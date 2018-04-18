Rand Paul Says Syrian Chemical Attack Was False Flag – Video

Republican Senator Rand Paul says he has seen no evidence that could justify claims that the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad carried out the alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma.

He added that the incident was used as a pretext to “galvanize the world” against the Syrian leader.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Paul said:

“I still look at the attack and say, you know, either Assad must be the dumbest dictator on the planet — or maybe he didn’t do it. I have yet to see evidence that he did do it”

Press TV reports: The Kentucky senator said it was unlikely that the Syrian government carried out the attack particularly after its forces have been winning the war against terrorists and militant groups in the Arab country for the past two years.

“The only thing that would galvanize the world to attack Assad directly is a chemical attack. It killed relatively few people compared to what can be killed with traditional bombs … and so you wonder really what logic would there be for Assad to be using chemical weapons,” Paul noted.

Back on April 7, a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma, in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, reportedly killed 60 people and injured hundreds more. Western countries blamed the incident on the Syrian government, but Damascus strongly rejected the accusations as “chemical fabrications” made by the terrorists themselves in a bid to halt pro-government forces’ advances.

The US, Britain and France launched a barrage of cruise missiles on different Syrian government targets on Saturday morning, targeting what they called chemical weapons sites in retaliation for the Douma incident.