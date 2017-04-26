Ted Cruz: Build The Wall With $14 Billion Seized From El Chapo

Ted Cruz introduced a bill calling for the $14 billion seized from Mexican drug cartel kingpin El Chapo to be used to fund President Trump’s border wall.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Senator Ted Cruz stated, according to a statement from his office.

“Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities.”

As Capitol Hill frets about the cost of Trump’s wall, what better way to spend the illicit drug money than using it to directly stop Mexican cartels terrorizing the United States with their trade in death, disease and destruction?

But liberals in the Lone Star State disagree.

Progressive group Resist Fascism! is calling for the billions to be used to install “third option” bathrooms “wherever there is a male/female bathroom option in every city and town in the entire United States.“

“Trans people and people who maybe haven’t made up their mind about which gender they identify with should have their own bathrooms,” said spokesman John Henry.

“El Chapo’s money can not be put to better use,” Henry continued.

“We can save his bloody legacy from complete ruin by using his money to fund a project that will go down in history and be looked at by future generations in the same way the abolition of slavery and female emancipation is looked at by people in our day and age.”