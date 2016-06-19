Latest

Putin Warns Trump ‘New World Order Out To Get You’

Posted on June 19, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, World // 141 Comments

Brave Vladimir Putin has delivered a scathing attack on the New World Order and warned Donald Trump that the 'secret cabal' have him 'in their crosshairs.'

Brave Vladimir Putin has delivered a scathing attack on the New World Order and warned Donald Trump that the ‘secret cabal’ have him ‘in their crosshairs.’

There is a secret cabal above the elected rulers of your country, they have very clear goals for the next couple of years…They do not want you to be President, and they are conspiring against you.


President Putin hasn’t endorsed Trump, but any enemy of the New World Order is a friend of the Russian President’s, and he had a few words of warning to share with Trump when they spoke on the phone on Friday.

Putin warned Trump to expect ‘dirty tricks like we’ve already seen, and much worse‘ according to a Kremlin source, warning him that elite members of the GOP, his own party, are currently plotting against him and will attempt to take away his nomination for the presidency.

The elites will do whatever it takes to stop you thwarting them,’ Putin said, according to sources, hinting at a possible assassination plot should Trump’s campaign continue gaining momentum.

‘The elites have chosen Hillary [Clinton], the whole world has seen in her emails that the Democrats chose her as their nominee over a year ago and the election over [Bernie] Sanders was a farce.’

It is understood that Putin said if the exit polls differed from the official results by so wide a margin in a Russian election, the Western media would be shouting about election fraud and corruption.

Asked about the presumptive Republican nominee for president while taking questions at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin again described Trump as a “flamboyant” or “colorful” man, using a Russian word – “яркий” – that can be translated in different ways, from gaudy to striking to dazzling.

But here’s where I will pay close attention, and where I exactly welcome and where on the contrary I don’t see anything bad: Mr Trump has declared that he’s ready for the full restoration of Russian-American relations. Is there anything bad there? We all welcome this, don’t you?

In an annual press conference with his countrymen last April, Putin expressed skepticism about the American electoral process, which he believes is corrupt – elite family clans taking turns occupying the White House. He also hinted how he personally saw Hillary Clinton.

‘First there was Bush senior in power, then Bush junior. [Bill] Clinton was [U.S. President] two times in a row, now his wife has ambitions. Again, the family might stay in power. As they say in Russia, a husband and a wife are the same Satan.’

Neither side of the political establishment want Trump anywhere near the White House. The mainstream media are vilifying him. In short, the sock puppets of the New World Order are united against him. They have a lot to lose if somebody who isn’t playing by their rules takes control.

It is not known if Putin received this information from Guccifer, the anti-Illuminati hacker who accessed Hillary Clinton’s emails, or whether the inside information came from another source.  What is clear however is that Putin has been vocal about destroying the New World Order’s chokehold over global economics and geopolitics, and he is determined to see this through.

In Russia there is an old saying that roughly translates as ‘If you don’t understand the past, you won’t be able to understand the present, or shape the future.’ Putin lives by this saying. According to sources he has been studying the history of the New World Order so he can understand their plans and destroy the invasive organisation before its roots and branches spread too far and wide around the world and it becomes too late.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (597 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

  • Mira

    every day Putin is looking better and better….

    • Zaphod Braden

      The MAJOR World Leader fighting for Western CHRISTIAN Democratic Civilization

      • eric blaine

        go to youtube, put in Putin declares he is now a follower of Jesus Christ and then spend a week looking at everything that pops up. Beyond amazing, what one can find on the tube.

        • John

          So others tell me Putin turned to Christianity when his first wife died in a car accident. Anyone confirm?

    • Biz Duck

      CNN and Facebook are just pounding Trump. It’s going to be interesting how powerful the propaganda machine will affect the election, he’s got an uphill battle against stupid.

      • John

        Thanks, Biz! Actually, I read a lot of negative about Putin emanating from Israel Boy’s Facebook!

      • carolyn_stjohn

        Putin has decided to reject the NWO! He is on our side…the side of the light!!! There is an ultimate choice everyone will make on who to serve! This is no joke! The powers that be are scrambling to stay that way…Putin is brave and he is starting to take steps to protect his people, example, GMO’s are now outlawed in Russia. I am not saying this man is perfect, but he is doing well at being a better human being!!! I hope he will change his ways when it comes to LGBT soon.

        • 348wby

          putin wants his own flavor of a new world order were he is the boss.

          • pokerchip

            You need to read more…

        • Katherine McChesney

          Why should he changes his ways about perverts? He has the right to believe anyway he wants.

          • eric blaine

            I agree, but as much as homo stuff sickens me, all of it, I think it now so out of control, so many millions of very young have been pimped and pushed into it now, its just beyond horrible legal punishments, and I can’t see Putin or Trump thinking along those lines, as disgusted as both of them probably are by homo everything. Trump is absolutely PURE hetero alpha male, and if I find Putin is not, think I’ll put a bullet in my brain or something, no what I mean?

            • Katherine McChesney

              It IS sickening. The sexual deviancy in this country is supported by the Stench in the White House. He has destroyed American with diseased Mexican, Islamist filth and we also have black criminality that is NOT being addressed. But Trump is our only hope. He is what we need. So stop thinking about hurting yourself. That would fix absolutely NOTHING.

              • Albert

                First of all,America is the whole continent,not this country,the ignorants
                that believe are superior to anybody else,are the ones destroying the world,racist garbage like you,are the ones more pervert than the rest
                You think have the right to judge the people,judge yourself,you’ll see
                How dirty and nasty is your #%#£>~|}#%€

        • eric blaine

          LBGT is a weird bag. I try to avoid the subject, but also killing someone, anyone, in a horrible manner for consenting human sex practices is as bad as horribly torturing a human for their political and religious thoughts. So. All I know is Putin is as hetero as I am, and its hard to embrace the concept. So I doubt he will change, but he is no longer the KGB torturer of his youth either. We all change, Thank God.

        • ntrlhealth

          Where is a video of him saying this? (even if it’s in Russian)

          • ANTHONY_THE_CHRISTIAN

            HE LET THEM IN UNVETTED………………..HE LET THEM ATTACK……………HE TAKES AWAY YOUR RIGHTS ………..THE ULTIMATE FALSE FLAG……….ALEX JONES ……..ONLY TRUMP 2016-2024 …………THEY ARE BRINGING IN THEIR ARMY …………… DONALD TRUMP ON SYRIAN ‘MIGRATION’: ‘IF I WIN, THEY’RE GOING BACK!’……….TRUMP 2016

            • eric blaine

              51% in US now on govt. dole. (people once looking for jobs added last 4 years) Then BLOATED Obama packed Fed. Govt. (vote-slaves to dem ticket now). Then 11 million illegals, many, many will get to vote with no ID. What I see is we are dead meat. Seriously. And OH, yeah, US Muslims voted 89% for Obama in 2012. Add ALL MUSLIMS.

            • Kelly Rae Zimmerman

              Amazing that there is more freedom of the press and support for the Christian world view coming from Russia and Putin than there is on our press and establishment. Then again, not hard improve on zero. At this point, I would vote for Putin over the grand dragoness.
              To bad he is not running. I would totally vote for a Trump/Putin ticket. Vlad and the Donald for president!
              Trump/Putin 2016!

              • Zaphod Braden

                pope JUDAS ISCARIOT Not a PEEP out of the pope about that Priest’s Crucifixion. Pope Judas Iscariot was washing and KISSING the feet of mooslums while his priest was crucified by MUSLIMS in Syria.

              • John

                No offense, but I’d rather have Putin/Trump 2016!!!

                • eric blaine

                  LOL again. Yes to that.

                  • John

                    🙂 Really tough who to believe. On RT (TV) a group session reported Germany was parking tanks on Russia’s borders. But, online, I see a German Minister is slamming NATO for Warmongering Russia! So, is Germany around Russia to counteract NATO, even within NATO alliance feelings are the same!

                • Frank Szabo

                  No offense taken. I think it’d be an excellent team.

              • eric blaine

                LOL literally. Yes. Putin now practicing Russian Othodox Catholic, exposing Illuminatti running world and the coming horrors of the New World Order. Trump/Putin, craziest hook up in history maybe. I have a strange love for the guy, his past I forgive. We all grow up and change. And. God help us, we will need it more than ever to survive a sci-fi future with the devil himself running everything.

              • Alleged Comment

                Duhh, well we already knew that. Give us dates and times Vladimir. Be useful.

