Latest

Stanley Kubrick Confesses To Faking The Moon Landings

Posted on February 26, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Conspiracies // 142 Comments

Stanley Kubrick admits on camera that he faked the moon landings for NASA

A stunning new video has emerged 15 years after Stanley Kubrick’s death in which Kubrick allegedly admits that the NASA moon landings were faked. 

Filmmaker T. Patrick Murray says he interviewed Kubrick three days before his death in March 1999. He was forced to sign an 88-page NDA to keep the contents of the interview a secret for 15 years.


Below is a transcript from the interview with Stanley Kubrick, in which the 2001 Space Odyssey Director admits on camera that, “the moon landings ALL were faked , and that I was the person who filmed it.”

We have included a leaked rough cut of the film below the transcript as well as two unedited raw videos of the interview with Kubrick below that:

[SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEOS]

K: I’m so preoccupied. With my work, innovation, risk-taking, regrets…
T: Why are you giving this interview?
K: Because, it started to get to me after awhile. Well, this is difficult, because it is the first time I’ve talked about it. (sighs)
T: Sure, take all the time you need.
K: I’ve always been conflicted by it, but not consciously until years later. I was just blown away by the chance, the opportunity, the challenge of making this, this production, and I went into this like it was a regular film, like another regular film of mine, not thinking too much about uh the long term effects of what it would mean to society if it was ever discovered.
T: What are you talking about? I’m dying to know what you’re talking about.
K: Well, a confession of sorts. A movie I made, that nobody is aware of – even though they’ve seen it.
T: A movie you made, no one knows you made? Is that what you said?
K: That’s right. Is that intriguing? Do I have you intrigued?
K: I perpetrated a huge fraud on the American public, which I am now about to detail, involving the United States government and NASA, that the moon landings were faked, that the moon landings ALL were faked , and that I was the person who filmed it.
T: Ok. (laughs) What are you talking…You’re serious. Ok.
K: I’m serious. Dead serious.
K: Yes, it was fake.
T: Ok. Wait. Wait…
T: I don’t want this to be an R-rated film, but seriously, what the blank, but seriously…
T: I, I, I worked almost eight months to secure this once in a lifetime interview that almost no else could ever get, and instead of talking about his sixteen films that I’ve endured since I was a child…That we didn’t land on the moon, you’re saying?
K: No, we didn’t.
K: It was not real.
T: The moon landings were fake?
K: A, a, a.. fictional moon landing. A fantasy. It was not real.
K: Don’t you think it’s important for people to know the truth?
T: The moon landing in ’69, which was two years before my birth…
K: Is total fiction.
T: Total fiction.
T: Is that?…So, that’s the 15 year thing. So that’s makes sense now. That’s why I can’t release it for 15 years now, that makes total sense now.
T: Did we…we didn’t land on the moon you’re saying?
K: No, we didn’t.
T: Why are you telling me?
K: A, a, a, a massive fraud. An unparalleled fraud perpetrated against them. They SHOULD know.
K: Nixon want to uh, they were planning, yeah, he want to fake this, this moon landing…
T: Are you contending that people DON’T want to know the truth about the world, reality, the moon landings…?
K: The government, knowing this, takes advantage of it by perpetrating fraud after fraud after fraud.
T: How did you end up giving in? Being complicit with this fraud?
K: I didn’t want to do it.
T: This is NOT where I thought this interview was going!
K: With my help, with my, with my aid, and it is, it is bothering me.
T: I only have this certain amount of time with you. And I’ll talk about whatever you want, but…
T: You’re not…This isn’t some type of joke, or…
K: No. No, it’s not.
T: Or a film within a film thing…
K: Not joking. NOPE.
T: Okay.
K: The conspiracy theorists were right, on this occasion.
T: I don’t know what to ask you first.
K: I thought it was wrong, I just…I didn’t believe in perpetrating a fraud like that.
T: But you did.
K: It also undermined my artistic integrity to do that.
T: Ok, but you ended up saying yes. Why?
K: Well, yes, but because basically I was bribed. To put it bluntly, that’s what it was. It was just a plain fucking bribe.
T: Why are you telling me?
K:A, a, a, massive fraud. An unparalleled fraud perpetrated against them. They SHOULD know! Don’t you think it’s important for people to know the truth?
T: Why did they have to fake it? Why? Why would they ever need to do something like that? Why would the government ever want or need to do…
K: It’s no secret that NASA always wanted to fulfill this Kennedy prophecy.
T: Take it from the beginning…
T: I gotta be honest, this is where he (Kubrick) got me. I mean, when I actually put myself in his position, when I actually imagine that he was telling the truth, and that he was presented with this opportunity and if in the one in a billion chance that I lived his life and I was presented with the same opportunity, what would I do?
T: Yeah, he wanted his approval points up and he thought nothing could do it better than this.
T: What a conflict. I mean, gosh, I can’t imagine being presented with that opportunity. On one hand, I’d really would want to do it, but then I’d probably say I’m committing a crime, and lying…
T: It depends, but my guess would be…no, if you’re good, but you would do it.
K: Spielberg, (inaudible) Scorsese, even Woody Allen. There isn’t one of them who wouldn’t do this.
T: I gotta admit: I’d do it. I’d do it too.
T: But they dangled all this power and all this flattery on you, essentially?
K: Yeah, it got to me after awhile. You can listen to so much of that stuff before you start to believe it.
T: They just said you were the greatest and stuff?
K: Yeah, yeah – and I agreed with them.
K: Why are you telling the world? Why does the world need to know that the moon landings aren’t real and you faked them?
K: Which I consider to be my masterpiece.
T: And you can’t take credit, or even talk about…
K: Well, I am now..
T: Right, so you’ll be dead. In ten years, or 15…
K: Right, ten or 15 something like that.
T: So, you can’t talk to Roger Ebert about it. Does that frustrate you?
T: Why did they have to fake it? Why would they have to do that?
K: Because it is impossible to get there.
T: Ok, back up, back up, back up….

Rough Cut Of ‘Shooting Kubrick’ Film

Unedited Interview With Stanley Kubrick – Part 1

Unedited Inteview With Stanley Kubrick – Part 2

Update: There is a possibility that the interview may be a hoax, with many people commenting online that the person purporting to be Stanley Kubrick in the video is an actor called “Tom”.

We have requested an interview with T. Patrick Murray and will keep you updated.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • Marco Bechini

    Hi, can you post the video you are talking about?

  • loindevant

    this man is not stanley kubrick

  • BRYinTX

    totally unwatchable film. had to stop after 10 minutes.

    • John Vorel

      exactly me too… I was like “what the hell is this bullshit with the retarded editing?”

    • Cocobolo

      What is the point of making such an infuriating film, to show or prove anything without allowing the listeners and viewers to see more than a split second of what you claim to expose? It is an important topic, but this is, I suspect a ‘straw man’ put up to be debunked and to take down other work in its wake.

    • birdie87

      I like how the filmmaker has Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra” playing in time with the words of Stanley Kubrick’s big reveal (“I was the one who – filmed it.”) along with the images of the monkey smashing the sacred cow bones. Get it? Kubrick is taking down the sacred cow of government/NASA and smashing their lies to the American people. Awesome!!

    • http://pressingtheissue.com Mike Cain

      What a bunch of bullshit. So absolutely annoying. I thought maybe it was a long intro…. But no, it was like that the whole video. Some kinda joke I guess…

    • Uselesseater

      That is Stanley compare the moles.release unedited version though.

      • Steven Burgas

        That’s not Kubrick. It doesn’t look like him, sound like him, and he was basically bald on top of his head when this interview is supposed to have taken place.

        Get a clue – it’s a hoax.

