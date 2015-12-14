Latest

Russia Warns That Donald Trump Is A Target For Assassination

Posted on December 14, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 17 Comments

Donald Trump is a target for assassination says Russia

A Russian Foreign Intelligence report says that there is an active plot to assassinate Presidential candidate Donald Trump, due to the fact that he poses a serious threat to the status quo in the ruling elite in America and has been deemed unlikely to tow the line. 

Five Saudi Arabian nationals were detained by Lebanon’s intelligence services after a “heavily encrypted” laptop on their private jet was found. The laptop was found to contain top-secret travel and private security plans for Donald Trump.

Usapoliticstoday.com reports:

…[T]op establishment Republican consultant Rick Wilson in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last week actually called for his assassination, and as, in part, one can read from the transcript:“Trump is still a very powerful force right now” because he appeals to part of the of the conservative base that Wilson said was activated by his “nativist” message. Wilson insisted that the donor class “can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘oh well, don’t worry, this will all work itself out.’”“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said. “And that’s a

So what does this mean? It means there is an active plot within the GOP and the White House to end Donald Trump’s life.

That two partisan groups within the established political parties would cohere to engage in this plot is telling. Donald Trump has routinely showed himself to be in command of his person and his political platform is independent of whatever influence may have been forced on other GOP candidates.

Trump is unique in the Republican primaries in the way he speaks the truth at every opportunity, which is no doubt what is feared by the highest officials of the GOP.

Donald Trump is campaigning as a voice for the people, if his words are true, the incoming despots would surely want him gone.

  • Cody

    Voice for the racist minority, not the general people; but having him killed is not the answer. We do not need to stoop to his level

  • Blank

    Trump is going retarded for one Republicans are retarded the whole god damn government needs realigned we all need to think is this country the way its supposed to be? Is this what the founding Fathers thought was going to happen? No this is not we aid Russia because they are a great ally as well as one not to fuck with. He does not need to be in office he needs to stay on his fucking couch or recliner he needs to back down otherwise he will cause the Third World War and I’m pretty sure we don’t want to live in fallout shelters.

  • Daryl Chambers

    Haa! As you can tell this is more bullshit being thrown around. The closest I can get to something that might be related was a Washington insider talking with others in politics about the fiasco and he said, somebody ought to put a bullet in him. Now the FoxBots have turned that into an international plot.
    The author says that Trump is powerful and he reaches people because everything he is saying is the truth. Politifact. says that out of the 75 statements they looked, the number of true statements was…..0 [zero]
    He is an over compensating insecure narcissist and egotist who, if you listen past the shock talk, tells us that he has no idea what he is doing or how to be a president. I guarantee you that he did not come into the race with a platform. He just knows to be vague, pick something that his campaign manager told him that the people he will be speaking to are worried or pissed by… what about these Illegal Aliens@! …and wait for the applause ….then tell them who is to blame…Obamaaaa!! …wait for the applause to die down and then say something completely sophomoric as a solution…I would build a great wall, and it would be great…and I would make Mexico pay for it….Throw them all out of the country…..

    Since everything Trump does has to be big bigger biggest and Best and Huge he has taken his cue from the audiences and dialed the rhetoric up to the point where now the neo-nazi party and KKK are endorsing him. But he can’t back down….DOUBLE DOWN IS TRUMP

  • tpc4545

    William J. Bennett, Host of Bill Bennett’s Morning in America Show, William J. Bennett, is one of America’s most important, influential and respected voices on cultural, political, and education issues. Bill Bennett – what he said:

    Interesting take on Trump

    They will kill him before they let him be president. It could be a Republican or a Democrat that instigates the shutting up of Trump. Don’t be surprised if Trump has an accident. Some people are getting very nervous: Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton and Jon Corzine, to name just a few.

    It’s about the unholy dynamics between big government, big business, and big media.They all benefit by the billions of dollars from this partnership, and it’s in all of their interests to protect one another. It’s one for all and all for one.

    It’s a heck of a filthy relationship that makes everyone filthy rich, everyone except the American people. We get ripped off. We’re the patsies. But for once, the powerful socialist cabal and the corrupt crony capitalists are scared. The over-the-top reaction to Trump by politicians of both parties, the media, and the biggest corporations of America has been so swift and insanely angry that it suggests they are all threatened and frightened like never before.

    Donald Trump can self-fund. No matter how much they say to the contrary, the media, business, and political elite understand that Trump is no joke. He could actually win and upset their nice cozy apple cart.

    It’s no coincidence that everyone has gotten together to destroy The Donald. It’s because most of the other politicians are part of the a ood old boys club. They talk big, but they won’t change a thing. They are all beholden to big-money donors. They are all owned by lobbyists, unions, lawyers, gigantic environmental organizations, and multinational corporations. . .like Big Pharma or Big Oil.

    Or they are owned lock, stock and barrel by foreigners, like George Soros owns Obama or foreign governments own Hillary with their Clinton Foundation donations.

    These run-of-the-mill establishment politicians are all puppets owned by big money. But there’s one man who isn’t beholden to anyone. There’s one man who doesn’t need foreigners, or foreign governments, or George Soros, or the United Auto Workers, or the teacher’s union, or the Service Employees International Union, or the Bar Association to fund his campaign.

    Billionaire tycoon and maverick Donald Trump doesn’t need anyone’s help. That means he doesn’t care what the media says. He doesn’t care what the corporate elites think. That makes him very dangerous to the entrenched interests. That makes Trump a huge threat to those people. Trump can ruin everything for the bribed politicians and their spoiled slave masters.

