Saudis Could Reveal Names Of Main 9/11 Players

The US is worried that the Saudis will reveal the names of the main players behind the September 11, 2001 attacks

According to former CIA contractor, Steven Kelly, it looks as if the Saudis are going to name some of the “major players” behind the 9/11 attacks, claiming that Saudi Arabia was only “a minor player in the charade”

“Saudi Arabia would certainly use their resources to show that they were actually, if anything, just a minor player in the charade,” Steven Kelley told Press TV on Saturday, adding that”Israel, the Zionist Mossad, the CIA, the NSA, the [former US president George W.] Bush family etc. are the major players”

Press TV reports:

Kelly also said if the truth comes out about what the United States and other parties did concerning the 9/11 attacks, “ultimately this will undo the entire US government and the entire new world order.”

The revelation “will hurt US interests abroad, because if the new world order is destroyed and the Rothschild’s and all of these culprits are finally brought to justice, then will be rebuilding from scratch,” he noted.

On September 23, US President Barack Obama used his veto power to block legislation that allows the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for reparations.

The attacks were conducted by 19 terrorists including 15 Saudi nationals who killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others, after crashing two planes into the Twin Towers in New York and also hitting a plane into the Pentagon building in Arlington County, Virginia, causing $3 trillion in total costs.

Kelly further questioned the official narrative about the 9/11 attacks, saying, “There’s really more evidence to support that this was a controlled demolition.”

US Congress on Wednesday voted to override President Obama’s veto of a legislation that allows victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for any role in the plot.