      • Al

        stop trying to be “the great editor” the interview should stand on its own without so many annoying jump cuts….yeah i see what youre doing but the general public will watch this video for 2 minutes before loosing interest….which means whoever made this video really doesnt want people to become aware of this …i suggest re-editing using another editor.

      • Jannix

        “Film maker” is a complete fraud…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rH1chTgqIkk

        • renics nikoros

          Where is the video

        • Slasher2

          This seems to be the “unedited version” from the channel on youtube that Jannix below showed. There are “hundreds” of variations 🙂
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWpU3QnS8yY

        • http://twitter.com/dermot_clarke Dermot Clarke

          Where’s the interview???

        • ivy killa

          can we get the interview without the bad editing

        • Duncan

          Sure. An unknown film maker gets a 2 hour interview with Kubrick and he spills the beans to him, and pulls out an 88 page NDA for him to sign. Then Kubrick dies three days later. Mmhmm. The reasons Kubrick gives are exactly what the conspiracy community speculated. Nothing new revealed. Highly dubious. Highly dubious. This is not to say that Kubrick was not involved, but this looks like fakery. Look at the other work the film maker is involved in.

        • Your WorstNightmare

          Terrible movie that does its best to put out the truth about the BullShit operation called NASA

        • CodeName:Johnny

          this is not stanley. not at all. fake, fake fake

          • Mr. Evans

            CodeNameJuanny is a Government Disinformation Troll. ;`-o

            • CodeName:Johnny

              hahaha, far from it my friend, i was gutted to realise it wasnt him. trust me up until i realised i was super excited. but if you just spend some time you’ll realise the same. Im gutted!

              • Mr. Evans

                CodeNameJuanny is a Government Disinformation Troll who is OFF her Dr. Prescribed Anti-Psychotic Meds Again!!!
                Go Take Them Juanny and Go Back To Sleep Psycho-Troll.
                Nite-Nite-Troll.

                • CodeName:Johnny

                  hahaha, ok, you got me…i’ll try harder next time.

          • ResistTheNWO15

            it is Kubrick. Search Google images. All the moles on left side of face match. TRUTH.

            • Steven Burgas

              That’s not Stanley. It neither looks or sound anything like him, and he was almost total bald on the top of his head prior to his death.

              Grow up – don’t believe this hoax.

            • Terry Tubb

              Holly Wood lies All the time. Why would anyone expect lesss from Kubrick

            • Greg Charles aka A Nice Vibe

              Fake. Watch ‘Unedited Interview With Stanley Kubrick – Part 2’ at 12:50-12:58. The so-called interviewer coaches Kubrick what to say next.

            • http://keruxreplies.wordpress.com Kerux

              I watched the video all the way through. Kubrick had some part in the filming of the alleged moon landing, which took place right after he released 2001 A Space Odyssey. For some reason this interview was messed with to send interested persons off the track. Something definitely fishy here. Related film is Room 237. See also https://youtu.be/tBYJJzpxH9Q

              “which means whoever made this video really doesn’t want people to become aware of this …” Exactly.

              • Steven Burgas

                Umm… This is fake. This isn’t Kubrick.

                • http://keruxreplies.wordpress.com Kerux

                  Correct. His name is Tom.

              • dooglio

                So it’s obvious this is not an “off-the-cuff” interview. Was it done as a joke? I mean, when you’re shooting a documentary, some things I suppose could be scripted–you want to make sure you cover all of the points. Or if you’re shooting a spoof.

                It’s a pretty frigging big bomb to drop, but I would want more proof. These guys could have been drunk and having a bit of fun, “oh man, can you imagine people’s reaction when they dig this up 15 years after you’ve died?!”

              • Judge Dr3dd

                Yes this is FAKE. Could this be removed from the site or is this a parody site?

