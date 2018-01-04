Ron Paul: Iran Protests Have CIA’s Dirty Fingerprints All Over Them

January 4, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai

What a coincidence that just when news leaks out of a coordinated US, Saudi, and Israeli plan to undermine the Iranian government we see the largest protests in Iran since 2009!

We are told that thousands of people carefully coordinated protests in multiple cities throughout the country over a hike in the price of eggs and that there were absolutely no foreign fingerprints on the unrest.

Do you believe it?

