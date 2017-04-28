Putin: The USSR Won World War 2

In this video clip, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirms how it was the USSR, and not Britain or the US, who won World War 2.

In anticipation of Victory Day this May 9th, 2017, it is worth revisiting the subject of WWII and the West’s attempt to downplay the role the Soviet Union played in the Great Patriotic War – in which 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died.

Fort-russ.com reports:

On a personal level, it is 3 of my great-grandfathers killed in battle, and 1 who made it from Siberia to Berlin, and home to tell the story. One out of four family members – and this is standard for each Russian/Soviet family.

In this clip, Vladimir Putin addresses an assembly in Belgrade in 2014, an anniversary date for the liberation of Belgrade. He states that it is the USSR and the Yugoslavian forces that offered the most resistance to Hitler’s Germany; no historical manipulation can be entered into.

It is also trendy nowadays to dismiss the destructive role Nazism had on the European continent, linking Hitler to fighting against ‘international Jewish banksters’, ‘subspecies’ and ‘the cabal.’ In reality, nobody in history of humanity destroyed more ‘white’ Europeans than Hitler’s Germany. At that point in time, the Soviet Union’s casualties amounted to almost ¼ of the world’s population as a whole. Every Russian city today has a monument or an eternal fire to the Great Patriotic War, with the names of the deceased printed for eternity.

Today, in April 2017, preparations for the 2017 Parade are taking place in Moscow. Are you coming?