              • https://www.smashwords.com/interview/MardiShakti Iris

                This “interviewer” and actor should be shot for psychological pollution; they are actually making the world a WORSE place.
                The actor’s name is “Tom”; you’ll find out if you skip to about 5 minutes. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-CA5hwTyU6A

                • https://www.smashwords.com/interview/MardiShakti Iris

                  * Please note I do NOT promote “flat earth theory”; it has nothing to do with the vid, and the poster added it in for his own reasons.

                  • renics nikoros

                    And this is your too fake. Unique footage of “landing” of the Americans on the moon without mounting.

                    <iframe width="854" height="480"
                    src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_-03RjbxKhM&quot; frameborder="0"

                  • renics nikoros

                    And this too on yours is false, unique frames of disembarkation to the moon without installation.

                • http://flyingtigercomics.wordpress.com/ Flying Tiger

                  It’s excellent grey propaganda, since now another generation of researchers risk being diverted from the documented facts of photographic fakery – whether or not SOMEONE went to the Moon and however they got there if they did.

                • aunty

                  The video is embarrassing. What is even more embarrassing is that people – sensible, normally rational human beings, are falling for things like this on a daily basis, all courtesy of good old Facebook.

                  People are being told on a daily basis that they are being lied to, and have been being lied to, for DECADES by governments, shady characters, dubious press, illuminati, lizard men, jewry & Freemasons and because people are completely incapable of independent thought, fall for it hook, line and sinker and spread total mistrust in humanity as a whole.

                  The very people who will believe that this video is real, will also believe that 9/11 never happened, was faked, that thousands and thousands of people who witnesses it where hired stooges paid off by the US government and that the footage was actually created on a server farm. Yes really.

                  Just the other day a post did the rounds on Facebook created by an “American woman”. It was shared 60,000 times with COUNTLESS comments criticising the French government. It showed photographs of little kids killed in French airstrikes, which they had just started up in response to the bombings in Paris. The thing is though, a reverse image search using Tineye showed that NOT ONE of the photos was from the French bombing Syria. Some of the photos where up to 5 years old, and showed destruction from various wars around the world. Yet they where put in a post so that people (60,000 at least), could hate the French.. They are praying on how gullible folk are now. And that is EVIL.

                  Did you know that Mark Zuckerberg is giving away a substantial amount of his fortune to Facebook users if they share and like a certain post? Well he’s not. Yet it’s been shared hundreds of thousands of times by people who have lost touch with reality.

                  Why would people, who are supposedly looking out for mankind – to free us of the lies and untruths we apparently receive on a daily basis – lie in order to do so?

                  The people who spread lies and misinformation, which is easily debunked by anyone with half a brain, are the ones who should have their intentions questioned.

                  • Paul Barbara

                    CIA = Wall Street; Wall Street = CIA (as Webster Tarpley says). MSM, we should believe them, already? Search ‘MOCKINGBIRD: The Subversion Of The Free Press By The CIA’. Search ‘CIA media infiltration is real: From Operation Mockingbird to Pentagon social media trolls’.
                    Search ‘Gulf of Tonkin Incident Lie’; ‘Kuwaiti Incubator Babies Lie’; ‘Day of Deceit – Robert Stinnett’ re Pearl Harbor; ‘Gleiwitz Incident Lie’; ‘Remember the Maine Lie’.
                    The ‘Lizard’ stuff was cooked up by the CIA to divert and frighten people; deliberate disinfo.
                    Having been a campaigner since the early 1970’s, I could go on with a lot more stuff, but I think that should be enough to keep you out of mischief for a wee while.

                    • aunty

                      Interesting stuff my friend. Unfortunately in this day and age it is impossible to know who and what is the truth which is why I personally try to take everything I see and hear on the internet as a pinch of salt. It’s the easiest way.

                      This Kubrick post is a prime example of why.

                      • SRVES339

                        Took a look and, as you say, it’s quite a mess, but…

                        K gave some very interesting clues in The Shining and in EWS (the Illuminati world his moon work, if true, would have taken him to)… watch them, they are real.

