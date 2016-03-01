Latest

Russia: Evidence Proves US, UK And Israel Orchestrated 9/11 Attacks

The 9/11 attacks on New York & Washington DC were committed by traitors within the US, UK and Israeli governments.

Posted on March 1, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 125 Comments

Russia says it has evidence that the US, UK and Israel were responsible for orchestrating the 9/11 attacks on the American people

A retired officer specialising in Israeli counter intelligence has claimed that nuclear devices were used on 9/11 – and were a modified version of the W-54 artillery shells that were provided to the Israeli’s between 1988 and 1998 from US stockpiles. 

According to the Russian insider – chemical analysis done on the fallout at ground zero has identified the chemical/radiation footprint of the warheads used in the attacks as being of US/Israeli origin.

Usapoliticstoday.com reports:

All plutonium based warheads have a chemical fingerprint that can identify the type of design and where the PU was made and how old it is. This was the 911 blackmail on Bush 1 and 2, the illegal transfer of surplus US nuclear weapons to the Israelis and why the continued cover up, along with the stolen gold and stock fraud that was going on Wall Street etc. According to file ENW57.pdf on page 66. (Editor’s note: Document received and confirmed)

Only a 2 kiloton device was needed to drop the buildings. A 2 kiloton device will produce a fireball of apx 150 to 200 feet in diameter at over 4000 degrees Centigrade. Just large enough to melt the I beams of the central core of the building and drop them in place. The light flash would last less than 1 second and primarily be in the UV light range. Overpressure would only be at 60PSI max and directed upwards with the blast. See underground effect.

Fallout would be minimal and located to within ground zero range only. Radiation would drop to acceptable levels within 72 hrs. after the blast. Most fall out was trapped in the cement dust thus causing all of the recent cancer deaths that we are now seeing in NYC amongst first responders. (Editor’s note: Consistent with site data)

800px-High_Flux_Isotope_Reactor_Core_Cross_Section-320x221

High FluxIsotope Reactor Core – Cross Section

Melted steel and iron oxide or “nano thermite” is a byproduct of the very high gamma ray / Neutron flux induced into the central steel core. The radiation dissolves the steel into iron oxide consuming the carbon and silicone in the steel.

This explains the missing steel columns and the very important clue of the “vaporized’ 20 ton antenna tower atop the south tower. The upward blast of radiation literally vaporized it. Video evidence proves this to be true. (Editor’s note: Tower issue a vital one.)

The total XXOO data file from DOE Sandia on the 911 event is well over 72 MB. P.S. Snowden didn’t have a Q clearance so he missed this one. Carnaberry had a pretty good stash of documents on the subject. (All under the transit stuff.) The entire nuclear nonproliferation story of stolen nuclear material coming from Russia was an Israeli cover story to hide the original source of weapons material coming from the US stock piles. (Editor’s note: Fully confirmed)

Illegal distribution of US nuclear material to foreign allies was not limited to Israel. Virtually all NATO allies were in on this scam too. Dick Cheney was the bad guy on this one. Bush2/Cheney traded nuclear pits to foreign country as IOU’s in order to get what they wanted. Tom Countryman a well-known Israeli operative is curiously now in charge of N.N.P. at the State Department under Obama.(?) He was put there by Ram Emanuel.

Early Israeli core model – Vannunu photo

It appears that the weapon of choice for the Israelis were the W-54 and follow on series of nuclear pits taken from the Amarillo TX storage dump. This was what Carnaberry was working on for Bush senior in Houston.

A total of over 350 pits were transferred to the Israelis over a 10 to 20 year period of time. The W-54 type of pit design were the most desirable due to the 2 point implosion pit design. This is the easiest to re manufacture and modify as compared to other circular pit designs.

The pill shaped design of the W-54 type weapon contains over 1.5 times more plutonium than a standard pit. This would allow enough Plutonium to be recovered that was still of weapons grade use even after 32 plus years of age. Americium build up in the pit over time eventually makes the Pit unusable as a weapon so they have a limited shelf life based on how fast or slow the Plutonium was produce in the reactor at Stanford.

Usually it was about 150 days max. Irradiation time in the reactor during production determines the shelf life of the pit as weapons grade material. All of the micro nukes used by the Israelis are re-manufactured W-54 type series devices.

