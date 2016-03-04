Latest

Irish Slaves – What The History Books Will Never Tell You

Posted on March 4, 2016 by Royce Christyn in Sci/Environment // 565 Comments

Did you know that more Irish slaves were sold in the 17th century than black slaves? With a staggering death rate between 37% to 50%, this is the story the history books will not tell you. 

White and Black Slaves in the Sugar Plantations of Barbados. None of the Irish victims ever made it back to their homeland to describe their ordeal. These are the lost slaves; the ones that time and biased history books conveniently forgot.

The first slaves imported into the American colonies were 100 White children. They arrived during Easter, 1619, four months before the arrival of a the first shipment of Black slaves.Mainstream histories refer to these laborers as indentured servants, not slaves, because many agreed to work for a set period of time in exchange for land and rights.

Yet in reality, indenture was enslavement, since slavery applies to any person who is bought and sold, chained and abused, whether for a decade or a lifetime. Many white people died long before their indenture ended or found that no court would back them when their owners failed to deliver on promises.Tens of thousands of convicts, beggars, homeless children and other undesirable English, Scottish, and Irish lower class were transported to America against their will to the Americas on slave ships. YES SLAVE SHIPS.

Many of the white slaves were brought from Ireland, where the law held that it was ?no more sin to kill an Irishman than a dog or any other brute.? The European rich class caused a lot of suffering to these people , even if they were white like them.In 1676, there was a huge slave rebellion in Virginia. Black and white slaves burned Jamestown to the ground. Hundreds died. The planters feared a re-occurence. Their solution was to divide the races against each other. They instilled a sense of superiority in the white slaves and degraded the black slaves. White slaves were given new rights; their masters could not whip them naked without a court order,etc. White slaves whose daily condition was no different from that of Blacks, were taught that they belonged to a superior people. The races were given different clothing. Living quarters were segregated for the first time. But the whites were still slaves.

In the 17th Century, from 1600 until 1699, there were many more Irish sold as slaves than Africans. There are records of Irish slaves well into the 18th Century.Many never made it off the ships. According to written record, in at least one incident 132 slaves, men, women, and children, were dumped overboard to drown because ships’ supplies were running low. They were drowned because the insurance would pay for an “accident,” but not if the slaves were allowed to starve.

Typical death rates on the ships were from 37% to 50%.In the West Indies, the African and Irish slaves were housed together, but because the African slaves were much more costly, they were treated much better than the Irish slaves. Also, the Irish were Catholic, and Papists were hated among the Protestant planters. An Irish slave would endure such treatment as having his hands and feet set on fire or being strung up and beaten for even a small infraction. Richard Ligon, who witnessed these things first-hand and recorded them in a history of Barbados he published in 1657, stated:”Truly, I have seen cruelty there done to servants as I did not think one Christian couldhave done to another.”(5)According to Sean O’Callahan, in To Hell or Barbados, Irish men and women were inspected like cattle there, just as the Africans were.

In addition, Irish slaves, who were harder to distinguish from their owners since they shared the same skin color, were branded with the owner’s initials, the women on the forearm and the men on the buttocks. O’Callahan goes on to say that the women were not only sold to the planters as sexual slaves but were often sold to local brothels as well. He states that the black or mulatto overseers also often forced the women to strip while working in the fields and often used them sexually as well.(6)The one advantage the Irish slaves had over the African slaves was that since they were literate and they did not survive well in the fields, they were generally used as house servants, accountants, and teachers. But the gentility of the service did not correlate to the punishment for infractions.

Flogging was common, and most slave owners did not really care if they killed an easily replaceable, cheap Irish slave.While most of these slaves who survived were eventually freed after their time of service was completed, many leaving the islands for the American colonies, many were not, and the planters found another way to insure a free supply of valuable slaves. They were quick to “find solace” and start breeding with the Irish slave women. Many of them were very pretty, but more than that, while most of the Irish were sold for only a period of service, usually about 10 years assuming they survived, their children were born slaves for life.

The planters knew that most of the mothers would remain in servitude to remain with their children even after their service was technically up.The planters also began to breed the Irish women with the African male slaves to make lighter skinned slaves, because the lighter skinned slaves were more desirable and could be sold for more money. A law was passed against this practice in 1681, not for moral reasons but because the practice was causing the Royal African Company to lose money. According to James F. Cavanaugh, this company, sent 249 shiploads of slaves to the West Indies in the 1680’s, a total of 60,000 African and Irish, 14,000 of whom died in passage.(7)While the trade in Irish slaves tapered off after the defeat of King James in 1691, England once again shipped out thousands of Irish prisoners who were taken after the Irish Rebellion of 1798.

These prisoners were shipped to America and to Australia, specifically to be sold as slaves.No Irish slave shipped to the West Indies or America has ever been known to have returned to Ireland. Many died, either in passage or from abuse or overwork. Others won their freedom and emigrated to the American colonies. Still others remained in the West Indies, which still contain an population of “Black Irish,” many the descendents of the children of black slaves and Irish slaves.In 1688, the first woman killed in Cotton Mather’s witch trials in Massachusetts was an old Irish woman named Anne Glover, who had been captured and sold as a slave in 1650.

She spoke no English. She could recite The Lord’s Prayer in Gaelic and Latin, but without English, Mather decided her Gaelic was discourse with the devil, and hung her.It was not until 1839 that a law was passed in England ending the slave trade, and thus the trade in Irish slaves.It is unfortunate that, while the descendents of black slaves have kept their history alive and not allowed their atrocity to be forgotten, the Irish heritage of slavery in America and the West Indies has been largely ignored or forgotten.

This article was originally published in 2014 and is frequently updated

Sources used:
  • Mike Murray

    let us begin by noting that those whose greed knows no bounds are not racists. they are willing to cannibalize any group that a culture is willing to sacrifice to the powerful. wall st. was so named because the slaves kept trying to escape once delivered to market in NY. so they built a wall to keep them in.

    • nick

      ^^^^Total BS, Wall Street predates the slave trade in New York. Wall Street was built to protect against Indian attack. Crack open a history book, it’s much more accurate than your opinion or heresay.

      • Mike Murray

        I apologize for the misstating the order of things. However the wall that keeps people out also keeps people in. Original intent is not particularly relevant.

        • kenhowes

          It’s relevant when you say that the reason for the name was something that it was not. There is some dispute as to the reason for the name–whether it was because that was where the wall was that kept the Indians out, or in reference to the Walloons, a French-speaking people who lived in the southern part of the Netherlands (an area now mostly in Belgium). Whether the wall at some point kept slaves from escaping is something that may or may not be true, but that was not the reason for the street’s name.

  • Joe Goebbels

    I could use a few slaves, right about now

    • JMG

      You stupid ass. It’s idiots like you who are the problem with society today.

