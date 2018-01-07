Teenage Boy Injured By HPV Vaccine, Passes Away

Thirteen year old Colton Berrett was a healthy, strong and very active boy prior to receiving the Gardasil HPV vaccine.

Colton received the last of three vaccines on February 1, 2014, but within a matter of weeks he became incapacitated and paralyzed from the neck down. He went into hospital on February 17th, where he spent 88 days in intensive care.

Colton said he was “angry that they’re still giving out the vaccine. They don’t care that people are getting hurt. It’s a joke.”

Sadly Colton is no longer with us he died over the weekend… but he left a powerful message for others . . . “You gotta do your research. You can’t just trust the doctor anymore . . . “​

Vaxxter reports:

Colton was a lover of motorcross and indoor skydiving. After receiving his third dose of the HPV vaccine, he began having neck pains. He went for one last motorcycle ride. He began feeling nauseous the next day and his neck pain intensified. That night, he asked his mom to help him drink water.

“Mom, can you give that to me in my left hand. I can’t use my right arm very good; it is weak.”

He was eventually paralyzed. An MRI taken at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City showed inflammation in his spinal cord and neck.

The doctor reported his findings to VAERS.

Here is Colton’s full story.

Heather Lee Laurence of Middleburg, Florida, revealed that Colton passed away, but has given no other details into the very sad situation. She ask that everyone keep his family in your “thoughts, hearts, and prayers.”