Khazelov confirmed this a micro nuke bombing

These devices were used in the Bali bombing and the London bombing and in Japan on their reactors. (Editor’s note: Nuclear weapon use in Bali confirmed) Also used in Damascus, Iraq and Afghanistan by the US. (Editor’s note: Multiple confirmation including site samples.)

These are stored in most Israelite embassies for ease of deployment. The one’s used on 911 were kept at the Israeli consulate in NYC until put in place. After 911 the FBI now checks all diplomatic pouches with a Geiger counter before entering or leaving the US. The South African weapons were also surplus W-54 artillery shells acquired from Israeli and final assembly and testing was done in South Africa with Israel assistance. (Editor’s note: This explains Pelendaba production issues.)

This was done because the Israelis needed a testing ground in order to make sure that there rebuilt weapons would work as designed. (Editor’s note: Testing on Sept. 22, 1979 multiple confirmations.) The North Korean weapons are also of the 155 mm artillery design as provided by Israel.

The true North Korean nuclear weapons program is based on nuclear artillery use and not missiles. The plan is to use a massive artillery barge on South Korea if war breaks out this include the use of small nuclear artillery shells to counter US tanks rockets and artillery.

The Saudi’s also have a stash of W-54′s acquired from the US under Bush2. (Editor’s note: Confirmed) The Israelis have also provided them to India, Brazil, China, Taiwan, Japan, North and South Korea etc. (Editor’s note: All but South Korea confirmed. Canada had been believed to be the source of Brazilian nuclear weapons.) Dimona is a standard 75 megawatt thermal open top reactor as used in France for their plutonium weapons production program, their version of Stanford (Editor’s note:  Probably “Hanford”).

Dimona – Israel

Due to over use as a fast breeder reactor by the Israelis, Dimona suffered a “steam explosion” IE a flash over indecent due to neutron criticality back in the late 1980′s under Bush 1. This shut down its operation for many years until repairs could be made.

It know only operates at very low power levels due to neutron absorption damage to the containment vessel. Now mainly use for isotope production. This forced the Israelis to turn to stolen nuclear stock piles from the US for the continuation of their nuclear program.

The Israelis knowing that the nuclear material that they had acquire only had a limited shelf life left before it was no longer usable as weapons grade then tried to dump it on the surplus market as fast as possible before it was of no use to them. So they dumped it on unsuspecting nations who would only sit on it and not be able to test it. These were the fissile tests in North Korea. (Editor’s note: Confirmed, multiple sources)

When everybody caught on to the scam such as Japan and Korea. (IE the Korean sub sinkings etc) they were angry because they paid big bucks for junk. This started a mini cold war with Israel and her old clients. However with micro nukes even as the plutonium ages it will still fissile producing a smaller size detonation well under 2 kiloton in size.

So they can still be used as small dirty bombs or as very small tactical nukes such as the nuclear artillery strikes on Damascus with rocket assisted W-54′s. (Editor’s note: Confirmed strike, May 4, 2013) On the W-54 pit design it is pill shaped and it is only about 4 inches in diameter and weighs about 24 pounds.

Most of the fuel is consumed in the plasma fire ball when detonated so there is very little plutonium fallout left to escape. If it is salted with other materials the fallout can be even reduced to lower levels such as in an enhanced radiation device or the so called neutron bomb. This is what was used on 911.

The primary purpose of the nuclear weapon used on 911 was to produce a massive Gamma ray / neutron flux that would vaporize about 150 to 300 feet of 6 inch thick steal I-beams that constituted the central core of the WTC buildings. This created a free fall event as seen on TV that day.

The flash would be hidden from sight due to the underground detonation. Most of the light was in the non-visible light spectrum any way. Over pressure would be reduced to 6 psi due to the blast traveling up the central core and neutron radiation vaporizing the TV antenna at the top of the building as see on TV.

The fallout would be mainly vaporized concrete cement and iron oxide. This is why after 911 they told everyone on TV that the beta radiation burns that people were getting were due to the caustic cement dust and not due to the radiation effects from the radioactive cement fallout. (Editor’s note: Fully confirmed)

The iron oxide found all over the place was what was left of the steel I beams. This was the so called Nano Thermite that was found everywhere. Fallout was limited to a 1 mile area around down town NYC. See charts. (Editor’s note: Received)

Radiation decay was reduced to safe low levels after 72 hrs., (Editor’s note: Fully confirmed) outside of ground zero its self. This is why the area was blocked off from the public for 3 days after the event, in order to let the radiation drop to safe levels.

