http://the-sanctified-christian.blogspot.com/ meandanitoo

      They lied about JFK too…the Zapruder film shows who killed JFK…and yet there are people who refuse to believe their own eyes and will actually attempt to try and explain away the evidence that is hidden in plain sight. The Illuminati is just another distortion…who are they? No one seems to know, they aren’t given a name. A group of elite businessmen and women is the usual explanation. Tell them that the Roman Catholic Church and her Jesuits are behind it and you will be laughed to scorn and ridiculed. I personally would rather know the truth and be ridiculed. Americans have no idea what is coming upon this world. It will make the great depression seem like a good thing. This is what happens to a nation who forgets God. If we will not be ruled by God then we will be ruled by tyrants – sinful men who men who have the hellish notion that they are somehow entitled to rule the world.

      If you think about what is going on in government and think about the things that are simultaneously happening in the world you will see some things clearly. There are set ups and there are hoaxes. The setup sets the stage for the hoaxes. Columbine was a setup. Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon were hoaxes. Why? Well let’s look at what government is doing. What laws are they trying to pass that Americans are resistant to? Could it be….gun control? Just who does the government of the United States want to remove guns from? Could it be….law abiding citizens? Why? What citizens in particular is the government concerned with/

      Christians. I’m not talking about the meal mouthed right wing, left wing group of the visible church. I’m not talking about the false prophets – the Creflo Dollars, Joyce Meyer, Benny Hinns or Kenneth Copelands. Or the 700 club. I am not referring to the visible one world church. I am talking about true Christians who expose the lies wherever they are found, about those who speak out against government abuses, those who STAND UP for Jesus, those who are persecuted for Jesus name. It is for Americans who speak out against government. FEMA concentration camps are no fiction. They are real and they are for American citizens.

      If guns are removed from law-abiding citizens who will still have guns?

      The police, the Feds and the criminals, including a muslim faction that has been setting up Jihad training camps all over the United states. WAKE UP. The ostrich may hide it’s head in the sand but that doesn’t mean that the lion is gone because you refuse to see him. But your refusal to see him won’t stop him from tearing you to pieces and eating you alive. WAKE UP!

    • Steffie Kinney

      Leave Israel out of the equation. Whomever dares touching Israel, touches the apple of God’s eye. Israel will endure forever.

      • Tempuser15632

        Here; I got something for you:
        http://beforeitsnews.com/religion/2016/04/jesus-called-the-chosen-people-sons-of-vipers-sons-of-devils-2506528.html Jesus calls Israel the “sons of vipers, the devil”

        • Steffie Kinney
        • Steffie Kinney

          brood of vipers Question: “Why did John the Baptist refer to the Pharisees as a brood of vipers?”

          Answer: John the Baptist condemned the Pharisees and Sadducees as a “brood of vipers” in Matthew 3:7. A “brood of vipers” is a “family of snakes.” Because vipers are venomous, John was essentially calling the religious leaders “deadly sons of serpents.” It’s quite a bold denunciation—and one Jesus repeated to the Pharisees in Matthew 12:34.

          The Pharisees and Sadducees were the religious leaders in Israel during the time of John the Baptist and Jesus. The Pharisees were the Law-keepers and promoters of tradition, and the Sadducees comprised the wealthier ruling class. Over the centuries, these well-meaning groups had become corrupt, legalistic, and hypocritical and would eventually be responsible for crucifying the Son of God. They earned their label “brood of vipers,” a sobriquet with deeper meaning than is obvious at first glance.

          The viper was seen to be an evil creature. Its venom was deadly, and it was also devious—the viper that bit Paul was hiding in the firewood (Acts 28:3). The Hebrew Scriptures, which the Pharisees knew well, associate the serpent with Satan in Genesis 3. For John to call the Pharisees a “brood of vipers” implies that they bore satanic qualities. This idea is clearly stated by Jesus in John 8:44, where He says the unbelieving Jews “belong to [their] father, the devil.” When John and Jesus called the Pharisees a “brood of vipers,” they were pointing out that these men were deceitful, dangerous, and wicked—deceitful in that they were hypocrites (Matthew 23:15); dangerous in that they were blind leaders of the blind (Matthew 15:14); and wicked in that their hearts were full of murder (John 8:37).

