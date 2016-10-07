The Russian Parliament has formally agreed to an indefinite deployment of its air force group in Syria

President Putin had asked parliament to ratify the Russian air force’s indefinite stay in Syria almost a year after the official beginning of Russia’s military operations there.

The agreement stipulates that the aviation group is deployed at the request of the Syria at the Hmeymim aerodrome in the province of Latakia free of charge

Sputnik news reports

The Hmeymim airbase agreement was signed in Damascus on August 26, 2015, and was submitted to the State Duma for ratification in the beginning of August, 2016. The document was approved by 446 State Duma lawmakers.

A Russian airforce group has been deployed to the Syrian Arab Republic following a request from Damascus. The airforce group is located on the Hmeymim airfield in Latakia. Moscow will use the base ‘free-of-charge’ and will carry out supplies of necessary equipment and ammunition to the base without customs or any other duties, the memorandum says.

“The operation of the air group is conducted in line with its commander’s decisions based on the plan approved by both sides,” the document says.