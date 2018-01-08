Sessions Grants Big Pharma Monopoly On Synthetic THC While Waging War On Real Thing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has hypocritically granted a monopoly on the sale of THC to big pharma company Insys Therapeutics whose drug fentanyl is responsible for killing tens of thousands every year.

Meanwhile he has promised to arrest people over a plant that makes them healthier and happier.

In a statement released by the justice department last week, Sessions reversed the policy of allowing states to make their own decisions on legalizing cannabis and vowed to use federal tax dollars and resources to enforcing this tyranny.

Jeff Sessions should focus on how Congress crippled the DEA’s ability to fight the opioid epidemic. Instead he tramples upon states’ rights and recreational marijuana laws. 64,000 Americans died last year from opioids. None have died from THC. But, you know, priorities. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 4, 2018

The Free Thought Project reports:

Revealing the sheer hypocrisy and criminality of Sessions’ move—which vowed to uphold the archaic and despotic Controlled Substances Act of 1970 that prohibits the cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana—Sessions’ DEA granted a company a monopoly on the sale of the synthetic form of the plant which contains the exact properties of cannabis.

The active ingredient in cannabis, THC, remains classified as a Schedule 1 drug—meaning the government claims it is dangerous, addictive, and has no medical value. Coincidentally, over the Thanksgiving holiday, the DoJ’s Drug Enforcement Administration granted Insys Therapeutics—a rogue pharmaceutical company rife with corruption—a Schedule II classification on their synthetic form of THC, Dronabinol.

Instead of allowing people to use a natural form of a plant that can cure them, Jeff Sessions will use taxpayer dollars to continue cannabis prohibition while his DEA grants a monopoly on the exact same substance—only synthetic—to Insys.

For those who don’t know, Insys has become notorious over the last two years after six former executives and managers were arrested on charges that they engaged in a nationwide scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl. Now this same group of dangerous drug peddlers is being given a partial national monopoly on the sale of legal THC, by the group who claims to protect Americans from drugs.

Along with the executives, Michael Baich, the former CEO, was also charged in an indictment filed in federal court. Even the company’s billionaire founder, John Kapoor was arrested in October for his role in the bribery scheme. He was freed on a $1 million bail after pleading not guilty.

The idea that the DEA would provide a company—who was caught bribing doctors to prescribe opioid drugs that have led to one of the largest addiction problems in the history of the world—with a pass to sell their synthetic version of a plant they continue to kidnap, cage, and kill people over, is infuriating, to say the least.

When asked about this overt conflict of interest and unscrupulous handout to Big Pharma, the DEA answered with a typical bureaucratic reply.

As VICE reported, the DEA noted in its announcement that it received public comments from people opposed to making synthetic THC products Schedule II while keeping marijuana Schedule I. The DEA also said: “two commenters expressed concern that pharmaceutical companies are making a profit from approved drugs containing marijuana constituents.”

“The DEA notes that FDA-approved products of oral solutions containing dronabinol [THC] have an approved medical use, whereas marijuana does not have an approved medical use and therefore remains in Schedule I,” the agency said in its response.

There you have it. If you needed any more proof of the US government’s insane corruption you needn’t look any further than the DoJ’s relationship with Insys.