      • Tony Clifton

        Blow me, clown.

      • Tony Clifton

        Hey Douchebag, it’s Imbeciles like you that are the problem

    • Ultra Woman

      The discussion devolves into name calling.

      This article informed me of something I was largely unaware of till now.

      • gatekeeper96740

        http:The west coast of Barbados is known as a favorite winter destination for British tourists, ranging from the upmarket Sandy Lane resort to the all-drinks-included package holiday crowd arriving by economy class.
        Many will come from Scotland, but few will realize that just fourteen
        miles away on the rocky east side of the island live a community of
        McCluskies, Sinclairs and Baileys who are not, as might be expected,
        black Bajans bearing the family names given by slave owners centuries ago, but poor whites eking out a subsistence existence. Known as the Redlegs, they are the direct descendants of the Scots transported to Barbados by Cromwell after the Civil War. //www.veoh.com/watch/v1835859553zDf2sP?h1=Barbado%27ed%3A+Scotland%27s+Sugar+Slaves

      • gatekeeper96740

        BBC.The Story of Ireland 3 of 5.Age of Revolution

        The start of the troubles….Cromwell.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R53xY9KiZt8

      • gatekeeper96740
    • survivalone

      O that is really cool of you. You feel good saying something that stupid. I guess you are just as evil as the people who you probably claim to hate.

      • Tony Clifton

        Shut up, you simple minded buffoon.

        • survivalone

          No I will not shut up.. lol wow. I am simple minded? really? and you calling names that is not is not simple minded? You really make me laugh.

          • Tony Clifton

            Shutup. SHUT UP

          • survivalone

            No I will not shut up! Why do you keep commenting on my comments? The more you tell me to shut up I will keep talking. You are just idk who do you think you are to tell me to shut up.? Last I checked it is a free country! I will say what I want. So how about u take your own advice

          • Tony Clifton

            For the last time, shut your pie hole!!!!

          • survivalone
          • Tony Clifton

            Stick one in your mouth, then another in your ass, then reverse them. Enjoy and savor the flavor.

          • Tony Clifton

            Your face makes me laugh

    • Tony Clifton

      Wish I had me several slaves, this yard work is killing me.

  • Diana Michelle Bailey

    Blacks tend to think they were slaves only because they are black. No they were caught that’s the defining facture.

    • Preach: Waking Up Israel

      Not the “Self” educated ones like Myself. What separates Us from the Irish is We’re “STILL” enslaved & the Irish aren’t. But that’s a whole nother subject, Divinely one at that.

      • Barbara Hamilton

        Wrong…you aren’t owned by anyone. You have choices. What you do with them is up to you. You never were the slaves, it was generations before you.
        I’m part Irish and Indian and??? Today’s reality is…. the only slaves that exist today, legally in the usa is being the victim. Some like being the victim it gives them justification in their own eyes….to be lazy, mean, hard nose, criticizing and brats. People need to stop wearing diapers and put up grown up underware. Life isn’t fair sometimes and we need to forgive and make it better the right way.

        • survivalone

          I agree, I too am Irish and Native American. Life sure is not fair. And the point being we keep going and we do not stop. I do not blame anyone for my life that is still hard. But I go on, I am proud of my heritage. We are fighters and we just take things the way they are and we do better with what we were handed. That is to me a warrior’s blood. I never do the woo is me mentality I am to proud to do that. No one makes me feel anything unless I allow it. I know that must be what you also think! Nice to meet you

          • Tony Clifton

            How, how am you.

          • survivalone

            What? How am you? What are u asking? Sir lol all I know is if you want respect u have to give it. I try to respect and care for everyone. All I am saying is I try and focus on the positive of all situations that hurt me or was bad. Especially things from long ago I was not even born yet. If we focus on bad we just get bitter and resentful and we end up sick with health issues or mental issues. So I think if we focus on good not bad it is only for our own benefit. You have to let go of hate and learn to care for everyone. Honestly that is freeing. And I do want to pray you find peace somehow. I am sorry about all the past terrible things but we also had good things as well. I am glad to be here. I would rather be in America then to be in Ireland, Iceland, or or anywhere else. I do bet you are glad to be here to. And if not we all can choose where we want to live now. If you want to live on Africa why not live there? I don’t get it. Yes it cost but so does everything else. Save up and do that. If I wanted to go to Ireland I would make that my goal. But I don’t I like where I live.
            I just hope you can get what I am trying to say and I am not being mean or racist. Trust me I have never been or ever will be racist. I am concerned where we are headed as a Contry however. Godbless you. And please stop telling me to shut up. I have the right to type, speak or whatever. I pray God will melt your heart. Good day yes I do care about you as a person. We are supposed to

          • Tony Clifton

            Douchebaggsezwhat?
            Please shut up, now!

          • Tony Clifton

            What is wrong with you? I’ve told you to shut up, now, SHUT UP!

      • Joe M

        If you’re relying on government handouts as a way of making money or putting a roof over your head or clothes on your children’s backs and paying all of your medical needs…then yes, you are still a slave. But a slave of your own choosing. You’ve only changed “Plantation Owners”! You are now owned by the federal government. But that is your choice alone. You could put on your big girl panties and go get a job and stop relying on the government and man-up and pay your own way. But for far too many blacks in America today, that’s “TOO HARD” and you would rather take the easy way out.

      • Diana Michelle Bailey

        Only in your own minds. You are not the only group of people who have been enslaved but you are the only group in history that hasn’t gotten past that.
        The world is an unfair place. But at least take your share of the responsibility of what is going on in it these days and look in the mirror…..that is the person who is responsible for your lot in life, no one else.
        And obviously you are not to educated because if you know anything about the Irish you know that we have been fighting opression and subsurviance by the British for 800 years and it is still going on in Northern Ireland.
        Really if you want to have an equal part in the world step up to the plate and leave the poor poor me bologna at home.

        • Darby Mclain

          Hi Diana! It’s about true identity, and not accepting it because of self gratification. When your eyes are closed, how can you see? And if the truth is rejected then as someone said, it remains a choice, and a somewhat “learned” behavior which has been passed down.

        • goelgo

          I wrote a long post to explain just how bogus your unhistoric view of ‘Ireland was oppressed, England the oppressor’ is. But I decided that I wasn’t likely to convince you.

          I’m presuming that you’re not actually Irish, just an American who self-identifies with us? Perhaps a little like my ‘Irish-American’ third cousins, who select Ireland as their ancestry, ignoring their German, Swedish, Dutch and Jewish ancestry to zoom-in on the heritage that they prefer. The vast majority of white Americans have British or German ancestry (German was the country’s second language up until, for obvious reasons, the First World War). We Irish are a generous bunch, we won’t dispute that a member of our diaspora community identifies with us; but this ends up with the result that people who have 1/16 or 1/8 Irish end up selecting what ‘Irish’ means and narrowly defining it for us, without actually understanding the complexities and overlapping identities from real (as opposed to mythologized) Irish history.