              • Zaphod Braden

                Two names — ONE CRIME FAMILY
                W-rong Bush calls HILLARY his SISTER IN LAW:
                http://www.teaparty.org/bush-hillary-sister-law-71099/
                http://redalertpolitics.com/2014/12/07/bush-calls-hillary-clinton-sister-law-says-brother-jeb-beat-2016/
                https://www.google.com/?gws_rd=ssl#q=bush+clinton+drug+dealers
                Alcoholic Barbara Bush says her sons call Mr. Clinton “my brother by another mother.”
                http://www.cbsnews.com/news/bush-and-clinton-unlikely-partners-in-crime/
                http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/news/world_news/Americas/article1484263.ece
                CBS NewsSeptember 9, 2014, 11:07 AM
                Bushs and Clintons: Unlikely partners in crime research theMENA airport research Prescott Bush&NAZIS.
                Name two people you thought would never be friends.
                You might think that about former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, but you’d be wrong, CBS News correspondent Bill Plante reports.
                They were together again Monday in Washington, introducing a program for young leaders and swapping stories about being an ex-president.
                Play Video
                Bill Clinton, George W. Bush banter about important phone calls
                “We were laughing about going to restaurants and having to spend our time taking selfies with people,” Clinton said.
                Bush added, “At least they’re still asking, you know?”
                It’s a regular bromance, two former presidents laughing it up like old friends, and sharing old memories.

                • Mel

                  Republicans blindly followed Bush, like the Democrats blindly followed Clinton.

                • eric blaine

                  I always wondered about that, and G. Bush literally seemed to happily throw the White House off to Obama. His silence and saying only good things knowing the background of that strange unknown person, was creepy. Some felt it was because he was not popular. But.

                  • Zaphod Braden

                    Daddy Bush could not get NAFTA through Congress so BILLY-BOB was sent in to do it.

                    • John

                      Yeah, Clinton knew THEY wanted to move US manufacturing abroad, to aid in harming America.

                • Javo Santo

                  Its bad new when the only choice available is Trump! It makes you think all is going just as planned…

                  • ladyalice11

                    No, it isn’t going as planned and that’s why they hate Donal Trump so much. He has thrown a monkey wrench into their plans. You people just don’t get it yet. Do as Putin does, study history. This is France all over again!

                    • Mel

                      He is a Bernie fan – low info voter who does not know history because if he did, he would not be supporting a Socialist. Bernie fans don’t even know who Bernie is or what he stands for except that everything would be free. Imbeciles.

                  • Mel

                    Ummm, no, it is not bad news, in fact the opposite as Trump CRUSHED 16 other “choices” by the will of the people AND he won more votes than any other Republican in the primaries in the HISTORY of Republicans.

                    Trump IS the choice of the people, do your homework and you will not be one off.

                  • eric blaine

                    Maybe Trump is the most perfect answer you could imagine.

                  • libsarescum

                    Help him Blad…

                  • Talon

                    Without Russia’s help over the centuries, America would not exist. Enough said.

                    • Forensic Doc

                      Catherine the Great sent advisors and supplies to General George Washington and Nathanial Green. Alexander the Second sent fleets off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts to protect the United States from invasion by either Great Britain or Spain during the Civil War. Nicholas II allied with Great Britain and France against the Central Powers, an act that helped preserve the US’ world interests, to his own detriment. Your statement is correct: the US and Russia have a long history of friendship and without Imperial Russia’s help, the US would probably have looked quite a bit different today, if it had survived at all.

                    • Pam

                      Hum, in my opinion, although perhaps some truth to propaganda against Trump and even elitist’s plotting against the backdrop of this election, Putin would not be a Representation of, all that’s good, and probably has his own Agenda in mind with expressing concern to warn Trump, if in fact, he truly did?? How do we really know this, or anything?
                      Sometimes if God wants the Messenger, (Trump in this case), to prevail, nothing will prevent this, its like magic.
                      So interesting to see how all this turns out. I sense a Mutiny within, but could be wrong; If so, Clinton may be marched off by the FBI before the election? Tide might be turning regardless of the lies told by the Propaganda Machine to prop up Clinton?
                      God is bigger than the Media, the Elitist’s, Russia, and lets see what is in store for our country? There are lots of folks
                      praying!!!!

                      • Forensic Doc

                        God does not use magic. Its up to us. It’s called “free will” and if we sit passively, then the NWO prevails through it’s use of Useful Idiots.

                        • eric blaine

                          At no time in Bible, etc., has God ever acted arbitrarily. Looking down and stopping all evil in process. HOWEVER, I have noticed in Bible and life that when people actually ask and suggest an answer, God seems to respond. Simply, “you have not because you ask not”, but at this point I only pray for the horrific condition of the entire animal kingdom, the entire animal kingdom. Because the human condition is so bad, so depraved, so controlled by literally satan’s very own, I wonder if anything can be done. Or for the animals. Having a hard time myself wrapping my brain around Earth 2016.

                      • Greyhorse

                        It’s not who votes nor whom they vote for… It’s who counts the votes that determines the outcome.

                      • Smitty Werben Jaegerman Jansen

                        Facebook is a US government tool. How else are they going to act…?

                        • eric blaine

                          oh yes. and cause for such alarm people should be out in the streets like the rabid mobs we see there for other reasons.

                        • Smitty Werben Jaegerman Jansen

                          It’s pretty clear there is a cabal. Note: 99% of the American citizens that understand this do NOT want this cabal.

                        • Michael McNew

                          The corporate media is neither liberal or conservative in the way the American people see those terms. It is merely a vehicle for social change that aims to erase religion and tradition so as to construct a conformist society with only consumerism as its philosophical base. Once people realize that then they can actually protect themselves from its negative and ultimately destructive influence. https://freedomfromconscience.wordpress.com/2016/01/03/the-media-lies-sorry-but-it-is-true/

                        • TheRon

                          Pat Buchanan once wrote, “The Russians should be our natural allies.” I think now with their president who prefers his own country, he knows it would be best if the U.S.had the same.

                          • eric blaine

                            Unlike the PC dictatorship of words here in our country, in HIS country, Putin is allowed to speak his actual thoughts freely. No one in America does except Trump, and here foaming at the mouth Neo-Bolshevics and other mixed mobs would kill him and his followers if police would not finally, sometimes, interfere. Which is scary as hell. Its like waking up on another planet, not knowing how you got there.

                          • Avner Eliyahu Romm
                          • John

                            If Trump has to be told about New World Order, that is scary! But, like others, I doubt this call actually happened.

                            • Mel

                              Trump already knows about the globalist one world order agenda. Everyone knows that Putin is a nationalist and is against the one world agenda. Nothing new there and them talking would be normal, they think the same on one very large issue.

                              The real message is that outwardly, Putin is with Trump.

                              • John

                                Believe Putin is with a lot of world leaders who feel threatened by this *new* US Government. Personally, Mel, I don’t feel things will change within the US. I mean, I feel you’d have to do a “holocaust”, irregardless of religion, to rid America of these tyranny minded people to bring things to a halt. Some Republicans have joined the Democrats and that makes matters even worse. Why it seems a Republican party no longer exists.

                                • Mel

                                  Your right in that the Republican Party is very close to ceasing to exist, which is good, just messy.

                                  A new party is going to emerge, whether they change the name or not, and it will include both Reps and Dems.

                                  And so true is the deep and wide level of corruption within the gov’t. I also believe Obama, with the NSA, has the goods on many folks in gov’t and that is also a reason why so many are cooperating. The Uniparty Globalists have been exposed and it will be up to the people. Frankly, I think America has been stewing and preparing silently for what MAY be coming if the Uniparty decides to ignore the will of the people and continue to plow forward with it’s agenda.

                                  The good news is, America is not alone and the citizens of other countries are now paying attention as well because they face the same challenges, even more in Europe. Cracks are already starting to happen in the one world order globalist agenda and Trump has played a huge role in telling the other world leaders that, no, your not crazy, what is happening is real, your instinct is correct, He has inspired other both at home and abroad.

                                  No matter what happens, something is going to change in a big way, BIG change is necessary and it will happen and it won’t be the way the globalist’s want it.

                                  • John

                                    Very well said, Mel! Even at State level, I see some signs of harm, such as NJ releasing “only but the most dangerous” mental people to the public, same with car inspection coming to a halt (I’m sure to “save money”). Same can be said about Rap music, profanity and hate is promoted? Tells me, even the FCC has turned foul. These was a day when a US President (Nixon) used FCC to stop any songs glorifying drug use, threatening broadcasting licenses.

                                    Not sure the “Globalist” have a clear plans (may end fighting among themselves), but it sure seems, like many countries, their goal is to harm the USA and destroy the US constitution. Stage this and that event. Of all people, that once boogie monster in Russia is telling Americans to keep their guns. He (Putin) should know better than most of us where the directed evil is headed. I think you’ll agree, the globalist force is strong and I feel it will take even a stronger force to end it. Be well.

                            • TIM SMITH

                              as it gets close to the election lots more of the evil global people will come out its war people and we must seek out and destroy the islam isis animals

                            • Neil Pitts

                              I actually wrote a book which showed that the Origibs of the New World Order lie in the closure of the land-bridge around 14,000 BC, as it turned the structure of ancient world-civilisation upside down, causing what is now known as the ‘Fall’ of the old world. I have had so many problems trying to get this book published, yet, everyone seems to like it. It’s been trolled on Internet chat sites, fake reviews written on Amazon by people who haven’t read it, the publishers all seem to have a particular agenda – because they know – the less information people can get, the more it’s worth. I have read books on the ‘Mysteries’ of the ancient world, like Michael Baigent and such like, which portray a tiny little piece of information as a whole bestselling book. Isn’t that just Monopolisation? We have seen the damaging economic effects it has, but they still do it anyway. If anyone is interested they can listen to THA Talks episode 42 – Paul Obertelli and David Parry interview me as to what it is about. Or if there is a publisher out there who is interested, contact me on Facebook.

                              • https://www.facebook.com/groups/judydoolittle51/ Judy

                                I believe you and know all about the land bridge. Please this relates to your book maybe you can talk to the guy who made this video. He talks about how we came to be. It is really really eye opening and it makes a lot of sense. The guy talks fast and talks to close to his microphone but if you can just concentrate what he is showing you and he shows you proof he is not just all talk I sure was impressed I have been told I am the anchor of reality because I tell you like it is. If I think a person is a liar I tell them to their face. If I think something like a video is not the truth I will post my opinion and tell people watching it the truth with that said if you watch this video you will get the truth on how we came to be. It is very very eye opening. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FS1NyrLucWM&t=2192s

                            • Bruce Pike

                              Trump is our country and governments best hope. And our last hope for that matter. the Corruption in D.C is going to get nasty that is for sure to defeat him and they will probably be the one responsible if he was to get knocked off.

                              • Elaine Jacobsen

                                Putin describes Trump as “яркий” which translates as “bright” [light], and in this specific situation and in context Putin uses this word in reference to Trump, the closest interpretation is “outstanding”, “someone who stands out in the crowd” when referring to an individual.

                              • Nojeveje

                                This is fabricated to make Puppet Trump look good.

                              • lin

                                I fear for Trump’s life. The Cinton/Soros machine is very dangerous. To shove Hillary’s words back in her face, “This is not who we are as Americans”………. Can’t wait until this election is over. I PRAY TO GOD THAT GOOD WILL TRIUMPH OVER EVIL, ACCORDING TO HIS PLAN….

                              • lin

                                Putin’s words are more logical than anything that comes out of HIllary’s mouth.

                              • domenic

                                 Putin and Trump have  got the NWO Illuminati running scared, which is why they are in propaganda overdrive, They will not get there own way anymore with trump and putin uniting. Thats why it was so important to have the worlds 2 great super powers to be on the same page. Hillary would of continued there agendas with her supreme court picks and corruption. The NWO illuminati were using islam to start  world war 3 and obama and clinton were there draw cards. This is the reason why many voted for Trump he says the truth and like Putin is not ruled by political correctness but the media hides it and lies to us all, we the people know the truth now. Trump is leading his country because he could see what was happening and the path it was going down. And trump united with putin is logical and a terrific thing and a major set back for the NWO. Dont believe the Democratic controlled media believe your heart. Trump has a great team behind him he will make america great again just give him a chance. Obama did so much damage in his eight years and divided a nation he was controlled by the globalists and there agendas.Putin has a great record as president with a 90% approval rating who is standibg up against terror groups and christianity as trump will do. Trump picked men like mike flynn,  james mattis, tom price, ben carson, trey gowdy, are all anti obama and the establishment thought mentality. Trump knows exactly what he is doing he will prove all the doughters wrong, have faith trump winning was an act of god to save america and the world. Trump and Putin are not what the bias media portray they are both strong leaders on a mission and they will achieve there goals to unite the world.

                              • Berris Easie

                                God bless America and lets pray for #Trump and his family

