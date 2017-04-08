Russia Deploys Warship To Mediterranean After US Attack

Russia is reportedly deploying a missile-armed frigate to the Mediterranean Sea, where two U.S. destroyers fired missiles targeting a Syrian airbase.

Russia sent the warship to its naval base in Syria’s Mediterranean coastal city of Tartus.

New & powerful: Armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, #ВМФ #ЧФ frigate Admiral Grigorovich transits Bosphorus en route to Eastern Med #Syria pic.twitter.com/lDHe7iPONh — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 7, 2017

Russia-US ties hit a new low following the military strike, which Moscow condemned as an act of “aggression against a sovereign nation” and a violation of international law.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced that they would be suspending a communications line set up in order to avoid midair incidents between Russian and U.S. aircraft in Syria.

Press TV reports:

An informed military-diplomatic source in Moscow told Russia’s TASS news agency on Friday that the Admiral Grigorovich, a Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate, was due to arrive in the Mediterranean later on the day.

“The Russian ship armed with cruise missiles Kalibr will visit the logistics base in Tartus,” the source said.

The 4,000-ton warship’s presence off Syria’s coast would depend on the situation, but “in any way it will last more than a month,” the source added.

The Russian ship was deployed to Syria after taking part in a joint exercise with Turkish ships in the Black Sea.

Early on Friday, US warships in the eastern Mediterranean launched a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles against Shayrat Airfield in Syria’s Homs Province, which Washington alleged was the origin of a suspected chemical attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun in Syria’s Idlib Province earlier this month.

Washington has not provided any evidence to support the accusations, prompting criticisms from many countries and international intuitions for choosing to take unilateral military action hastily and without proof.

The strike drew the praise from anti-Damascus militant groups as well as the parties long viewed as their staunch supporters, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey and their Western allies.

Syria has categorically denied carrying out the purported gas attack, with Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem stressing that the Idlib airstrike had targeted a depot, where terrorists stored chemical weapons.