                        Of course YT is filled with junk… but so to are many of the tales of power/gov/elite.

                        You seem to be unwilling to believe your keepers would lie to you, yet they do on a daily basis… Putin did not shoot down MH17 (yet US media play along even after black box data have been deep six’d for 16 mths), or invade Ukraine, 911 was covered up (of that there is no doubt as almost all involved in the commission have publicly admitted it was a farce), JFK was a coup (LHA did not kill him yet not a single media whore will speak a word about it… even after the Kennedy kids spoke out in public over a year ago), Gulf of Ton-kin (admitted False Flag), CIA cues around the world (Iran, Afgan, Libya, Syria… take your pick), the list of lies is endless.

                        The one glaring anomaly (in full view) in the official moon landing story is that “they never went back” (even after a 50 year period of the most technological advances in human history, which should make the return a piece of cake) and, until they do, I’ll have a “little pinch” on their story as well.

                        • aunty

                          The thing is, I never said my “keepers” would lie to me. I actually said it is impossible to know who and what is the truth and the thing is, you don’t know what is the truth and what isn’t either. All you can do, like every other conspiracy theorist can do, is list sources which may or may not be fake. And sadly that doesn’t prove a thing.

                          Answer me this:

                          Why would “conspiracy websites”, who’s main aim is to give us the TRUTH about what governments have been hiding for years, be willing to post provable UNTRUTHS? I’ll tell you. Because they have absolutely ZERO proof. It’s as simple as that. I personally believe that we are completely manipulated by governments and the press. But until someone provides undeniable PROOF that it happens I’m not going to embarrass myself by spreading lies and mistruths online, thereby becoming a parody of what we are supposed to be defending ourselves against in the first place. Yet the thing is IT DOESN’T MEAN WHAT YOU ARE SAYING IS MADE UP.

                          Funny enough, I’ve always wondered why we haven’t gone back to the moon since as well. Now THAT is odd.

                        • SRVES339

                          Well, other than call me a “conspiracy theorist” (may I assume you are aware that the CIA created the expression to undermine those asking questions about JFK… even included examples on how to best use the device to their moles in the media… and yes the de-classified proof is available) I appreciate your balanced reply… but please don’t call me that again or I’ll hunt you down and… just kidding!

                          Most (not all) “Conspiracy Theory” sites are profit (or simply ego) centers and would never be more than background information to me. Any of the events I conclude are “managed” would be based on years of research, cross checked, and based on multiple sources with like facts (and of course, always based on a preponderance of evidence).

                          Government leaders lie to us based on the needs of their power broker handlers… and it doesn’t embarrass me at all to say it. I would be happy to debate any of the events I sited (please don’t speak for me and remember, not believing the official story, based on facts, does not mean buying into a specific theory… THAT is a fools game).

                          But then, so is requiring “undeniable proof” of nefarious action… as an example, how about demanding it for the official 911 story before you believe the lies on that one. Which could very well have just been a simple double cross by co-conspirators (there’s that word again) who had so much to gain. Bush refused to allow ANY investigation for two years, until the survivors shamed him into the ridiculous 911 Commission… that was not allowed to even mention the smoking gun of Building 7. Almost every member of that commission has spoken out on the interference, but the media is silent on the subject since it seems they value their income. And isn’t it amazing how the anthrax story faded away… where the media and lawmakers calling for more investigation were the targets (and the patsies blamed have all been cleared) and the material used has been proven to me “military grade” that came from US military labs.

                          Personally, it took a lot of investigation before I was willing to buy in to the 911 cover up… the moon landing is still a bridge too far for me (no real facts) but, in polling parlance, I am “leaning” in that direction and couldn’t care less what you or anyone else thinks about my opinion. Looks to me like these videos are an attempt to dramatize the (perceived) truth.

