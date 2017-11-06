Richard Dreyfuss’ Son Accuses Kevin Spacey Of Sexually Assault

The son of actor Richard Dreyfuss is the latest victim to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him.

Harry Dreyfuss says that the House of Cards star sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager while his father, who was oblivious to what was happening, was in the same room.

The incident happened in 2008 when Richard Dreyfuss was starring in a play directed by Spacey called Complicit, at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

The latest claim contributes to a growing sexual abuse scandal against Spacey, who has now been dropped by House of Cards producers Netflix and is under investigation by police in London.

I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now. https://t.co/iLOxTxPe4n — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) November 5, 2017

Thanks to anyone who’s ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

The Sun reports: In a first hand account for BuzzFeed News, he writes that the trio were on a sofa in Spacey’s flat rehearsing lines from the script when the disgraced star put his hand on his thigh.

He says Richard, best known for his roles in Jaws, The Goodbye Girl and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, was unaware of what was going on.

Harry said: “I thought, surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad… But his hand stayed there.”

The the high school senior says he got up and moved away from Spacey twice, but claims both times the actor followed him and “slid his hand between my right hand right leg”.

He wrote: “Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimetre by centimetre, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch.

“I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meagre shake of my head that I could manage.”

He explained that his dad had seen “none of this” because he was “deeply focused on his script” and he didn’t want to tell him because Spacey was his boss at the time.

Richard, now 70, confirmed to BuzzFeed that he was oblivious and it wasn’t until several years later that Harry made the admission.