    Don’t you ever wonderwhy the GOP has never tried to impeach Obama? Don’t you wonder why John Boehner and Mitch McConnell talk a big game, but never actually try to stop Obama? Don’t you wonder why Congress holds the purse strings, yet has never tried to defund Obamacare or Obama’s clearly illegal executive action on amnesty for illegal aliens? Bizarre, right? It defies logic, right? First, I’d guess many key Republicans are being bribed. Secondly, I believe many key Republicans are being blackmailed. Whether they are having affairs, or secretly gay, or stealing taxpayer money, the National Security Agency knows everything.

    Ask former House Speaker Dennis Hastert about that. The government even knew he was withdrawing large sums of his own money from his own bank account. The NSA, the SEC, the IRS, and all the other three-letter government agencies are watching every Republican political leader. They surveil everything. Thirdly, many Republicans are petrified of being called racists . . . so they are scared to ever criticize Obama or call out his crimes, let alone demand his impeachment. Fourth , why rock the boat? After defeat or retirement, if you’re a good old boy,you’ve got a $5 million-per-year lobbying job waiting. The big-money interests have the system gamed. Win or lose, they win.

    But Trump doesn’t play by any of these rules. Trump breaks up this nice, cozy relationship between big government, big media, and big business. All the rules are out the window if Trump wins the Presidency. The other politicians will protect Obama and his aides but not Trump. Remember: Trump is the guy who publicly questioned Obama’s birth certificate. He questioned Obama’s college records and how a mediocre student got into an Ivy League university. Now, he’s doing something no Republican has the chutzpah to do. He’s questioning our relationship with Mexico; he’s questioning why the border is wide open; he’s questioning why no wall has been built across the border; he’s questioning if allowing millions of illegal aliens into America is in our best interests; he’s questioning why so many illegal aliens commit violent crimes, yet are not deported; and he’s questioning why our trade deals with Mexico, Russia and China are so bad.

    Trump has the audacity to ask out loud why American workers always get the short end of the stick. Good question! I’m certain Trump will question what happened to the almost billion dollars given in a rigged no-bid contract to college friends of Michelle Obama at foreign companies to build the defective Obamacare website. By the way, that tab is now up to $5 billion. Trump will ask if Obamacare’s architects can be charged with fraud for selling it by lying. Trump will investigate Obama’s widespread IRS conspiracy, not to mention Obama’s college records. Trump will prosecute Clinton and Obama for fraud committed to cover up Benghazi before the election. How about the fraud committed by employees of the Labor Department when they made up dramatic job numbers in the last jobs report before the 2012 election?

    Obama, the multinational corporations, and the media need to stop Trump. They recognize this could get out of control . If left unchecked, telling the raw truth and asking questions everyone else is afraid to ask, Trump could wake a sleeping giant. Trump’s election would be a nightmare. Obama has committed many crimes. No one else but Trump would dare to prosecute. He will not hesitate. Once Trump gets in and gets a look at the cooked booksand Obama’s records, the game is over. The gig is up. The goose is cooked. Holder could wind up in prison. Jarrett could wind up in prison. Obama bundler Corzine could wind up in prison for losing $1.5 billion of customer money. Clinton could wind up in jail for deleting 32,000 emails, or for accepting bribes from foreign governments while Secretary of State, or for misplacing $6 billion as the head of the State Department, or for lying about Benghazi. The entire upper level management of the IRS could wind up in prison.

    Obamacare will be defunded and dismantled. And Obama himself could wind up ruined, his legacy in tatters.

    Trump will investigate. Trump will prosecute. Trump will go after everyone involved. That’s why the dogs of hell have been unleashed on Donald Trump. Yes, it’s become open season on Donald Trump. The left and the right are determined to attack his policies, harm his businesses, and, if possible, even keep him out of the coming debates. But they can’t silence him. And they sure can’t intimidate him. The more they try, the more the public will realize that he’s the one telling the truth.

  • Sal Duarte

    I want him HELL to be dead, gone he is so powerful at insult that I have ever seen more frequently on TV, he very extremely rude.. I want Trump to DIE from assassination to cheer to have “Let make Hilter Germany Great Again” Not America again..

    • Jason Holly

      You’re a fucking fool, and I didn’t even vote trump

    • Jason Mounce

      So, you want someone to die because you think they’re rude?

      Seek therapy, twat.

  • geo1671

    Hey obtuse folks–jUSA is the most hated country on this planet. Donald Trump aims to fix America’s ills. And here we have dumber than dumb assWholes–wanting Donald dead.
    Now, if he is finished off–the rest belong to a freak show. Ever wondered who Bernie Sanders is, what tribe he belongs to and what his real name is and how and when his family arrived in Palestine. Ever questioned the motive why two Cubans are running only in the Republicking party? If one gets the Pres prize—Cuba will become 52 nd state of America–to sucker the Cuba regime to collapse.
    As if you do not know Israel is 51 st State.

  • pagliaccio sconcio

    HGV hypersonic glide vehicles china/russia and our nukes are outadate.Everyone in the world is now under subject to a one hour nuke wakeup call 7000MPH hypersonic no treatees stop them

  • pagliaccio sconcio

    russia is now telling us who to elect?,the brits are telling us who to elect F`um we an`t puppets of doomed KINgDUM~SS and CC-mommys.Our goverment screwed us the arms race is still on china/russia won and our bigdog~SS got thier tails up thier bluts running away offshore banks offshore jetsets1%^^^

  • TrumpGodzillaRising

    Well 5 months on he’s still alive and the official Republican nominee which makes him incredibly powerful. Taking him out now would trigger the total obliteration of America not least for the fact that most of the security services, including the miltary stands with Trump. Democrats would becomes targets. Neoliberal elite would be fair game.

    Good luck with global peace and security if Trump is harmed now. This would trigger revenge on a scale unparalleled to any nation(s) that dared to even try such a thing.