                          Too bad we couldn’t have a beer, or in my case a sparkling water, over it all. The basic question of confidence in what we are told by power is about as important as it gets… unless your version of life is one lived with your Eyes Wide Shut (the last word from Mr Kubrick before he passed btw).

                        • Anonymouse

                          If you’re really interested in 9/11 research, I highly recommend you forget anything you’ve heard about this woman from other sources and seriously listen to Dr. Judy Wood.

                          She has a particularly good presentation at the 2012 Breakthrough Energy Movement Conference, which goes over the main points of evidence in her book (at least briefly). Even then it’s quite a long lecture: youtube.com/watch?v=vadSaWyiozg

                          She uses a strict empirical methodology where she examines the evidence to first establish WHAT has happened (and also ensures that she doesn’t use terminology that’s associated with known phenomenon, so she doesn’t bias her observations)…and only then does she move on to the broad category of WHAT can cause this kind of damage in light of the evidence (and she really doesn’t speculate on WHO or WHY…at least publicly).

                          I’ll let the lecture do the talking, but in effect, she can rule out both kinetic and thermal means of destruction for the WTC complex, and the more videos and evidence you look at from her body of work, the more apparent it is that she’s the one person out there who is NOT presenting a theory, but rather a logical conclusion based on an examination of the evidence.

                          Oh, and I always try to find solid refutations to anything that I think is right (because that is debating 101, and also a great way to see if there’s a problem with something you think is right).

                          So far there has not been one single refutation of substance, except a bit of squabbling about the fact a car may have been towed from one location to another between photographs (but it’s one car in a sea of solid evidence, rising dust, and unburnt papers.

                          Seriously…I can’t oversell her work enough…but if you can find a problem with it I’m all ears!

                        • SRVES339

                          @anonymouseketeamster:disqus

                          Yes I’ve seen her work and much of it makes sense…

                          Her downfall (IMO) is her contempt for any criticism or any other approaches to what really happened. I emailed her a couple of years ago when both sides seemed to be going after her (she’s been shunned by her peers and can’t even find work… blackballed by TPTB).

                          She replied with a contemptuous and blistering attack for not supporting her financially in her legal battles… really seemed lost and alone… they got another one it seems 🙁

                          A public theory, other than the official story is a cover up, is a losing game I’m afraid (too bad, but it just makes it easier for TPTB to turn you into a wild eyed maniac)!

                          Rebekah Roth is an former flight attendant (with serious credentials and contacts in the industry… makes so much sense be aware of the extensive terrorism training they get) who writes fiction novels based on her own investigation. So far it’s kept the vultures off of her… we’ll see (also easily discounted as fiction of course). And she has some amazing stories to tell… like the Israeli students who were “living” in the towers working on a performance art project (all documented and reported on at the time). Link to recent interview… a very different angle on investigating the facts through the events on the planes… IDs some serious anomalies only a person with intimate knowledge of airline terrorism procedures could find…

                          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_QvX37SzY0

                  • Chris Sky

                    I know this video is a fake… that doesn’t mean that 911 wasn’t VERY REAL and orchestrated by zionists with cooperation from people within the US government! that’s “common knowledge” to anybody not in the USA!

                    unless of course you have a “logical” explanation of how 2 air planes made 3 separate, not connected towers collapse 😀 … and those 3 buildings definitely went down on september 11, 2001.

