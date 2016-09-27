A former U.S. Army psyops officer says recent terror events in U.S. and Canada were designed to distract the public’s attention away from Syria.

The Syrian war is entering a crucial stage as government forces try to eradicate terror and extremism from their country.

The Syrian army with the help of their allies, Russia and Iran, are trying to eradicate ISIS/Daesh ideology from the area, knowing that it could spread and consume the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The Americans on the other hand have been involved for a few decades in another strategy, that of containing Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The U.S. checkmated the Russians in Afghanistan, by arming and helping the Mujahideen/Taliban/Al-Qaeda in the eighties, who managed to kick the USSR out of the country, which led to its downfall.

They also checked the Iranian Islamic revolution by encouraging their ally at the time, Saddam Hussein, to invade Iran.

The U.S. has not kept its eyes off the ball and still wants to checkmate the same countries, including the new Russia.

This time they also have Syria included in their plan, which has been an ally of Iran since the Iraq/Iran war of the eighties.

How they plan to checkmate Russia, only Allah and the CIA know!

Nearly all terror events in the West coincide with important events occurring or about to occur elsewhere in the world. Events that are affected by America’s war on terror.

Strangely, all western media begin singing from the same hymn book when reporting on terror events at home, neglecting to broaden the public’s view to include the cause and possible solutions.

Some may conclude that western media is only focused on forcing political outcomes for their paymasters.

In the process, the truth is often overlooked and even denied.

Another casualty of war.

Another Day In The Empire reports:

Scott Bennett, formerly of the U.S. Army 11th Psychological Operations Battalion, told RT the dumpster bombing in New York, a pipe bomb explosion prior to a charity race in New Jersey for Marines and Navy sailors, and a potential bomb threat resulting in the closing of 60 school the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island were part of a psychological operation to draw attention away from an effort by the US to step up the war in Syria.

Scrub to 12 minutes, 34 seconds on the video below to view Bennett’s claim.