          Now, I could go into detail. I could write thousands of words, based on empirical sources, detailing how the relationship of the Irish to the British was reciprocal one, with good, bad, ugly, and mostly just a lot of ordinary people getting on living their lives without worrying whether they were Irish or British (until after the First World War, at least).

          But I suspect that your own personal self-image is tied up with having a very distinct interpretation of ‘Irishness’, and for psychological reasons, explaining the complexity of Irish history and national identity is probably unlikely to convince you.

          • gwenn smith

            I LIKE YOUR RESPONSE, AND I FEEL AS THOUGH I CAN IDENTIFY WITH YOU. I MYSELF HAVE ACCEPTED THE SOCIAL ROLE OF BEING OF PART IRISH HERITAGE BECAUSE THE HISTORY OF BOTH MY PARENTS’ SURNAMES. BEING BLACK IN AMERICA I AM UNCERTAIN AS TO WHETHER THIS IS AN INDISPUTABLE TRUTH, OR PERHAPS SOME IRISH PEOPLE JUST OWNED US. WHATEVER THE CASE MAYBE, BLACKS IN AMERICA HAVE LIMITED KNOWLEDGE OF, ABILITY TO SEEK OUT AND ESTABLISH THEIR HISTORY; SO I AM GOING WITH WHAT I KNOW, AND THE IRISH INDIVIDUALS WHOM I KNOW SEEM LIKE PRETTY DECENT PEOPLE TO ME.

          • Bobby English

            “BLACKS HAVE LIMITED KNOWLEDGE”

            WHY?

            BECAUSE THEY DON’T READ!

            BECAUSE THEY DON’T READ BOOKS!

            BECAUSE THEY DON’T READ HISTORY BOOKS!

            If you get these 2 books, you will be educated on WHITE SLAVERY.

            WHITE CARGO: The Forgotten History of Britain’s White Slaves in America, by Don Jordan & Michael Walsh.

            THEY WERE WHITE AND THEY WERE SLAVES

            The Untold History of the Enslavement of Whites in Early America

            Michael A. Hoffman II

            http://www.hoffman-info.com

            Introduction

            “They were of two sorts, first such as were brought over by masters of ships to be sold as servants. Such as we call them my dear,’ says she, ‘but they are more properly called slaves.” —Daniel Defoe, Moll Flanders

            This is a history of White people that has never been told in any coherent form, largely because most modern historians have, for reasons of politics or psychology, refused to recognize White slaves in early America as just that.

            Today, not a tear is shed for the sufferings of millions of our own enslaved forefathers. 200 years of White slavery in America have been almost completely obliterated from the collective memory of the American people.

            “Who wants to be reminded that half—perhaps as many as thirds—of the original American colonists came here, not of their own free will, but kidnapped, shanghaied, impressed, duped, beguiled, and yes, in chains?… we tend to gloss over it… we’d prefer to forget the whole sorry chapter…” (Elaine Kendall, Los Angeles Times, Sept. 1, 1985).

            A correct understanding of the authentic history of the enslavement of Whites in America could have profound consequences for the future of the races:

            “We cannot be sure that the position of the earliest Africans differed markedly from that of the white indentured servants. The debate has considerable significance for the interpretation of race relations in American history” (Eugene D. Genovese, Roll, Jordan Roll: The World the Slaves Made, p. 31).

            Most of the books on White labor in early America are titled with words like “White indentured servitude,” White “bondservants,” White “servants” etc. It is interesting that White people who were bound to a condition of what became in many cases permanent chattel slavery unto death, are not referred to as slaves by Establishment academics.

            With the massive concentration of educational and media resources on the negro experience of slavery the unspoken assumption has been that only Blacks have been enslaved to any degree or magnitude worthy of study or memorial. The historical record reveals that this is not the case, however. White people have been sold as slaves for centuries.

          • Diana Michelle Bailey

            My grandparent on both side are from Ireland. So I suppose that makes me as Irish as you sweetie.
            But I have a clear advantage……I am American first and always.
            And if you have a point please state it because really all I see here is a bunch of gibberish. I see you have the Irish gene of talking a whole lot of bullshit without making a lick of sense.

          • Johnny MacBrown

            All four of your grandparents are Irish? And both of your parents are all Irish, too? And your greatgrandparents are Irish too? If not, I doubt seriously if you’re as Irish as goelgo.

          • Diana Michelle Bailey

            Ummmm, If both sets of grandparents came here from Ireland then that would mean that both my parent are irish but born American.
            Oh and yes, all my great grandparents would also be irish. So genetically speaking my genology is Irish. As Irish as goelgo.

          • Johnny MacBrown

            Very well said!

        • gwenn smith

          DID YOU MISS THE PART WITHIN THE ARTICLE WHERE IT EXPLAINED THE SHIFT IN POWER IN WHICH THE WHITE SLAVE OWNER QUELLED A WHOLE SLAVE REBELLION BY ALIGNING THEMSELVES WITH THE WHITE IRISH SLAVES IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN CONTROL OVER THE AFRICAN SLAVES. THEREIN THE SOCIAL PRECEDENCE WAS ESTABLISHED; NO MATTER WHAT THE ETHNIC ORIGIN OF A WHITE INDIVIDUAL WAS, IN THE SOCIAL STRATIFICATION WITHIN AMERICAN SOCIETY BLACKS WOULD BE CONSIDERED BENEATH THEM. THE FACT OF THE MATTER IS, THIS IS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT THAT IS STILL PREVALENT TILL THIS DAY; YOU HAVE SOME OF THE POOREST “WHITE TRASH” WITHIN OUR SOCIETY FEELING THAT THEY ARE SUPERIOR TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BECAUSE HE IS BLACK. (DISCLAIMER: I USED THE TERM “WHITE TRASH” NOT BECAUSE IT IS COMMON TERMINOLOGY WITHIN MY VOCABULARY, BUT BECAUSE I HAVE HEARD WHITE PEOPLE REFER TO OTHER WHITES IN THIS MANNER.) WHAT BETTER WAY TO MAKE AN ENEMY AN ALLY THEN TO ESTABLISH A MUTUALLY COMMON ENEMY. SOMEHOW BEING AN IRISH SLAVE DID NOT SEEM SO BAD ANYMORE, ONCE IT WAS ESTABLISHED THAT THE AFRICAN SLAVES WERE SOCIALLY BENEATH THE. THE REALITY OF THE SITUATION IS: THE BOOT THAT YOU FEEL IN YOUR ASS SEEM A WHOLE LOT LESS OVERWHELMING AND TRAUMATIC WHEN YOU CAN PUT YOUR BOOT IN SOMEBODY ELSE’S ASS.

