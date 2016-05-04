Latest

Student Arrested After Using $2 Dollar Bill To Buy Lunch At School

Posted on May 4, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 24 Comments

Cops called after student attempts to use $2 dollar bill to buy lunch at school

An eight-grader student was apprehended by cops after he was reported to police by the school for attempting to use a $2 dollar bill to pay for his chicken nugget lunch as a school in Houston. 

School officials, cafeteria workers and police did not realise that the $2 dollar bill was, in fact, legal tender.

The unusual $2 dollar bill was first issued in the early 20th century and was produced up until 1966 where it was discontinued, apart from a reissue ten years later.

The bills have a picture of Thomas Jefferson on the front and a reproduction of The Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull on the back.

Patch.com reports:

Some of us remember as kids occasionally coming across such bills, which are now seldom seen in circulation. They weren’t too much in demand among merchants, prompting the U.S. Treasury to pull back on their production.

But they’re out there, and they’re perfectly legal to use.

Yet when student Danesiah Neal tried to pay for her chicken nuggets with such a bill, the purchase was flagged. Police were called.

According to media reports, the scene of the “crime” was Fort Bend Independent School District’s Christa McAuliffe Middle School, just outside Houston proper.

“I went to the lunch line, and they said my $2 bill was fake,” the eighth-grader told KTRK-TV. “They gave it to the police. Then they sent me to the police office. A police officer said I could be in big trouble.”

School officials then called the student’s grandmother, who had given her the bill: ” ‘Did you give Danesiah a $2 bill for lunch?’ ” the grandmother, Sharon Kay Joseph, recalled being asked. “He told me it was fake.”

Doggedly on the case, police then located the convenience store where the student claimed she had been given the bill as part of her change after a purchase. Then, a crack team of Houston detectives took the circa-1953 bill to a nearby bank, where it was scrutinized and examined before being deemed legitimate legal tender.

“He brought me my $2 bill back,” Joseph told KTRK of being visited by a school official after the misunderstanding. “He didn’t apologize. He should have, and the school should have because they pulled Danesiah out of lunch, and she didn’t eat lunch that day because they took her money.”

Charges were not filed. But the grandmother is still upset over the entire episode.

“It was very outrageous for them to do it,” Joseph said. “There was no need for police involvement. They’re charging kids like they’re adults now.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • HappyGilbert

    America is so over the top, it’s ridiculous. This wouldn’t happen in most countries in the world.

  • Nellie Bly is my hero!Jen369

    This is horrible reporting. First they refer to the student as a “he”, then the article says that no 2$ bills are no longer made. Then why do I have one from 1995? Look it up. They are still being made periodically & you can find them nice, fresh, & new at your local bank.

    • Wilda

      they were regular issue back then, Read the article “apart from a reissue ten years later.”

      • Nellie Bly is my hero!Jen369

        I know they were regular issue at one point. That was never debated. The 1995 set issued is not part of the single reissue that is mentioned in the article. It’s said in the article that it was only done once after 1966, “apart from ‘a’ reissue ten years later.” just like you said. It was reissued in 1995 again just for the Bank of Atlanta. Therefore it was reissued twice. You can look up what I’m saying. It’s true. It was issued more than once after 1966. That’s all I was getting at; poor reporting.

  • dfg

    “SCHOOL OFFICIALS” seem to be really dumb asses! Not knowing about $2.00 bills.
    .

    • BOBinBrooklyn

      It’s TEXAS! So you have to grade Texas on a curve!

      But charging or threatening to charge a 13-year-old as if she were an ADULT IS JUST NUTS– EVEN FOR A DUMB STATE LIKE TEXAS. WHAT IS UP WITH THAT!

      AND THE COP DID NOT EVEN SAY HE WAS SORRY.

      IN 1994, THE COPS CAME TO MY BROOKLYN APT –LOOKING FOR A BB GUN.

      THEY HAD THE WRONG APT. AFTER THEY ARRESTED SOMEONE ELSE, AT LEAST ONE OF THE POLICE WAS ___***MAN***___ ENOUGH TO APOLOGIZE TO ME FOR THREATENING TO ARREST ME. AND IN 1994, I WAS 40 YEARS OLD NOT 13.

  • Tiamaria

    And we’re off ! The reign of idiots has officially begun …

  • BOBinBrooklyn

    When I first saw this headline, I thought maybe it was fake, like a story in the Onion. But it appears to be real.

    I THOUGHT: Don’t the Police know that $2 Bills are REAL?

    But the Police thought it was “Fake” since the “Counterfeit Pen” said so!

    If I were the Grandma or 14-year-old Daneisha Neal, I would NOT SPEND, but save this $2 bill from 1953, as it appears to be a Collector’s Item (Is it a Silver Certificate? )

    The Bill is described as being from 1953. So I assume “1953” appears on the face of the Bill.

    Thus, you would think that the School and/or Police would realize that Bill is probably too old to be detected as “real” by their “Counterfeit Pen”.

    I am not an Attorney, but can someone explain to me how 14-year-olds can be even potentially have the ability to be charged as if they were ADULTS??????

    I realize this happened in Texas, and Texas is known for outrageous things, but still SHE IS 14.

    If I were Daneisha and her family, i would file a Civil Suit against the School District and Police for $10 million for mental anguish.

    Even more disturbing is the “13-year-old CY-Fair ISD Cook Middle School minority student who could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for trying to use what turned out to be a fake $10 bill at school.”

    “The student’s parents said the fake money felt real and looked real.”

    ***************************************** **** **** ***** ********************************

    When I was 17, I worked in a Supermarket, in 1971. George, my Manager told me how to tell if a Bill is real. You rub the Bill on paper. If the ink comes off it is real.

    “The ink on real paper money never dries”, George told me. I think that is as true today as in 1971.

    MEMO to the School: You need not ONLY RELY ON YOUR “COUNTERFEIT PEN”!

    These Texans make me ashamed to be white!

  • Buff Billfold

    You get the government you deserve

  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith
  • Janice Elizabeth

    It’s Texas, people!

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire