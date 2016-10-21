Syria Warns It Will Down Turkish War Planes Entering Its Airspace

The Syrian military has vowed to intercept and bring down any Turkish fighter jets entering the country’s airspace.

The warning comes nearly a day after Turkish warplanes bombed positions of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, killing up to 200 Kurdish fighters.

The Syrian Defense Ministry accused Turkey of “flagrant aggression, which targeted innocent citizens,” saying that it considers it “a dangerous development that could escalate the situation.”

Press TV reports:

“Any attempt to once again breach Syrian airspace by Turkish war planes will be dealt with and they will be brought down by all means available,” the Syrian army general command said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish army said its jets had conducted 26 airstrikes against YPG targets in Maarrat Umm Hawsh region north of the embattled northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that between 160 and 200 YPG fighters were killed in the raids on Wednesday night.

It added that Turkish military aircraft destroyed nine buildings used as YPG headquarters, meeting points, shelters and weapons depots.