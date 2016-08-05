Latest

Rothschilds Caught Rigging The US Presidential Election

Posted on August 5, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 54 Comments

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are controlled by globalist powers, including the Rothschilds, whilst giving the American public the illusion of ‘choice’ in a rigged election.

The U.S. Presidential election was rigged even before the first ballot was cast. Everybody knows Hillary Clinton is the establishment’s candidate of choice, backed by the Rothschilds and the New World Order. What is less well known is that Donald Trump is also a Rothschild creation and actor, playing a part in the great sham that is the Illuminati’s fake election, designed to keep control of the people in this supposedly “democratic” society.

Political analysts have been saying that Trump’s tilt for the presidency has been 30 years in the making. This makes more sense than they realise. 30 years ago members of the Rothschild family saved Trump from bankruptcy and took him under their wing. They recognised his potential as a “man of use” and “colourful front man” for a secretive organisation that prefers to keep itself in the shadows.

Consider how Trump built his wealth – and who supported him during his booms and busts.

“In 1987 Donald Trump purchased his first casino interests when he acquired 93% of the shares in Resorts International. Resorts International has a sordid history which began in the early 1950’s when it evolved from a CIA and Mossad front company which had been established for the purpose of money laundering the profits from drug trafficking, gambling, and other illegal activities. On October 30, 1978, The Spotlight newspaper reported that the principle investors of Resorts International were Meyer Lansky, Tibor Rosenbaum, William Mellon Hitchcock, David Rockefeller, and one Baron Edmond de Rothschild.”

“In 1987, upon the death of longtime CIA front man James Crosby, the nominal head of Resorts International, up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump stepped into the picture and bought Crosby’s interest in the gambling empire.”

“Trump soon became a household name, with his colorful personality and his insistence upon naming a variety of luxury hotels, apartment houses and other commercial ventures after himself. But while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International – Rockefeller and Rothschild – remained hidden from public view.”

After quickly expanding the reach of Resorts International to Atlantic City in the final years of the 1980s, Donald Trump found himself in financial trouble as the real estate market in New York tanked. The three casinos in Atlantic City, like other Trump assets, were under threat from lenders. It was only with the assistance and assurance of Wilbur L. Ross Jr., senior managing director of Rothschild Inc. that Trump was allowed to keep the casinos and rebuild his threatened empire.

This was detailed in a Bloomberg article from March 22, 1992.

The same Wilbur L. Ross, still Jacob Rothschild’s right hand man, came out in support of Trump’s nomination in March 2016, also reported by Bloomberg.

Jacob Rothschild’s son, Nat Rothschild, even dated Ivanka Trump.

Both major party candidates are controlled by the globalist powers that be. You have Hillary Clinton sacrificing chickens and preparing to pay her penance to the Rothschilds. Meanwhile, Trump appears to have been bought long ago. He was made by the Rothschilds. Either way, American citizens don’t have a choice in this election. The Illuminati have been working behind the scenes for decades creating the actors to play the roles.

This was Illuminati’s plan all along. To have both candidates operating under their interests whilst systematically pitting the entire nation against each other, creating the chaos they need to push their New World Order agenda closer to completion.

  • new england gal

    Really?

  • ddearborn

    Hmmm

    Yet another thinly disguised attack on Mr. trump. In the “early” 1950’s Israel’s “Mossad” was barely off the ground. There was no way that they had already reached the point of infiltrating, let alone run joint ops inside the Continental US. I have no doubts as to Clinton’s fealty to the zionist ruling elite. At the start of this election cycle I was convinced that Trump was owned by the same zionist elites. His primary job was to fracture the GOP to ensure that Hillary would be in position to win. But, after watching the extraordinary lengths to which the zionists have been willing to compromise their entire media enterprise consisting of all 6 major media companies, the 4 largest search engines and of course the 2 biggest social media companies in order to prevent Clinton being literally run out of town on a rail I believe that Mr. Trump has decided to go his own way. Naturally this simply won’t do for the zionists who can only win if the entire system is rigged their way. If in fact this article accurately portrayed Mr. Trump then the elites would have saved the untold amount of social, political and economic capital they have thus far heaped on this election. If they were both in the pockets of the zionists then it is clear the ruling elite would have simply stepped back and enjoyed the fruits of their manipulation. They did not.

    • NewHampshire

      Suck it up buttercup! You made a bad decision… now face it.

    • Kevin Rutledge

      You hit the nail on the head sir. #MAGA2017

  • Range Dog

    Wake up call for Range Dog

  • Tony B.

    Good to know that others understand what Trump is. It’s really worse than that. Rothschild cabal money owns all parties that get media coverage. Only Rothschild puppets can be named on a ballot. Honest people are systematically excluded from any real political entry.

    • NewHampshire

      Yes like Ron Paul who won 11 primaries but not allowed to speak at the convention. Too pure for these Illuminati scumbags.

  • t

    Poop, p ti nklebumble b

  • http://www.yestrumpsaidit.com McGuffyFL

    This article is 100% pure “WOW”

    • Buster Nutt

      Wow? I think the word bullshit is far more accurate

  • NewHampshire

    Great article… been saying this for over a year. But now we hear the Silence of the Frogs. People are embarrassed that they were taken in by this fraud.

  • Shane Moore

    Good, so he has some revenge to be had on the parasites for controlling his life in the 80s. Donald Trump has done more to expose the NWO than anyone since 1945, save maybe JFK. Say what you want and make connections as you please, it’s only speculation and only time will tell. In my opinion, this is the first election in decades that we’ve actually had a real choice. Some say that Hitler himself was financed to power via the Rothschilds too, and we all know (maybe only some of us I guess) what happened there. We did our part and got Trump elected, now we can only hope and pray that he will oppose the NWO.

  • Buster Nutt

    Anybody who buys this BS is in need of some serious mental help. Where is the concrete evidence that turns innuendo into fact?

