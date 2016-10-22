Russia: 1,200 Terrorists With Manpads Ready To Storm Aleppo

As Russia extends a truce in Syria’s Aleppo for another 24 hours, 1,200 militants armed with MANPADS, shoulder-mounted anti-aircraft weapons, get ready to attack eastern Aleppo from the southwestern side.

The UN and other international organizations had delayed planned evacuations from the city due to security concerns.

Russia in response announced on Friday that the humanitarian pause in Aleppo was to be extended for another 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation warns that militants are using the pause to get ready for an assault on eastern Aleppo.

They continue to receive arms and ammunition, including portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS).

Al Manar reports:

Russian General Staff spokesman Lieutenant General Sergey Rudskoy said that despite the attempts by the so-called “moderate opposition” and its sponsors to obstruct attempts to restore the situation in Aleppo to normal, the humanitarian pause has been extended for 24 hours from 8 AM on Saturday to 7 PM.

Rudskoy said in a statement to the press that terror organizations are exploiting the humanitarian pause, as they acquired shoulder-mounted anti-air weapons, and more than 1,200 militants are preparing to attack eastern Aleppo from the southwestern side, armed with tanks, armored vehicles, and more than 20 4WD vehicles equipped with machineguns, in addition to more than 30 suicide bombers.

The Russian General noted that all Russia’s requests to the United States to convince the so-called “moderate opposition” to stop shelling and to allow locals to leave eastern Aleppo or to leave it themselves are still unanswered.

Rudskoy added that passages are open to civilians, but terrorists still target these passages with gunfire and shell them with mortar and rocket shells along with other residential areas in western Aleppo, which claimed the lives of 8 civilians and injured more than 30 in the past 24 hours.

Also on Friday, a UN spokesman said the evacuation operation had been delayed because of security concerns.

“Medical evacuations of sick and injured could unfortunately not begin this morning as planned because the necessary conditions were not in place,” said Jens Laerke of the United Nations humanitarian office OCHA.