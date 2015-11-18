Putin To Extinguish ISIS From The Planet

President Putin has ordered the total destruction of ISIS and related factions, wherever they may be on the planet.

The order comes in response to the downing of the Russian passenger airliner, A321, last month over Sinai, Egypt.

It has been determined by Russia that the flight was sabotaged and an ISIS bomb was planted on board killing all 224 passengers, who were mainly Russian holiday makers.

The hatred of the Russian president for radical Islamic militants was well known in the past , and now it has ripened, ready to to be harvested.

The first thing that the Russian president wants is the names of the men responsible. In order to boost the world economy and create millionaires, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FDA) is offering a $50 Million dollar reward to find out about any “scumbag” responsible.

ISIS has stoked the wrath of Putin.

Receiving confirmation from the head of the FSB that the Metrojet over Sinai was indeed downed by a bomb, a somber but furious Putin spoke to the Russian people about the coming vengeance.

‘The murder of our people in Sinai is one of the bloodiest in terms of the number of victims of such crimes. We won’t easily wipe away the tears in our hearts and souls. It will stay with us forever. But that will not prevent us from finding and punishing the perpetrators. We should not apply any time limits. We need to know all the perpetrators by name. We will search for them everywhere – wherever they are hiding. We will find them in any spot on the planet and we will punish them‘, said a very serious-looking Putin.

And as if this dire warning wasn’t enough, the enraged president vowed to ratchet up the strikes in Syria so that ‘the criminals understand that revenge is unavoidable.’

This is the harshest language Putin has used since he promised to kill Chechens in the ‘shithouse’ when he served as FSB director.

Combine all of this with the FSB offering $50 million for information on the perpetrators, and it looks like ISIS and its affiliates are set to reap the whirlwind.