          • Diana Michelle Bailey

            This is only one of multitudes of articles. That in lies the problems with the African. They think they are the only group IN THE WORLD OR IT’S HISTORY THAT HAS EVER BEEN ENSLAVED OR OPPRESSED. The truth is that the African cannot let it go and move on unlike every other soul that has been enslaved or oppressed.
            When an Irishman talks about the past we do not blame anyone or anything for our faults. It is the past and cannot be changed.
            I would suggest you do some research. The one group who has been enslaved from day one…The Jews but you never hear them scream about the Egyptians forcing them to built the pyramids or anything else. The Jews like everyone before and after them got on with their lives.
            Another fun fact you may want to check out…..Anthony Johnson a black man owned the FIRST SLAVE DECLARED A SLAVE in a civil court of law.
            Stop playing the victim. Stop thinking because you are of African heritage that you somehow have a cornor on misery oppressed on you by the white man or misery at any length. Come to terms with the fact had slavery not existed you would most likely be still in africa living in a mud hut right now and be walking around with just a loin cloth covering your ass. Everything happens for a reason.

          • Johnny MacBrown

            You make huge, sweeping generalizations (which is the product of a very narrow minded person who presumes to know far more than they actually do and thinks in generalizations because it’s much easier than taking the time to research what they are talking about) as if you know every single ‘Africa’ in the world, or at least the nation. Your claim that they think they are the only ‘enslaved or oppressed’ group in history shows extreme ignorance and bias on your part. Just the millions of African/black persons who have been college educated (or gone to actual good public schools) know they are by no means the only ‘enslaved or oppressed group’ ever. Quit it with the dumbass generalizations and outright lies.

          • Diana Michelle Bailey

            Nope just speaking of the one who screams unfairness by the act of slavery. And I think if you would use your comprehension skills you could figure that out.

        • survivalone

          That is a great way to say it. I agree

        • Johnny MacBrown

          That’s an awfully damned glib remark from you lily white ass. Live just one year in their shoes and then say the same thing. Your ignorance and/or denial is very clear.

          • Diana Michelle Bailey

            I don’t have to live a year in anyone’s shoes to know that misery is not just a “black thing”.

      • Darby Mclain

        Definitely a whole nother subject, because you have “many” blacks who are descended from Irish heritage.

      • survivalone

        Are you kidding me? How are you still enslaved? lol that is a load of crap.

        • Preach: Waking Up Israel

          I’m not even going to bother.

          • survivalone

            Let it go then, all the hate you feel is like a mental illness. You can’t keep hating people for something they had no part in. That is just redicuous. Really think about it. You have not nor ever have known REAL hardship. And if you do focus on the positive and stop being so bitter. I can tell you just because the color of skin doe not determine how hard your life is. I have had an incredible hard life. But I don’t blame anyone really. I don’t even blame me, it just .. is. I mean some choices I made yes it made my life difficult but I can’t change them now I just keep going and try to not make Same mistakes. I pray for you as well that you can see with your heart. Not hate. God bless u

          • Preach: Waking Up Israel

            What hate? There’s not a soul that I hate. Because I know who I “truly” am, a descendant from The Biblical Israelites; I know what’s going on with My people is biblical prophecy stemming from Our forefathers’ disobedience to G0D & therefore led to the curses of Deuteromony 28:15-68. If You want to know the truth, before I discovered My “true” identity last year, I was more mad at My people killing each other at a 94% rate than what Whytes do to Us. TRUST Me, I love Yall, & everyone else. My People ticks Me off more than anyone else, but I’m finally at peace because it’s a Divine issue.

          • survivalone

            Good for you! However I hope u are not among the typical Hebrew Israelite who say the white are devils spawn? Because all of us who believe in God Through Jesus will be saved arespiritualisralites. I hope you know that and not just one race will be saved or omers rail be destroyed. I have read that too about the supposedly true Hebrew Israelites. I do not care what color God is and that’s another argument u hear from most Hebrew Israelites.they say because they think God is black the white colored folks hate it no that isn’t true because I always felt God was all colors. He makes no mistakes and we are in his image all of us. So if u really are a true believer then good May God bless you. But I hope u r not teaching that other stuff just mentioned. Because only Hod judges the heart not any human. My bible says all who calls on the name of the Lord and keeps his commandments will be saved. Have a blessed day

          • Preach: Waking Up Israel

            For Me to think that way would make Me hypocritical. When I believed I was a gentile and the khazars were the true jews, I thought as you do; now that I know the truth, I still think as you do. While I believe CHRIST was a black Man in flesh, I also believe Luke, Titus, Cornelius, & The Roman Centurion were white & I believe They’re resting with Our SAVIOR. At the end of the day, Your skin color won’t save You, only Your relationship with CHRIST. Be blessed.

      • Apple

        Give me a break!

    • gwenn smith

      I AM BLACK PERSON, AND FROM A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE I DO NOT HAVE A FREAKING CLUE AS TO WHY THE SLAVES THOUGHT THAT THEY SOMEHOW FELL INTO THEIR UNFORTUNATE PREDICAMENT; UNLESS YOU HAVE A QUIJA BOARD NEITHER DO YOU. HOWEVER, AS A BLACK PERSON I DO BELIEVE THAT MOST BLACKS THINK THAT THEIR CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES IN AMERICA IS BECAUSE THEY ARE BLACK!

      • O’Hara

        Black that were born in the US still say they are African American
        the Irish don’t say they are Irish American or any other nationality
        they were born in America so they are Americans nothing else.
        start your own history don’t try to live in the past.