                  • JayReynolds

                    The biggest problem with this ludicrous video is THAT’S NOT KUBRICK. Pretty cut and dried! http://www.enkivillage.com/s/upload/images/2014/11/271bf6f10226fecb7b340a9179a5f26a.jpg

                  • Paul Barbara

                    The ‘Shooting Kubrick’ film is hard going, I agree. But the important part of this is the two unedited clips. I believe they are genuine; for a very long time I have believed very strongly that no Moon landings occurred, mainly because of the Van Allen Belt, but also by obvious flaws in the ‘official’ video footage.
                    Well done, Mr. Murray, on the fab interview.
                    For many years I was a Human Rights campaigner (since the early 1970’s) so I am fully au fait with the lies, interventions, wars, perversions and barbarities perpetrated by our governments, particularly the USA.
                    I am now a Truth campaigner: 9/11; 7/7; Boston Marathon; Sandy Hook; Gliewitz; Reichstag Fire; Gulf of Tonkin Lie; Kuwait ‘incubator Babies’ Lie; ‘Remember the Maine’ Lie; Pearl Harbor foreknowledge (indeed intentional instigation) with no forewarning passed to Pearl Harbor that the Japanese Task Force was on the way; Oklahoma City bombing; basically, the works, up to and including San Bernadino.
                    I do not believe the earth is flat; I have an open mind on Aliens; I believe in Evolution and I believe in God and the Devil.
                    I have an unshakeable belief that the vast majority of our ‘Leaders’ around the world are sociopaths, and that our Legislative bodies are almost totally compromised either by bribery or blackmail, or both.

                    • Paul Barbara

                      Another point to remember about the ‘film’ Mr. Murray made from the interview, it is only a ‘rough cut’; I hope the final film is more watchable.

                    • http://www.moralmatters.org/ NathanMBickel

                      It appears as if Stanley Kubrick desired to clear his conscience before he passed-on. If that is the case, it is refreshing to know that there are still those who are very concerned about their priceless souls.

                      Hopefully, more people will wake up and conclude that their U.S. government is “corrupt as ‘all hell!'” For more of my (self-authored) thoughts, note the link below:

                      “Moon Landing: NASA False Reality:”
                      http://moralmatters.org/moon-landing-nasa-false-reality/

                      • Steven Burgas

                        That’s not Kubrick, period.

                        You’re also a loony if you believe the crap you’re posting.

                        • http://www.moralmatters.org/ NathanMBickel

                          Steven – This fellow could be a fake. I realize that. But as far as condemning my Moralmatters topic page on NASA, I think that you are off your rocker. You didn’t evidence your drive-by ridicule comment; which somewhat leads me to believe (coupled with your ridicule) that you may be one of those “Obamabot-type apologist trolls” [Aka “schills]

                      • Rudy Campilii

                        How did the spacecraft get through the Van Allan radiation belt.?

                      • Steven Burgas

                        That is not Stanley Kubrick, and the interviewer is a terrible gives the whole thing up as a hoax.

                      • PAUL H

                        Someone put a lot of effort into a lunar landing fake confession fake interview with a Kubrick impostor that lasted about an hour before it was exposed

                      • Lisulove loavesAbread

                        ” “thinking” is the “Thought Process” which conjures up WORDS.
                        WORDS manifest as SOUNDS. Very micro sounds, but still sounds.
                        SOUNDS are produced by VIBRATION!
                        VIBRATION is ENERGY!
                        ENERGY GLOWS!
                        And GLOWING is LIGHT!
                        Therefore, the Ego, and ALL THOUGHT is Light, … or more literally, everything we SEE is THOUGHT! And it’s ALL FAKE!
                        And simply because you read these words does not mean you have become Aware. It only means that you have read another example of the Ego and the probability that you’ve been manipulated again. If Awareness is “truly” captured, then Peace, Power, Perfection, Purity, Joy, Patience, Steadfastness and the like, become the “constant” within your 3D illusory life experience. This is not based on a belief in some “god”, or some “holy spirit”, which are the product of the “Thought Process”, … but are based on “Knowing”, not “Thinking”, that something is right or wrong. For there is no right or wrong, when everything in this 3D illusory plane is a lie.
                        The only “Truth” there is, and the only “Reality” there is, is that this is all FAKE and FRAUDULENT manipulation, … and is the manifestation and product of the Thought Process and the Ego. Resulting in the masses agreeing or disagreeing with different “information”, when in Reality, it’s simply MASS HYPNOTIC MANIPULATION to keep the “3D prison system” intact. And nothing more so, than those who base their own perspective on religious indoctrination, which includes deep intellectual studies. All of which results in geopolitical / religious confrontations which serve the “royal elite oligarchs” who “imprison” the masses through the use of the “Duality Weapon”, which is the manifestation of the Thought Process.” “(bottom pg.99 of illuminatiMatrix )posted December 11, 2015 = 12/11/2015.