If you read this excerpt closely,  you can clearly see that Russia means business.  It is what they did not say — directly — that makes this data-dump so poignant … and dangerous to the Anglo-American power structure.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • Dan Jones

    There is a lot we do not know about 9/11, and the 9/11 report is very sketchy…

    I don’t think we will ever know the whole truth…

    Always be a light that is .shininginthedark.

    • apeman2502

      More rubbish. The truth is known. You are too lazy to seek it.

      • Dan Jones

        It is far from known…. but thats okay, you may implant your head back in the sand… they will feed you…

        • apeman2502

          I have already back shelved more on 9-11 than you will ever learn.

        • apeman2502

          You are the fool needing education on this matter. Your parents were slobs.

          • Tyler Brown

            Hahaha! Brilliant argument – “No, you’re a stupid-head, and your father has poor hygeine.” I can tell you’re a real intellectual heavyweight, and not at all a brainwashed establishment dupe.

          • apeman2502

            I have 50 years of WTC researchbehind my statements. Be green with envy. Do your homework. Mind your manners.

          • Tyler Brown

            And at no point in your supposed “50 years of WTC research” (whatever that even means) did you happen to come across anything which taught you how to construct a valid argument? Hint: Claims made without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.

            Also, I’ve done a fair amount of homework vis-a-vis the 9/11 false flag attacks, and I know more than enough about aviation to say, unequivocally, that the official 9/11 conspiracy theory is utterly physically impossible. I would suggest 9/11 Synthetic Terror: Made in USA by Webster G. Tarpley for a much more detailed accounting of this matter.

          • apeman2502

            You are a legend in your own mind son. You miss out on MUCH of the info needed to derive the correct logical conclusions. Most of my input is from personal experience. I also was the top ‘A’ in my logic class summer 1976 quarter which included a bunch of eggheads trying to get into Microsoft , which also is based in Seattle. They used Fukushima to nuke the area of North Seattle a week after the same WTC scumballs blew up Fukushima. I know several Microsoft millionaires. Don’t be a chump. Do your homework before calling me mentally unfit. I was the top ‘A’ in that class( 2 sections total 170) by 30%. That fellow was 20% above the next ‘A’. I was taking 21 credit hours. Still want to help?

          • apeman2502

            Top in my logic class in college by 30% while taking 21 credits. The next ‘A’ was 20% behind him. I merely hold up a mirror to shape my responses to lame questions.

        • apeman2502

          The people who did it and the top construction management ALL KNOW, you imbecile.

  • thomas

    It’s obvious the official version is bunkum but this theory doesnt stand up to scrutiny either
    How did the firemen in stairwell B survive this nuclear blast if it detonated under them?
    We are dealing with secret technology here that can turn steel and concrete to dust yet didnt affect the aluminium cladding or paper which was left unburned.
    For the most indepth research on 9/11 read where did the towers go by Dr Judy Wood and
    watch her lecture on youtube(2hr24min)

    • apeman2502

      Rubbish. I lived in a household which helped develope and build the WTCs, while some of those who developed the nuke based demolition system got stoned drunk at our place at least three nights a month, back in 1966 to 1969. Mininukes were added later to further tune the desired effect. The City of London British royalty alliance of Britannia did 9-11 with treasonous individuals in the president’s administration and congress completing the attack force. The military officers chosen by Cheney / Rumsfeld for presidential admission to the senate for confirmation actually carried it out, with Mossad agents on the scene with Silverstein to take the heat. Not theory.

      • Howard Brodsky

        No question Mossad, Saudi Intelligence, MI6, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice, Bush, CIA, JCS, NSA, FBI, mercenaries and the controlled media were all involved in pulling this off with corporate logistics precision. The 19 hijackers were patsy backstory channel orchestrated by the Saudis and Mossad in coordination with the FBI and US military and intelligence corps. They were as guilty as Oswald was of assassinating Kennedy, ie, innocent.

        Here’s the elephant in the room sheeple: the worst acts of criminal mass murder in American history were not followed by criminal investigations with subpoena power to pry ot the truth. The Deep State criminals in control did everything possible to bury the truth.

        • Mo Doggie

          You sure included all of them. CIA *and* FBI. (wtf would FBI be
          involved?) And Saudi “Intelligence” together with MOSSAD. (btw, you
          should read up on Saudi intelligence/whatever. It is notably
          *unintelligent*)

          However, to the point: How is it possible that so
          many various organisations could be involved in such a plot, and not
          one person involved…like has some “life-changing experience” or
          whatever, and leaks something of it?

          Many people, all those
          organisations you mentioned. it should be understood that now, with the
          internet, when someone writes his memoirs, arranging for it to be
          published after his death, it can be published on the internet so that
          it is out there, no longer a matter of governments/etc banning a book or
          coercing the publisher to withdraw it. And it becomes accessible to way
          more people than when the only way was to publish an actual book –
          which most people would never hear of, or never buy.

          Yet that has never happened – at least not so far i know.

          • Howard Brodsky

            FBI was involved in obstructing investigations into the purported hijackers in order to preserve the governmwnt’s 9/11 doctrine.

          • Howard Brodsky

            There was outstanding research into government involvement in the 9/11 attacks which was published years before architects and engineers for 9/11 truth and years before David Ray Griffen’s books. The large media conglomerates which control 90% of print and broadcast media will not touch groundbreaking investigative research, nor will it’s presstitutes perform any investigative research. If you are interested in real investigative research start with Michael C. Ruppert’s “Crossing the Rubicon: The Decline of the American Empire at the End of the Age of Oil.”

        • Mo Doggie

          <>

          Nothing new, anywhere in the world. Even in states like USA and UK and so on, that are not actual direct police states, the powers-that-be have ways to prevent or subvert investigations by criminal investigation organisations.

          Everyone that has a family is vulnerable to careful explanations of what could happen. If necessary, they could show examples.
          Like the guy i knew who wrote record reviews for a weekly magazine – a household, common magazine. The security police (or someone) did not like what he wrote in some reviews, they visited him and explained that unfortunate things happen to people, like being killed by robbers in his apartment. And, 20th floor apartment, there were occasionally suicides there anyway.

          • CherMoe

            We can’t forget the Anthrax letters that were sent to Democrats to induce them to “go along with the program” for … wasn’t it the Patriot Act? The newspaper journalist at some rag who received Anthrax was a person who reportedly had previously written negative things about the Bush family. Interesting things to ponder.

      • LexRex Mann

        How did all those holes happen to be lased through solid concrete in the surrounding area though? Sure, mininukes would be a great backup, but no psychopath in his right mind would not have redundancy.
        Miniukes would not have carved out exact circular holes in the surrounding buildings; they’d have demolished that area if they were placed there. Those holes are so sharply bordered, it could not have been any explosion that did this– plus, it doesn’t answer the question of how, after the whole Tower fell, did a 600′-high central column simply vaporize? It’s on video

        • apeman2502

          READ MY LIPS. Go to Veterans Today’s Gordon Duff and his ‘Nuclear Education’ series. Those holes were not blasted. They were high temp vaporized with detuned nuclear devices. The energy levels werehotter than he surface of the sun for brief moments. Any conventional ordnance would have busted out windows for half a mile. Think, “ZAP!!!”. These WTC towers weresubject at our dinner table for about 5 to 6 years, Dad bailed when the installation of the nukes was ORDERED by the Nixon/Bush/Rothschilds/Lloyd’s of London/Rockefeller crowd. This, and the other statements I make, are NOT up for debate. Since I was in the room for much of the discussion during R&D and construction, my word on most all I say on the WTCs is above question. Now help me get word out before they murder me. REGARDLESS of what you, JFetzer, JudyWoods, or a bunch of other mama’s boys claim, the perps of the NYC 9-11-2001 attacks KNOW, K,N,O,W, KNOW I speak the truth.

    • LexRex Mann

      Precis

  • Lorna Van

    This sure looks like the article in http://www.veteranstoday.com/2014/05/20/too-classified-to-publish-bush-nuclear-piracy-exposed/ Did I miss where you gave them credit for writing it?

    • apeman2502

      See Gordon Duff’s Nuclear Education series over at veteranstoday.com. Combine that with Dr.Ed Ward, MD, Jeff Prager, The Corbett Report, Rebekah Roth, Harrett, Sonnenfeld(FEMA photographer), the Paul Andrew Mitchell Executive Review for The United States Coast Guard Report on What Hit the Pentagon on 9-11-2001, and you will have 90% of the whole story.

      • Mo Doggie

        Really. Corbett Report, Rebekkah Roth, Sonnenfeld. And what’s your real name? apemanstein? So are you employed by veteranstoday.com ?

