Queen Elizabeth ‘Shapeshifting’ On Live TV Goes Viral

Alleged sightings of Queen Elizabeth shapeshifting in reptilian form exploded across the UK on Saturday as the oldest and longest reigning monarch in British history held official celebrations for her 90th birthday.

The trooping the colour parade in Whitehall – attended by the Royal family, British politicians, and dignitaries from around the world – honoured the nonagenarian Queen and her close ties with the armed forces.

However it was during BBC2’s evening coverage of the parade that shapeshifting reptilian sightings peaked across the country, with the hashtag #ReptilianQueen briefly entering Twitter’s top 10 trending topics.

There were multiple accounts of seeing Queen Elizabeth with ‘green, scaly claws,’ and one account of seeing her ‘black snakelike eyes with a yellow stripe down the middle,’ while others claim to have seen the monarch in her full-blown reptilian form.

However as the trending topic began attracting attention the tweets with the #ReptilianQueen hashtag and the accounts behind them began to disappear.

The hashtag fell out of Twitter’s top 10 trending topics and now appears to have been airbrushed from history by the social media platform.

A user who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of losing his Twitter profile – a business account with over 20,000 followers – says that he clicked on the hashtag and watched in real time as hundreds of tweets and user accounts got deleted.

He saved copies of as many new tweets as he could before they were also deleted.

‘Tweets were lasting 10, maybe 20 seconds at most before getting removed. Twitter was right on it, it was a serious operation, nothing was getting past them.’

Tweets that were deleted before he could copy them described the Queen shapeshifting for ‘a span of maybe three seconds‘ and having a ‘sick grey face like a lizard mated with a vulture.’ Another tweet mentioned ‘scaly protrusions‘ – with the Twitter user fearing that people ‘just won’t ever believe’ what she had seen.

According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting.

Experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness shapeshifting. Two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian.

It is said that Queen Elizabeth, a high priestess of the dominant reptilian-Illuminati bloodline, is the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilian in the world.

Twitter have not responded to enquiries about why they removed the tweets and permanently deleted the accounts, or if they were acting under outside orders.