        • gwenn smith

          I DON’T KNOW WHAT ROCK YOU’VE BEEN LIVING UNDER, BUT THAT IS EXACTLY HOW I KNOW WHICH OF MY FRIEND ARE OF IRISH, ITALIAN, POLISH DESCENT ETCETERA……….. THEY HAVE TOLD ME AS MUCH. OH YEAH, BY THE WAY IF YOU HAVE NOT NOTICED, THERE SEEMS TO ALWAYS BE AN ABUNDANCE OF INDIVIDUALS ANNOUNCING THE FACT THAT THEY ARE THE DESCENDANTS OF IRISH HERITAGE AROUND THE 17th., OF MARCH EVERY YEAR; I WONDER WHAT THE HELL THAT’S ALL ABOUT SINCE YOU IN YOUR DELUSION SEEM TO BELIEVE THAT WHITE AMERICAN DO NOT WEAR THEIR LINEAGE ON THEIR SLEEVE. THE FACT THAT BLACKS IN AMERICA WERE ROBBED OF THEIR CULTURAL IDENTITY, I THINK THAT IS WHY THEY SO CLOSELY EMBRACE THE TITLE OF “AFRICAN AMERICAN,” IT HAS BECOME SOMEWHAT OF A SELF AFFIRMING MANTRA FOR A GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS WHOM ARE DESPERATELY ATTEMPTING TO REGAIN AT LEAST A SMALL PORTION OF THE DIGNITY WHICH THEIR ANCESTOR WERE ROBBED OF AS A RESULT OF SLAVERY. BEFORE YOU SET BACK ON YOUR ASS AND ATTEMPT TO JUDGE BLACK PEOPLE, CONSIDER TAKING A PSYCHOLOGY CLASS IN ORDER TO UNDERSTAND WHAT SEVERE EMOTIONAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL, AND PHYSICAL TRAUMA CAN DO TO THE PSYCHE OF AND INDIVIDUAL. UNDERSTAND THAT WITHOUT SOME FORM OF INTERVENTION THAT DAMAGE AND PAIN BECOMES THE LEGACY WHICH IS PASSED DOWN GENERATION AFTER GENERATION. THEN YOU INTRODUCE INTO THE EQUATION A RACIST SOCIETY WHICH WAS DETERMINED TO MAKE SURE THAT BLACK PEOPLE MAINTAIN A SUBORDINATE POSITION WITHIN IN AMERICA’S SOCIAL STRUCTURE EVEN AFTER SLAVERY WAS ABOLISHED AND YOU WIND-UP WITH THE CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH WE FACE TODAY; TECHNICALLY IT IS KINDA LIKE PSTD VIA PROXY. AS FAR AS BLACKS IN AMERICA STARTING THEIR OWN HISTORY, WELL YOU SOUND LIKE A FOOL. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AMERICA HERE; A DISINGENUOUS SOCIETY WHICH THE DEGREE OF ASSISTANCE WHICH HAS BEEN OFFERED TO OVERCOME THE TRAUMA OF THE PAST FALLS INTO THE SAME REALM AS YOUR IGNORANT ADVICE; WHICH IS PRETTY MUCH TO JUST GET OVER IT AND MOVE ON WITH YOUR LIFE. LET ME SEE IF I CAN PUT THIS INTO CONTEXT FOR SOMEONE SUCH AS YOURSELF WHOM DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE TO SWIFT ON THE UPTAKE: IF YOU HAVE A CHILD WHO BECOMES EMOTIONALLY AND/OR PSYCHOLOGICALLY DAMAGED AS A RESULT OF GROWING UP IN THE HOUSEHOLD OF AN ABUSIVE ALCOHOLIC HE/SHE THEMSELVES MAY PASS SOME LESS THAN DESIRABLE TRAITS ON TO THEIR CHILDREN, UNLESS THEIR IS SOME FORM OF A THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTION. PART OF THAT THERAPY CAN START WITH PEOPLE SUCH AS YOURSELF DROPPING THE ARROGANT ASS ATTITUDE, BECAUSE TRUST YOU DO NOT HAVE A F******* CLUE WHAT IS GOING ON WITH BLACK PEOPLE IN AMERICA. SO UNLESS YOU ARE WILLING TO EDUCATE YOURSELF, JUST STEP BACK AND SHUT THE F*** UP; BECAUSE YOUR COMMENTS ARE THE EQUIVALENT OF THE KID THAT WORKS THE COUNTER AT THE 7 ELEVEN ATTEMPTING TO TELL A NEUROSURGEON HOW TO PERFORM BRAIN SURGERY! #ANNOYING……. WELL AS FAR AS THE TITLE “AFRICAN AMERICAN” I DON’T KNOW WHEN, WHERE OR HOW THE TERM GOT STARTED, BUT DO KNOW WHY; IT IS A WAY THAT WHITE AMERICA CAN IDENTIFY THE PLAYERS. I PERSONALLY DON’T IDENTIFY MYSELF AS SUCH ON ANY DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THE BOTTOM LINE IS: YOU CANNOT WIN IF THE POWERS THAT BE WON’T LET YOU IN THE GAME!

      • survivalone

        May God bless you and help you to look on the heart of people not the skin. Trust me whites have a hard time to. It just isn’t in the media.so it isn’t the color of skin.

        • gwenn smith

          OH, SO YOU KNOW ME NOW!!!!!????!!!!! LOL

          • survivalone

            No I don’t know you. I didn’t say that, I pray for everyone we all can use prayers of blessings and true hearts. I was being nice. I guess that does not matter to you?

  • SB

    Royce Christyn – excuse me.. what kind of journalist are you? You have copied an article that is word for word virtually all from experts being interviewed in this video.. Except they were Scottish – not Irish!!!
    http://www.veoh.com/watch/v1835859553zDf2sP?h1=Barbado%27ed%3A+Scotland%27s+Sugar+Slaves

  • kenhowes

    There’s a bit of a difference between the American mainland and the West Indies. The white indentured servants on the mainland generally received their freedom at the end of the indenture period. Blacks very seldom did.

    • survivalone

      That is not true, many did not survive the mistreatment. They were killed, burned, and tortured before they gained there freedom. Think again.

      • kenhowes

        I said “generally”. More often than not, they did. I did not say that none of them died. Read before you object.

        • survivalone

          i did traditions you should add in that many didn’t live long enough to get there freedom. If you are going to say something you must tell the whole story. To not do that you are demineralimg the severity of what many insured. The point being that every race has had there part in bad and good. I find it hard to understand how people can hang on to the past so much so that they were not part of it yet use it to hate other races. When if we use it for the food we can see mistakes and not make them again. And be proud of where we come from and know that if things happened differently what and where would we be.? I do not know where I would be if things happened differently. I know I am glad my family did what they had to do even if they did suffer because that is what got my family here. I feel they endured a lot for the children they knew would come. I am glad to be here. And honestly if African Americans were not here they would be in Africa and would they have wanted that? Or if so then nothing is stopping anyone now from living where they want to live. I personally always try to see a better side of things and focus on positive aspects of bad things. To constantly focus on the ad all anyone is doing is letting hate fester and that does them no good. What do you gain? Bitterness and sometimes health problems. It’s best to try to move on and live in peace. I justdonotget it. And you do not have to be so rude. I did read what you wrote! That is another thing if people want respect, they have to give it.

          • Kathleen Wells

            You are completely misinformed and not telling the whole story. How many Irish were indentured servants and for how long. And, did not the Irish treat Blacks like scum, at the turn of the century? And, did not the white race make “whiteness” the standard by which all else is assessed.

            And, doesn’t all the lies really start with the lie about Jesus –an allegory stolen from ancient Kmt.