        • apeman2502

          No. My real name is not for your deluded soul. Do your homework.

        • apeman2502

          Not a jew, but I enjoy a nip of halvah from time to time. Jews built the WTCs so jews have the access to provide information and lie when convenient. I do not even look like a jew, or believe in The Fed. Dump The Fed NOW. Save the interest money for U.S. infrastructure. My real name is Howard T. Lewis III and don’t you ever forget it. I have been dodging hitmen and trolls for 45 years and RESENT your careless and sloppy attitude. I still have some souvenirs, three chips and a blood stained combat knife off some stupid fuck who thought he would use it on me.

  • Bob

    We’ve been saying that for ages. Visit josministries.prophpbb.com.
    jews also hate Humanity and created “islamic state” – http://pastebin.com/rmZHfJhF

  • Mo Doggie

    WTF is yournewswire.com anyway? Who publishes it? huhhhhhh? Same.old.story. This flood of disinformation on the internet, particularly facebook, is part of the strategy for handling the situation of them no longer being in control of media.

    <>

    hahaha Maybe that is because this yournewswire.com comes from the same place as veteranstoday.com. veteranstoday is over-the-top sometimes, which gives it away. Over-the-top as in the equivalent of stories about Nazis making lampshades from human skin. WhAT a freaking bullshit.

    yournewswire.com — the latest source of disinformation conspiracy theory stuff to discredit and confuse the real conspiracy theories. yournewswire and veteranstoday. yeah, “veteranstoday” – clever name to some people’s buttons and get credibility.

    FUA

  • Mo Doggie

    The spelling – like “there” when it should be “their” (just one example) – lowers the credibility a lot.

    A world of stupid sheeple.

  • My name is Veritas

    This story is bogus. They used placed thermite ( CIA Contractor companies and DOD Cheney people) . These bastards moved to Brazil overseeing our corrupt US Air Force minicompanies becoming billionaires over night…. I am the last great badge on this planet that hasn’t been killed yet for my knowledge and goodness for fighting them…

  • Celtiad55

    Check this one out-https://youtu.be/BpbsMyZq0So

  • Nabil_Shaban

    This is all so obvious (not sure about the nuclear bomb stuff, but I’m convinced 9/11 was a joint US / Israeli operation), and when is Afghanistan and Iraq going to receive reparation payments from US, UK and Israel for this blatant conspiracy to create war against Arabs and Muslims?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uemdq6qHLdw

  • http://whychristianityisstupidandwrong.com Elizabeth Blackwell

    There are so many things wrong with this stupid shill article I don’t want to spend the next three days enumerating them all. Let it suffice to say that no ‘mini-nuke’ set off in the basements of the WTCs could possibly cause the buildings to collapse from the top down, and there would be high levels of radiation all over the place that couldn’t be hidden. It’s just utter rubbish.

    More important is to question WHY someone would go to the trouble to write such a poor analysis and try to pass it off as genuine. I think the reason is to egg on a small population of really dumb people who will uncritically swallow utter nonsense, like the “no-planer” types, in order to discredit ALL “conspiracy theorists” by association. In other words, there remains an active coverup in place and this is one way they work it. If you could actually track this article back to its real source, you’d find one of the psychopaths working to cover up the truth about 9/11.

  • LexRex Mann

    I don’t believe nukes were used. It was DEW first and cd as a backuop system. Why are all those holes “drilled” into the plaza surrounding the buildings? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9-iz9vVOXo

    Watxch this short video which shows this evidence. Holes, some sixty feet in depth, none with any debris in them. It’s aa though the material was completely vaporized.

  • David Lee Smith

    Anyone who’s willing to do a little research other than from mainstream media knows Israel was behind 9/11 and subsequent wars since along with the backing of US and UK to name two. Putin knows it, that’s why they’re trying to dirty his name. What I’d like to know is when are the media going to report the actual truth or I should say be allowed to, likely never and when are those corrupt bastards responsible for these atrocities going to brought to justice? Again, never. They’re too highly protected by those pulling the strings.

  • Mick Malkemus

    That is one explanation of how the steel was overcome by flames too weak to melt them. There are others.

  • Queen Mennon

    wicked. we are being bombarded with propaganda from all sides. God help us all.

  • David Earl

    see USS Liberty

  • danp5648

    9/11 2 kiloton device A 2 kiloton device will produce a fireball
    https://goo.gl/photos/c3QBA8T4bm3ibHy88

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire