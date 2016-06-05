Switzerland Host Occult Opening Ceremony Of World’s Largest Tunnel

Europe’s elite attended a bizarre and disturbing occult ritual recently, in a satanic opening ceremony marking the opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland.

The tunnel measures over 57 kilometers and costed over 11 billion Euros to construct, making it the world’s largest and most expensive tunnel in history.

Vigilantcitizen.com reports:

Going through the Swiss Alps, the tunnel took 17 years to complete and is said to be a symbol of European unification in a context of rising nationalism and closing borders.

To celebrate the inauguration of this tunnel, an elaborate ceremony was presented in front of European dignitaries such as Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Francois Hollande of France and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. While most would expect an up-beat, celebratory ceremony, guests were rather treated to a disturbing show orchestrated by German director Volker Hesse, where a man dressed as a goat presided a strange ritual.

As I discussed in my article on the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics, the occult elite enjoys putting on full display its agenda and philosophy symbolic, dramatic displays which are reminiscent of dramas re-enacted in secret society rituals. Furthermore, there is no better way to showcase sheer power than putting the “Illuminati stamp of approval” on massive mega-projects such as the Olympics or major constructions.

Here’s part of the show.

The ceremony begins with workers dressed in orange walking slowly to the beat of a rhythmic military drum.

There is something very “New World Order” to this militaristic portrayal of the working force. As the drums get more rhythmic, the workers get more excited, dancing around and jumping through loops.

Then, things get stranger. A train brings a group of young people dressed in white underwear.

After portraying the workers as zombie soldiers, the ceremony portrays the general population as a bunch of lascivious people who appear to be extremely suggestible.

Then, emerging from that train is a demonic fallen angel, a baby-faced Lucifer.

From this point on, the event turns into an all-out satanic ceremony.

What does this have to do with the building of a tunnel? Mass media, in its vein attempts at explaining this ceremony, state that there are mountain goats in the Alps … which explains the goat-man. But why is this goat-man in such a position of power? Why are people bowing down to him?

The second part of the ceremony takes place outside and follows the same basic narrative. Zombie workers go first, followed by people in underwear, to the welcome Satan himself.

Once again, the ceremony portrays the death of workers in a rather disturbing matter.

In Conclusion

The occult elite is all about power and symbolism. The above ceremony showcased both. Through the opening ceremony of the world’s deepest and longest tunnel, the occult elite tells the world that they control the world’s resources and manpower. In other words, they are the only ones who can make such projects happen because they control politics, finance and business. Furthermore, by creating overtly occult ceremonies, the elite tells the world: “This is what we believe in, this is what we think of you and there is nothing you can do about it.”

The opening ceremony of the Gotthard Base Tunnel turned a great feat of engineering into a religious ceremony dedicated to Baphomet while somewhat ridiculing the workers who sacrificed their lives and the masses who will travel through the tunnel. Then, Europe’s most powerful people stood up and gave a standing ovation to this ceremony dedicated to the true ruler of the occult elite.