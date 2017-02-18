Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Fires ‘Deep State Shadow Government’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired a whole team of Deep State “shadow government” employees on Thursday, in a move that has shaken the State Department to its very core.

Tillerson laid of staff working on the seventh floor of the State Department, all of whom were told on Thursday that their “services are no longer required.”

The seventh floor of the State Department was acknowledged by the FBI via a Freedom of Information Act request as being “home to the shadow government.”

According to CBS News:

While Rex Tillerson is on his first overseas trip as Secretary of State, his aides laid off staff at the State Department on Thursday.

Much of seventh-floor staff, who work for the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and the Counselor offices, were told today that their services were no longer needed

In October, 2016, the FBI was forced to reveal, via an FOIA request, that employees who worked on the 7th floor were working for the U.S. shadow government.

CNBC reports:

A new trove of interview summaries and notes from the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails lays out a series of allegations that could prove fodder for future attacks on the Democratic presidential nominee.

One revelation in the documents came from an interview with an unidentified person who suggested that Freedom of Information Act requests related to Clinton went through a group sometimes called “the Shadow Government.”

“There was a powerful group of very high-ranking STATE officials that some referred to as ‘The 7th Floor Group’ or ‘The Shadow Government.’ This group met every Wednesday afternoon to discuss the FOIA process, Congressional records, and everything CLINTON-related to FOIA/Congressional inquiries,” the FBI’s interview summary said.