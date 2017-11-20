Saudi Arabia Seeking Support To Deal With “Iran’s Aggression”

Saudi Arabia urged fellow Arab League nations to find a solution to deal with Iranian aggression during an emergency foreign ministers’ meeting in Egypt.

The Arab League meeting was held at the request of Saudi Arabia in Cairo on Sunday with the aim of pushing the United Nations Security Council into an anti-Tehran resolution.

“We will not stand idly by in the face of Iran’s aggression,” the Saudi foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir, told the assembled officials.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit the head of the Arab League said that they planned to “brief the UNSC on Iran’s destabilizing policies in the region.” He accused Iran of fomenting sectarianism, and developing potentially destabilizing missile technology.

“We have not taken a decision to ask the Security Council to meet, but we are just briefing the council and maybe the next stage would be for us to meet and call for a Security Council meeting and submit a draft Arab resolution (against Iran)” said Aboul-Gheit. He added that “Iranian threats have exceeded all boundaries and are pushing the region toward the abyss”

Press TV reports:

Meanwhile, Israeli minister of military affairs has extended the hand of friendship to Arab countries, calling on them to form an alliance against Iran.

Avigdor Lieberman wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday that the Middle East region now requires an anti-Iran coalition.

During the Arab league summit, Adel al-Jubeir reiterated Riyadh’s accusations that Iran is arming Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, who have been resisting the kingdom’s deadly aggression against the country.

On Sunday, a UNSC-appointed panel said that it has seen no evidence to support Saudi Arabia’s claims that missiles have been transferred to Yemen’s Houthi fighters by external sources.

Jubeir also claimed that Iran was responsible for a recent oil pipeline blast in Bahrain.

On Friday, Iran dismissed a recent allegation linking the Islamic Republic to an oil pipeline fire near the Bahraini capital Manama with Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi vehemently dismissing the accusations as “delusional.”

Iran has on multiple occasions rejected all of Saudi Arabia’s accusations as baseless, the latest of which being earlier in the day when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the Saudis for pursuing policies aimed at sowing discord among regional states.

He noted that while Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of taking steps to destabilize the region, it is itself fueling terrorists in the region, waging war in Yemen, and fomenting crisis in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil was conspicuously absent at the emergency Arab League summit.