          • survivalone

            No they didn’t treat them like scum!! Where do you get your information? Zen? Please do not tell me about something you do not know about. Were u there? No I do not think whiteness is a standard. Why do you even think that way?
            I really think the epidemic of blaming the white people is ran rampant in the past ten years and not sure where it comes from.
            As far as Jesus if you don’t believe in him fine just leave him out of it. One day you will see he is coming be back. I pity you when he does.
            I am not misinformed. The Irish if they did live through the servitude then if they tried to get a job the windows would say help wanted Irish need not apply. I do not for one minute think the Irish would treat others the same way they were treated simply because we knew how it felt. I am never mean to others, I defend myself as best as I can. Please don’t come on here telling me what I know about my own ancestors.

          • jemjean

            Almost every culture has been used by another. My Scots/Irish ancestors were very low on the social scale and one family is documented as being in the poor house. Then they were servants, then miners and tenant farmers. The English decimated the Irish, watched them starve or forced them to leave during the potato famine. The Irish starved. The difference with the black attitude and everyone else lies in the fact that we all had to move past our past and build our own escape.

          • survivalone

            Thank you ! I do feel like I am the lone thinker sometimes. Like u can not have a conversation without name calling. It is sick. I am glad u can see what I was saying. I agree it is perception really. I mean I bet my dad being a coal minor for a union felt like a slave. Many back in the day didn’t g have a burial if they died in the mines they were tree in the basement of the company store and finally was burned or threw in a grace with multiple. This was in WV. Coal mining camps and company stores pretty much owned the workers and the familes. I remember we got one pair of shoes it was winter and in summer went barefooted. When we first started out on own own daddy had a trailer and six kids and it was hard to make ends meet. Carry water To bath in. Shoot when I was older and had a baby I was still so poor that I had an out house cooked my food in a wood stove. There is people still living this way in Wv because it is hard to find jobs! But there not blaming any one and they are not on crack and committing crimes some leave the state to make a life like I did. We fight to get more. We don’t blame anyone we just realize life is hard. People used to ask why I am not bitter after being taken away from my parents and then live in foster homes. Well I just always thought there must be a reason for it. I’d think maybe it will make me strong and why not me? Maybe if it’s me it is keeping someone else from this pain. It was strange that I just felt maybe I was able to Handel it better then another little girl and I’d rather be the one then some other little girl. It is strange but now I realize all i went through is because I am a fighter and I am proud of my Irish roots and I am proud of my daddy he worked hard and he tried.

          • Johnny MacBrown

            Were you there? You sound awfully defensive. I’m quite sure plenty of Irish people treated blacks like scum. That’s what white people did, and what many still do today. And no, Jesus is not coming back, cuz he wasn never here to being with, you poor, simpleminded tool. My brother worked on horse farms in central Kentucky, where many Irish people worked, as well as African Americans. He told me what the Irish generally thought of the black employees, and it was often pretty offensive. Fact

          • survivalone

            My god I can say the same about blacks and whites and many other races. You prove nothing, and you sure are not showing your intelligence by calling me names. The only reason I may be defensive is simply I am tired of hearing how black people have had it so bad when they have not had it any harder then anyone else now days. I am defensive because I to have Irish in me. I have Native American in me. My point is the blood line is now so watered down you have no reason to feel hate to whites because you think they had relatives that owned slaves and that is what I am hearing and it gets sickening. It is like some mental illness that is festering in the hearts.
            As I said do not speak to me with hate

          • Kathleen Wells

            Well, I’m tired of hearing about how Irish were slaves — no matter how they were treated, it didn’t stop them from sticking together like thieves to oppress other groups. Bill Clinton, an Irish man, ramped up mass incarceration like no other president before him. In fact, Joe Biden, another Irish man, wrote the law to sentence crack cocaine 17 times more harshly than powder cocaine — why the difference in sentencing? The base/foundation for the substance is the same: cocaine.

            All Irish folks do is whine about being slaves in the past — well, thwt status then didnt stop them from joining the ranks of “whiteness” and oppressing others — e.g., mass incarceration, The New Jim Crow. Read the book by Michelle Alexander — learn the data and learn the information so you can have an intelligent conversation, for once.

          • survivalone

            You hardly hear about the Irish you silly little human! Just like you hardly hear the Native American say anything. They do not riot or loot there own communities to make a point. They are not the ones in the media always wanting something for free. They have not tried to get anything for nothing, they do not make it a big deal actually because they know the past is the past and best left alone. Yes remember heritage and celebrate we are not like what we used to be. We as Americans need to start looking at what we as individuals can do to make life’s, all lives better. That is what Irish and Native Americans think. And many more people who live in America. Gee it think about what all the other people of other ethnicities what they must be thinking about whites and blacks. If I was than and probably they are thinking ” I wish these whites and blacks can get over themselves because there’s more American then black and whites. Get over ya’ll self already!” Lol I would! I mean it is stupid and ignorant and I’ll add arrogant to keep thinking we should hang on to the atrocities of the past as an excuse to be hollier then thou attitude. Or think one deserves more then anyone else. It isn’t this generations fault from the past. Why can’t anyone get that ? I am finished with this thread it is getting old and I am sick of trying to reason with one track and close minded individuals. Have a good day and a blessed life. I wish equality for all and everyone pull there own weight and not be a drain on there own communities. Leave a great legacy not a shit one

          • jemjean

            I’m an atheist. I consider the bible a fairy tale book.

          • Elle

            Thank you Kathleen for pointing out something the writer OBVIOUSLY missed. Perhaps blacks to continue ‘keep their history alive’, but should it not be precieved that the enviroments around them aid if not host in keeping this history alive. I cannont imagine any African American peoples I know who would happily trade their rich forgotten and estranged African history for the one we have been granted today. A ‘history’ wth no familial ties to the lands from which their ancestors were born, and a ‘history’ that starts with a ship, a dock and a auction stage. Also society structures us to remeber slavery within and outside the black community. Like the author said at the begining of this article, our text books have forsaken us. We costantly learrn of black slavery and the tail of tears from grade school to HS. We learn that the otherization of other races i.e. Native Americans and their lands, laws and casinos are more than accetable. We observe latinos as people who come into this country by sneaking over the border or riding tiny boats thanks to our diligent media and we briefly touch on how Asians were kept in camp at one point in American history. We consistently see the marginalization and otherization of ‘other’ races throughout time. If given the choice between ‘who they are’ and ‘passing’ many (especially in times more dangerous to be the ‘other’) would choose to pass. The example of seperating the white and black slaves is a clear historical example of this. When given the opportunity to assert their whiteness the Irish slaves took it. Over time dissociating more and more from their slave mentalty and embracing their whiteness and the comforts that came with it. This is not the only time we see this ‘standard’ set and then adjusted to keep power within the side of majority. Colorism exsists today and has been continually molded to suit the sociietal boundries that prevail.
            It would be my educated guess that any person who one-sidedly thinks that Afican Americans continue to self perpetuate this history, that has done nothing but hold a sect of humans back as it attempts to build up another, means that one should stop, pause and go back to the drawing board.

