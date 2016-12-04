Ron Paul: Fake News Hysteria ‘An Inside Job’

Ron Paul claims that the ‘fake news’ hysteria gripped by the mainstream media is an inside job by the American government to divert the public’s attention away from the truth.

The former Congressman issued a scathing attack on outlets peddling the idea that “fake news” sites are responsible for spreading Russian propaganda.

According to Ron Paul, mainstream media outlets are shamelessly promoting the idea that alternative media outlets are ‘fake’ and responsible for spreading ‘Russian disinformation and propaganda’.

He says that this scapegoating is being done in order to divert attention away from the fact that the mainstream media outlets are failing miserably at reporting the truth.

The fake news comes from our own government, when they tell us about why we have to go to war…

And that was probably the big issue of the campaign, and that’s why Trump did so well. [Americans have] lost confidence in the government.