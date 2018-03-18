Vladimir Putin won the Russian presidential election by a huge landslide on Sunday, as tens of millions of Russian citizens reject the globalist policies of the New World Order.

Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years, after receiving a staggering 75% of the vote, according to the central election commission.

Addressing a rally in Moscow after the early results were declared, Mr Putin said voters had “recognised the achievements of the last few years”.

Rt.com reports: Ella Pamfilova, head of the Russian Central Election Commission, has said that there were no major violations during the vote, and that only “minor and local complaints” were received.

Vladimir Putin was first elected to the Kremlin in 2000, and again four years later. Constitutionally barred from serving more than two consecutive terms, he did not run in 2008, the same year presidential terms were extended from four years to six years.

Putin won 63.6 percent of the vote in 2012, and, if the early results are confirmed, he will now stay in his post until 2024, the year he turns 72.