          • greatwhite

            your own racial bias doesnt allow you to recognise the fact that white people have suffered as slaves. You should also recognise the fact that the first slave owners who arrived in Europe to steal and trade white people were from North Africa. I can see straight through your Afrocentric bullshit and its the reason why there are so many problems in the US i.e. blacklivesmatter? how about alllivesmatter??

          • Kathleen Wells

            No, you are just too mediocre and small in your thinking to realize slavery is jst one form of “whiteness” /white supremacy.

            Further, Ray McGovern, who is Irish doesn’t seem to think I’m racially bias — check it out :

            https://youtu.be/XQfSd70n8p4

          • Johnny MacBrown

            First of all, wtf is ‘demineralimg’? And secondly, there is plenty stopping people from living where they want to live. Ever tried to gain residency in a foreign country? Obviously not. Ever tried to get a work visa? It’s not as easy as you seem to think, and the qualifications and restrictions vary from nation to nation.

          • survivalone

            You are right I do not know I have not wanted to leave. However if I wanted to leave a place I didn’t want to live I would figure it out. What is it you do not like about living here?
            It had not been a bad place to live at all. You have the freedom to be hateful to others, and freedom to say and do and come and go as u please. There are many men who died gave there life so you can do that. Don’t talk to me if all u have is a hateful heart. I only get on these forums to try and understand what is going on and what is a solution. It wasn’t that long ago as I was growing up people respected each other. This generation has turned this Country upside down with hate and contempt for no reason. It starts with one person you or me to try to come together and change our self so then we can help to make a difference.

          • Anne DiLorenzo

            Australia gives work visas while you go there to attend college. You do not pay the loan back until you are making a livable wage. They are a truly Democratic Continent. If only the US would stop thinking in Tea Part/Liberals. The entire middle class and working class are lost in their battle between “illegal aliens vs. Donald Trumps/Romney etc” Most people are too ignorant to realize they don’t need to accept either choice. Stop fighting each other and join together. Stop being manipulated.

          • survivalone

            That is interesting! So how is it done there? I really am curious

          • greatwhite

            A non resident can study for a degree in Australia which they have to pay the full amount for. On receiving said degree one can then apply for Australian permanent residency, which is one step to becoming a citizen. I myself have permanent residency status from Northern Ireland as I married an Australian woman in Northern Ireland.

            Australians do not get free university unfortunately but only Australians can have their H.E.C.S debt (uni fee)waived only after they start to earn a certain amount of money($40,000/year?). Im not sure on the rules that New Zealand have in this regard but Australia and NZ have an agreement that people from either country can travel and work freely between the two countries, according to the last time i looked anyway.

          • survivalone

            I just do not get why Other Countires can not do this. I mean what bothers me is that any person who is already a citizen in that Country should be able to attend a college and get a degree as long as the grades are pretty good then pay it back after they get a job. But it isn’t that way at all. You have to have to be African American and u can get a scholarship by UNCF. And other foreigners can but not the citizens. We have to pay for it first and apply for loans. But I feel that everyone should be able to do this regardless of Race. All people have a right to attend college but it seems some go free if they are black or from another Country. I hope I am explaining this correctly. But like my sons could not attend college because there is no way I can pay it now or later I don’t make much. And they could not they made nothing at the time. Applied for grants and loans and it would have been to much to pay. And they didn’t get a grant of much at all. Plus books. I just think that if someone is poor regardless of race if they are born in the country they should have same thing as a united negro fund or whatever the foreigners get. From what I understand a lot of people from other Countries can come here and have FREE college. What sense does that make. I mean surely it has to be a way for all our kids to dig there way out of poverty. But it seems here u are born in it you stay in it. Unless you are lucky. I am sure hard work to. But I work very hard and I am just now getting to where Most may consider me a bit above poverty now. So I am not sure anymore what to think .

          • Anne DiLorenzo

            I agree with you. The Irish Catholics were already conditioned in obedience to the Church and generally were raised by strict parents who expected them to behave and learn. While this is good in many ways, we undervalued ourleves generations ago. It seems the English & Spanish & German (Hitler) thought they were superior to the rest of the world. The Tea Party and people like Donald Trump still think that way which is why it is hard for me to believe the middle class & working class think they are the solution. They see the rest of us (not in the top 5% in wealth) as beneath them. I have post graduate education and worked 2 jobs to achieve that. I don’t identify with criminals, lazy people, those that feel entitled without working for it but still believe they are better than the Donald Trumps who would watch this Nation go bankrupt if he could gain from it. Watch the Magdalene Sisters for an idea of the false pride in Ireland that would allow their young teenage daughters to suffer if raped. They were damaged goods. False Pride.

  • nbenefiel

    I’m Irish and I have degrees in Irish history from the National University of Ireland as well as a history degree from an American University. The irish were not slaves in America. They were definitely swept from their homes and forced to emigrate. They were indentured servants, few were well treated. But their servitude was nit permanent nor was it intergenerational.

    • Craig Latimer

      What American university served up your degree and gave you that scholarly knowledge of white slavery in the America’s?

      • nbenefiel

        BA The University of Detroit, Mphil, The National University of Ireland (UCD), and DPhil Oxford University, you? The “enslavement” of the Irish in America was neither intergenerational nor permanent. That’s a huge difference. Also, although the British certainly saw the Irish as culturally inferior, they did consider them to be human. The American Southerners definitely considered their black slaves to be an inferior subhuman species.

        • Craig Latimer

          I was curious as to how and where you might have gain such a closed mined perspective as “The American Southerners definitely considered their black slaves to be an inferior subhuman species”. The truth is there were some who held such a perspective; however this view did not in any way characterize the whole of the American South. To publicly make such a narrow minded, baseless statement is an injustice that only serves to stoke resentment and promote ill-conceived stereotypes. From a learned man I would expect something more subtle; however, seeing University of Detroit Mercy on your pedigree I am not at all surprised.

          • nbenefiel

            You don’t read much, do you? I never went to the University of Detroit-Mercy. I went to the University of Detroit long before it consolidated with Mercy. It was a fine Jesuit university when I was there. Your ignorance is palpable. I got my perspective on the attitude of the South towards it’s slaves from reading the comments of the representatives of the seceding states, their debates leading up to the attack on Ft Sumter and the letters of intent to secede that they sent to Congress. I suggest you read them

          • Craig Latimer

            I rest my case, a PhD from Oxford is worth about as much as a roll of toilet paper if you believe “The American Southerners definitely considered their black slaves to be an inferior subhuman species”.

          • nbenefiel

            I suggest you read the literature

          • Craig Latimer

            Again any definitive conclusion such as “”The American Southerners definitely considered their black slaves to be an inferior subhuman species” qualifies as fallacy of integration. Contrary to what you claim have read there were many in the old South who hold no such views.