                        • Lisulove loavesAbread

                          “Keep in mind at this point, that these links posted above are only examples of how the masses are manipulated to “believe” that some information is based on “truth”, and some information is based on lies and disinformation. When in Reality, all 3D information is the product of “Thought”, and has no basis in “truth”. All information within this 3D plane, and ALL INTERNET SITES, “for or against” any perspective, are simply more examples of duality and deception. You will not find “Truth” on the internet. Not on this site, or on any site. You can only find “Truth” through Awareness of this concept, … that the Ego “thinks” it knows something. Reconnecting with this Reality and Truth is the only means of “escape” from the “3D prison of deceit” manifested through “thought”.”

                        • Brian

                          yournewswire.com/stanley-kubrick-confesses-to-faking-the-moon-landings/

                          A spokesman for Kubrick’s widow also proclaimed that “The interview is a lie, Stanley Kubrick has never been interviewed by T.Patrick Murray the whole story is made up, fraudulent and untrue.”

                          ┐(´д｀)┌ﾔﾚﾔﾚ

                          • LegionOfDo

                            Moron

                          • Hagbard Celine

                            It’s obviously a fake. If you watch the video, the interviewer prompts “Kubrick”, and suggests what he should say. For instance, he reminds him that he died before Neil Armstrong did. They are either going to release some movie about this subject, and this is a teaser to create buzz, or it’s government/establishment propaganda to keep discrediting those people who have valid doubts about whether NASA ever sent people to the moon.

                          • Raleighwood007

                            Why the hell do people like these 2 idiots put out BS like this cause there are idiots out there that could believe this bullshit and the last thing we need is more idiots getting dumber!

                          • Grim Reaper

                            One small lie for Man, One giant lie for Mankind!

                            • Vladimir

                              Are You speacking about Nil Armstrong?

                            • almark

                              Even if the interview is fake… The technology we had back then could not allow us to transmit from the moon to the Earth like we did. Look at the facts, one.. impossible mission… And I know I’ll have 10 people flaming me. It would be nice that people at least knew the facts and the truth.

                              • MBDK

                                The truth is you know nothing about what technology is required and was used. We went to the Moon, as advertised, and all the science in the world has always supported that, including lunar probes from the US, China, India and Japan, that have all imaged the Apollo artifacts remaining on the Moon, exactly where they are supposed to be.

                            • C. Louis

                              In 1969 the US strapped 3 men into the front end of a rocket and blasted them to the moon. Once in lunar orbit, 2 men got out of the rocketship and into a spaceship which landed on the moon. Days later the 2 men blasted off the moon, exited the spaceship/re-entered the rocket ship and all 3 men rode the rocket ship back to earth, landing in the Pacific Ocean…………………..Damn, try to beat that one!

                            • tatsmaki

                              Acording to a notice from the Creators, the landing on the Moon by Apollo11 was the fact. S. Kubrick’s claim, as if he has taken the concocted image of the moon landing by Apollo 11 in the studio, was right fake. It was his vain maneuvers to leave his own fame.

                            • ZEvEKar

                              На! It’s really easy to check, expertise all information, the question is do you really want the truth, or you still like to be a zombie pokemon states peope, ha!!)))

                            • Ugly Baby

                              Complete and utter rubbish.

                            • gypsy

                              OMG ! ! !
                              SUPERB ! ! !
                              @
                              #HOLYFUCKINGPARODY

                            Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire