Latest

Simpsons Writer Reveals How They Predicted Trump Would Win

Posted on November 14, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Simpsons producers reveal how they knew Donald Trump would win the US presidency

A writer for The Simpsons has explained how he was able to accurately predict that Donald Trump would win the presidential race over 16 years ago. 

In the episode ‘Bart to the Future‘, Donald Trump wins a fictional race to the White House – a storyline that has since become reality.

According to writer Dan Greaney, when he wrote the episode he was attempting to portray an American public that had collectively gone insane, which then resulted in Trump becoming President.

RELATED CONTENT
Professor Allan Lichtman has correctly called every election since 1984 using a special system he has devised that over the years has proved more accurate than the polls. And this year, he says, Donald Trump will win.
A computer scientist has devised software showing Trump winning the presidency using Google and Facebook algorithm data

Disclose.tv reports:

This choice allows Lisa to come in and pick up the pieces as his replacement, the story structure that the episode needed.

The Simpsons episode included some details that were eerily replicated in real life.

The most noticeable of these was the electoral college board featured in the episode detailing Democrat, and Republican states was an almost perfect replica of the results of the Trump vs. Clinton election.

The creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening has previously agreed with this explanation for the choice of Trump as the fictional President stating that they chose, ‘the most absurd placeholder joke name we could think of at the time.’

The jocular nature of the selection of Trump as president in the episode suggests that The Simpsons staff involved in ‘Bart to the Future’ must have been extremely surprised and amused, first to see Trump selected as a candidate and then as President of the United States.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire