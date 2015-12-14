Russia Warns That Donald Trump Is A Target For Assassination

A Russian Foreign Intelligence report says that there is an active plot to assassinate Presidential candidate Donald Trump, due to the fact that he poses a serious threat to the status quo in the ruling elite in America and has been deemed unlikely to tow the line.

Five Saudi Arabian nationals were detained by Lebanon’s intelligence services after a “heavily encrypted” laptop on their private jet was found. The laptop was found to contain top-secret travel and private security plans for Donald Trump.

Usapoliticstoday.com reports:

…[T]op establishment Republican consultant Rick Wilson in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last week actually called for his assassination, and as, in part, one can read from the transcript:“Trump is still a very powerful force right now” because he appeals to part of the of the conservative base that Wilson said was activated by his “nativist” message. Wilson insisted that the donor class “can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘oh well, don’t worry, this will all work itself out.’”“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said. “And that’s a

So what does this mean? It means there is an active plot within the GOP and the White House to end Donald Trump’s life.

That two partisan groups within the established political parties would cohere to engage in this plot is telling. Donald Trump has routinely showed himself to be in command of his person and his political platform is independent of whatever influence may have been forced on other GOP candidates.

Trump is unique in the Republican primaries in the way he speaks the truth at every opportunity, which is no doubt what is feared by the highest officials of the GOP.

Donald Trump is campaigning as a voice for the people, if his words are true, the incoming despots would surely want him gone.