          Another fascinating detail is found in Jesus’ use of the epithet “brood of vipers” to describe the Pharisees. In Matthew 23:33, He says, “You brood of vipers, how are you to escape being sentenced to hell?” Farmers, then as now, often burned the stubble of their fields to get the land ready for the next planting season. As the fires neared the vipers’ dens, the snakes would slither away from the flames, but they often did not escape being consumed. Snakes fleeing the fire was a common sight, and Jesus’ words to the Pharisees would likely have called it to their minds. How could they think they would escape the fire of God’s judgment by relying on their own works, which were not at all honest or good? John’s and Jesus’ calling them a brood of vipers was meant to make them aware of their own wickedness and call them to repent.

          • ImajWalker

            Here’s a question for you Steffie:
            How do you KNOW that the Bible is genuine? I mean.. it’s been revised, rewritten, preached..and not just in the West.. but EVERY Religion has it’s own Bible.. different than the Wests.
            After being LIED TO all your life.. how do you KNOW it wasn’t written by some drunk or two?
            Do you, besides the fact that you were TOLD it was God’s word?

            Not trying to be rude.. just asking a legitimate question.

            My belief is this:
            I KNOW there is something greater that ‘created’ us. Was it of alien nature? I dunno..
            But whatever it was.. I have the utmost respect for it.
            It doesn’t have a NAME
            It doesn’t require me to PAY MONEY in a basket
            and
            It doesn’t make me GO ANYWHERE to pray to it..
            IT’S WITHIN ME!

            We’ve been indoctrinated for hundreds of years to BELIEVE what we are told.
            It’s 2016.. I’ll take door #2 and go with REALITY!

          • Steffie Kinney

            How do I know Bible is true? IT is true ..the proof is the JEW!

          • Steffie Kinney

            Bible is alive and powerful..!!

          • seedaripper1973

            You are bloody stupid if you think the Gregorian Bible, is anything other than fucking hogwash.

          • seedaripper1973

            It’s called ‘policing of the soul’

          • melfarmer

            Steffie, I understand what you think you are saying. But, the all Jews are not the apple of God’s eye. God clearly states in His Word that He neither sees, Jew, Greek or Gentile. We all who follow and Worship God are now all one and the same. There will be a lot of Jews who never come to repentance and call on Jesus. Hate to tell you, that just because they are Jews, does not mean they are automatically saved just because they are Jews. EVERYONE on this planet, no matter who they are, have to be saved through Jesus Christ, even a Jew.

        • Johari bin Ramli

          Yes frenz. Thats very true. They killing their messengers!!

      • frankiegllaj

        Steffie Kinney…..get a life you know nothing. I’m an orthodox Jew and imajwalker tells the truth….go figure that out. Do your research before you open your mouth.

        • Steffie Kinney

          Yeshua says ‘I AM the way, I AM the truth, I AM the LIFE! I have a life. HE IS MY LIFE!

          • frankiegllaj

            That’s the thing with you silly Christians, you just don’t think. The only Christian who tells the truth about how it really is past present and future is Texe Marrs. Did you know that Sephardic Jews are treated below Ashkenazi Jews in Israel?? I know because it happened to my friends. Asheke’nazi are Jews from Kahzaria and those are the Jews in America today. Go and listen to Shlomo Sands and TM and Benjamin Franklin and learn something about the ”Jew”.
            Shabbat shalom 15 mins to go

    • Loui Vargas

      How do we know all that documentaries are true, or are just youtubers trying to monetize their channels?

      • ImajWalker

        You don’t… but you need to start somewhere.
        I usually get the article.. and ‘search’ the $hit out of it..
        Then I make my decision.
        If it comes from Mainstream LYING Media.. I NEVER believe it.
        ALL Mainstream Media is owned by 6 very rich / not very nice people with an agenda..

        You need to search for Whistleblowers (people who still possess ‘morals’ and actually can’t live with what they’ve seen or are thinking about THEIR family / children..
        THEY are risking a lot to come out and inform us..

        There is an interesting video called:
        Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars (hang on.. I’ll get the link)
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_38tsQ4p0I
        This one is pretty good..
        Stop the Crime (dot) Net is a really good site
        for what else is going on.

        You need to step out of the BRAINWASHING BOX and look in.. Once you do..
        You can never go back inside.. It’s a whole new outlook / world.
        IT’S ALL EVIL!

        • Loui Vargas

          ok, I will dedicate more time to read about the secrets, thank you for your links.

    • Mikkel Axell

      – Assassination at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana;s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles ;and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalmings and post-mortems – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

    • Zac Michael

      The powers that think they are will get their end, we the people are going to drop mountains on them, they built their DUMBS tectonic weapons exist and have done for centuries, the fact that we the people have not used them yet does not mean we will not use them soon, we want to let them think they will get their own way and then boom goes their entire plan of the ages, failed yet again, it is funny to see them making their technology to try to crack the stars, it is funny that soon those that come from the abyss are coming to meet their end, stinging only those who deserve it, let them do their thing, the fireworks will be more the fun and awesome to boot, ever thought about instead of using fireworks to light the sky we could use Nuclear weapons as fireworks, the chinese used black powder to entertain their subjects and the english used it to kill, we took their weapons of mass destruction and made them useful.

      When we drop the mountains on them all it will be over, that day is coming quickly and who can stop it? Hmmmmm, I am looking forward to the event of all events. Enjoy it whilst you can, I got upset and wanted to hurt those hurting us but in the end you have to forgive yourself first and then forgive them, then when they die for their own actions whether it was brought on by you or another is their own fault, they made the choice to sin to destroy to harm, Executing them is done in cold blood, cold blood feels nothing as there is no blood guilt associated with it, think what you like about me but when you come to a calm state of being and become balanced in your morality you will see that the only option is their removal of high powers.

  • Mia Vos

    I can hardly believe that Putin has the time or inclination to bother with whatever has happened 18 years ago.

    • Caroline

      – Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marrige – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalmings and post-mortems – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • Caroline

    Judicial corruption, suppressing the evidence, Paget pantomin, Illegal jurisdiction of Princess Diana´s body, 2 illegal embalming´s, 2 illegal autopsies, illegal repatriation, testing the wrong samples, fraud at ILM, phantom search for the white fiat Uno, changing Diana´s Royal status, default seatbelts, why did the Jury not get to hear, that a fault was found in Diana´s seatbelt and why was the vehicle report not shown to the Jury ? Why was the Paget report not shown to the jury ? The Jury didn’t get to see a single document on Princess Diana. Nor did they see Henry Pauls toxicology report. Are you kidding me ? The Jury are supposed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Diana´s and Dodi´d deaths – yet, over 700 vital documents were withheld from the Inquest Jury. The Documents The Jury Never Saw from 2010 – John Morgan. Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalming´s and post-mortem´s – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • Caroline

    Judicial corruption, suppressing the evidence, Paget pantomin, Illegal jurisdiction of Princess Diana´s body, 2 illegal embalming´s, 2 illegal autopsies, illegal repatriation, testing the wrong samples, fraud at ILM, phantom search for the white fiat Uno, changing Diana´s Royal status, default seatbelt´s, why did the Jury not get to hear, that a fault was found in Diana´s seatbelt and why was the vehicle report not shown to the Jury ? Why was the Paget report not shown to the jury ? The Jury didn’t get to see a single document on Princess Diana. Nor did they see Henry Paul´s toxicology or autopsy report. Are you kidding me ? Why haven´t we seen a single photograph of Princess Diana´s dead body ? The Jury are supposed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Diana´s and Dodi´d deaths – yet, over 700 vital documents were withheld from the Inquest Jury. The Documents The Jury Never Saw from 2010 – John Morgan. Princess Diana was assassinated at the hands of the British Secret Intelligence Service under the directions of senior members of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elisabeth II. Princes Diana´s life was stolen by MI6 and the Royals, and her death was stolen by the Queen, Scotland Yard and the British judiciary. Princess Diana was seriously abused throughout her marriage – seriously mistreated by Prince Phillip, the Queen and Prince Charles and other senior Royals. But after being assassinated, her body was mistreated – with multiple embalming´s and post-mortem´s – under the direction of the Queen, the evil Bitch. Then the investigation of her death was hijacked by corrupt senior officials in the French and British police, including MPS commissioners Paul Condon and John Stevens. The final injustice was carried out at the hands of Lord Scott Baker, who pretended to conduct a thorough investigation, but instead presided over one of the most corrupt and mismanaged inquests in British history.

  • Kathleen Moore

    I hope that doesn’t include Prince Harry and Prince Willima, Duchess Catherine and the beautiful grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.They are Diana’s descendants and beloved by the people . I think that they are as Divine if not more so than Diana ever was and have a loving family which does great good for the country.Duchess Catherine has a beautiful heart and giving nature and is of service to Humanity. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a special role to play in the future for humanity and you can be sure Diana is seeing to it that no harm comes to any of them !!!!!

  • Steve

    Don’t forget they aye lizard people

    • Steffie Kinney

      yes

  • Lord Potmsoke

    I have a feeling some of your articles are fake, what was the one about the Queen saying she will take back America? full on bullshit, and then you’ve got others where you slam Icke, that maybe true but after seeing you’ve only got 16 articles and one of them says the Queen actually expressed wishes to take back America if Trump wins, has made me think all your articles are bullshit.

  • revolva

    Yournewswire is full of shit. All they do is pump out a fuck-ton of unsubstantiated bullshit

  • ANGELA SMITH

    We all Diana was murdered it was covered up and those basards in Buckingham palace have alot to answer for ???

  • MICKY

    WHAT WILL NO BALLS CAMERON HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THIS.

  • MICKY

    What will no balls Cameron have to say about this..

  • MICKY

    IF HE HAS THE EVIDENCE WE ALL WANT TO SEE IT. A.S.A.P.

  • MICKY

    THIS IS THE THIRD TIME I HAVE PUT THIS UP, WHY ARE YOU DOING THAT ?
    WHAT WILL NO BALLS CAMERON HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THIS.

  • Ian

    Evil family one only has to trace back their history. Yes poor Diana was murdered because she knew the truth, and that would not do for those ruling this world, but the vile evil system must go The Banks the Law , Governments religion are all connected The secret intelligence are there to advise their minders. If people were not such brainwashed sheep then the establishment would have crashed long ago, but it is coming down and God help those who have been apart of it. We have been lied to for decades, religion is another fake god set up to keep us in check through fear.

  • Prrpizzaz

    So good to read these comments and realize people are waking up.
    Now I am wondering how they plan to take Trump out, will it be
    a car crash or a bold “lone wolf’??? I spent hours on YouTube watching
    videos on Sandy Hook. Gun control will be top priority Iif Hillary makes
    it. And so true….when we see the rats run away….Obama, McConnell, McCain,
    Hillary, Warren, Sorres….we know the end is in sight.
    America without God and with the Roman Catholic Church….we’re going down.

  • Mikkel Axell

    If there is nothing to coverup then why is there a coverup? To me this is very strange: Philippe Massoni, the Prefect of Police, Patrick Riou, the Director of the Judicial Police, Martine Monteil, Head of the Brigade Criminelle and Maud Coujard, the Deputy Public Prosecutor…..where already in the Alma Tunnel before 12:53 according to Brunet and Lotteaux, both Fire Service Lieutenant Colonels – As a matter of fact Philippe Massoni arrived at ten minutes notification at 12:50 a.m. – which was substantially quicker than Dianas SAMU ambulance which was notified at 12:23 a.m., travlled 2.3 km from the Necker Hospital but first arrived at 12:40 a.m. 17 minutes after notification; What the Hell are these people doing in the Alma Tunnel? There were over 50 people in the Alma Tunnel – including 23 medical staff and 12 senior public officials including the Public Prosecutor. The question is: How many senior public officials does it require to handle the scene of a road crash? I suggest the answer is 0. The Paparazzi Serge Arnal, Nikolai Arsov, Jacques Langevin, Christian Martinez, Romuald Rat, Laslo Veres, David Odekerken, Fabrice Chassery,; Serge Benamou, and Stephane Darmon, were not inside the Alma Tunnel, at the time of the impact at 00:23 am. They first arrived 2 minutes after the crash. The Inquest Judge lied when he claimed that Veres motorbike was found inside the Tunnel. CCTV from the Place Vendome outside the Ritz shows, that Veres didnt leave until 00:25, 2 minutes after the crash. Darmon and Rat told the french police that they couldnt follow Diana´s mecerdes from la Place de La Concorde. So who was chasing Diana down the Expressway and into the Alma Tunnel? It was the SAS Hit Squad Team, masquerading as the legitimate paparazzi. They were in fact an increment operating on behalf of MI6﻿.

  • Alphonso de Barbo

    The Queen and Prince Philip should have authorised the liquidation of that fat old poofter, Elton John, too – the silly gossipy old queer that he is!

  • willaim

    sorry but didn’t Putin have his money in her bank in the cay-mans isnt he also a partner with her in a bp gazprom deal. Yes they are all connected maybe he has had enough but lets not take them at face value. lets just watch after all. he is very clever and the ex head of the old KGB.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire