Retired Army General Arrested For Child Rape

A retired general has been charged by the US army with raping a minor several times between 1983 and 1989.

After leaving the military, Major General James Grazioplene worked as VP for DynaCorp International for three years, the private military contractor at the heart of numerous international child sex scandals

Grazioplene’s connections with DynCorp should immediately raise a red flag says the Free Thought Project.

The company has been embroiled in several high-level scandals involving the exploitation and trafficking of children for sex, dating as far back as the Bosnia conflict during Bill Clinton’s tenure as US President.

Grazioplene faces life in prison and the loss of his pension if convicted of the charges.

According to CBS news:

The Army did not say where the alleged crimes happened. Grazioplene was based at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg from 1988 to 1990, the station reports.

Grazioplene, of Gainesville, Virginia, entered the Army in March 1972 as an armor officer, according to the Army Times. Before his 2005 retirement, Grazioplene was assigned to the Pentagon as the Director of Force Development, Joint Warfighting Capabilities Assessment, according to a Military District of Washington statement obtained by the paper.

There is no statute of limitations for these charges and as a retiree, Grazioplene is still subject to military law, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, reports USA Today.

The Army alleged “six specifications of rape of a minor on multiple occasions,” the paper reports.

Grazioplene is expected to face a hearing to determine whether the case goes to court martial. He did not respond to a request for comment from the paper.