          • nbenefiel

            I’ve nothing to say to you except that you should read the debates leading up to the attack on Ft Sumter and the declarations of secession written by the seceding states.. You could also read some of the accounts written by former slaves and the letters written during the Civil War from both sides.I am sure there were individuals in the South who did not “hold with such views” but these are the views given by the seceding states as the cause for their deserting the union. These views persisted into modern times. If you doubt that read some of the statements made by ordinarly southerners during the Civil rights movement.

  • martintfre

    The premise that indentured servants were the same as slaves is a false premise.
    Indentured servants chose the contract and after a period of time it ended they were free.

  • Tony Clifton

    Those Look like black Irish, like Shaquille O’Neill

  • Fit Nick

    It’s sad to see that history still shows a big divide, you you can see it in the comments. Instead of seeing the differences between the two; why not look at the comparison. At the end of the day the article talks about 2 different groups being faced with the same problem. Who had it worse is irrelevant wrong was still done to both partys. We should express compassion and love for both sides. Viewed socially I’m a black man but my heart goes out to anyone who’s oppressed in any way no matter what color they are. We are all connected regardless of what’s lead to believe. The fighting has to stop, and the love has to be spread Evil can live no more.

    • survivalone

      Thank you! God bless you for seeing this. Ideal the same way. No myself I don’t like to compare terrible tragedies but sometimes in order to get someone to realize they are not alone or get them to say hey you know I may need to look at this a different way is all I wish to do. Because I have had a hard life and I get confused of the white privlage word thrown around now days. My black friends they went to same school as me had the same education then many went on to collage and four years of it I had some collage but I could not pay for more then two years. Because I am white I get hardly any help for school. My kids I couldn’t afford to make sure they had collage. But there is unithed negro collage funds I wish we had something like that. Because there are poor white kids to. I am from WV and many blacks and whites are poor many still have outhouses. I for one did. We cooked food on wood stove and hung cloths in line ate food from a garden we had nothing. I washed my cloths on a washer that was a wringer type. No one realizes this. My dad was a coal minor he was basically owned by the company store. People don’t realize how hard some have it and it isn’t about skin color now. I was in foster home and group homes after that I was taken away from my mom and dad and my house parents was blacks I loved them and Norway was the race divide like it is today! We all got along great in WV now in the past 8 years it has changed. Read all the comment on other news and it is so sad. I hear blacks talking about kills whites for slavery. It is wrong. I am not guilty for it. I shouldn’t have to pay for it or be made to feel like scum because of things people with my skin color did. It’s sad

    • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

      Evil lies as long as man lives.

      “For the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” Jeremiah 17:9

      You’d think we would finally admit the truth, but our deceitful hearts forbid it from ever happening. There is nothing new under the sun. Man is just as depraved today, as he was 6,000 years ago in the Garden.

      • Waykent

        You made the following statement: “On March 22, 2013, Barack Obama (who enjoys referring to himself and to America as the Obama-nation, a deliberate play on the word “abomination”)”

        Please provide proof.

        • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

          Troll alert #7!

        • Jake Spooz

          Obama is a traitorous bastard and deserves to be eliminated. You can report me.

          • Apple

            Fuck you asshole!

          • Jake Spooz

            Fuck you, niggér lover.

          • Lori

            As treasonous as the Butcher of Benghazi Clinton! Agree 100%

          • Susan Mason

            This is not a defense of Obama…or ANY president. But, how can he be called treasonous, when he actually does the job he is supposed to do, and serves who he is actually supposed to serve? See, the truth is that the president’s job is NOT now, nor has it ever been…to serve the interests and well-being of the people. His job is to serve the interests and agenda of the ruling class…His job is to serve the true enemy of the ruling class. So, the more a president fucks over the people…the better he is doing his actual job. No president can be a friend or champion to you or me. A good president is an enemy of the people.

          • Lori

            You’re an idiot!

      • Waykent

        You made the following statement: “Exactly 33 years to the day prior to March 22, 2013, the Georgia Guidestones were dedicated outside of Atlanta Georgia on March 22, 1980.”

        Please provide proof.

        • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

          Troll alert #6!

      • Waykent

        You made the following statement: ” I believe the reason that the number 33 is of such significance to the
        occult is because Yahushua, or Christ, was crucified in 33 A.D.”

        Please provide proof.

        • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

          Troll alert #9!

      • Waykent

        You made the following statement: ” I think it’s now quite obvious that it was no accident that the
        Brussels Airport bombing occurred on March 22 of this year. It was
        deliberate and planned by the occult Khazar “jewish” Illuminati
        Freemason Zionist global elite conspiracy of Satan worshippers who rule
        our world and our nation today to demonstrate to those of us in the know
        that they remain firmly in control of the world and can operate with
        impunity from being held accountable for their endless crimes against
        humanity.”

        Please provide proof.

        • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

          Troll alert #10!

          • Waykent

            Jesus spoke to those who opposed him. Ergo, you are a coward.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Troll alert #11!

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof

      • Waykent

        You made the following statement: “There is nothing new under the sun.”

        Please explain the shit in the toilet when I used the bathroom today.

        • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

          Amy, Amy, Amy… you are such a loser!

          Troll alert #11!

          • Waykent

            Who is Amy?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Provide proof you’re not.

          • Waykent

            Who are they?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Answer the question, troll.

          • Waykent

            I cannot answer a question I do not know the answer to. Who is Amy?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Bullshit. Sheer bullshit.

            Please provide proof.

          • Waykent

            Thank you for describing your “prophecies.”

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Your mockery proves you a wicked fool and “useful idiot” troll of your globalist masters whose boots you lick in servile devotion. Nothing more.

            What I teach are not my prophesies. I am merely God’s faithful and true narrator and messenger. They are His prophecies and always have been. God never lies, changes or fails. Ergo, you are toast. You deserve everything coming to you this fall.

          • Waykent

            What you teach is your “prophecies” that you created. They are a result of your mental illness and the suicide attempt in which you suffered permanent brain damage.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Hogwash. What prophecies I teach come straight from the word of God. Your endless ad hominem attacks prove how truly desperate and pathetic you and the demons who own you are. Get lost troll. You aren’t worth the powder to blow you to hell.

          • Waykent

            Said prophecies violate Matthew 24:36. Due to your brain damage, you are unable to accept that fact

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            OOOHHH Amy, the Matthew 24:36 demon strikes again!!!! OOOOHHH!!!! I’m scared!!!

          • Waykent

            Who is Amy, David Curtis?

          • Jake Spooz

            You are, fap boy.

          • Waykent

            Who is fap boy?

          • Jake Spooz

            You are since you have no girlfriend and spend most of your nights on the Religion page.

          • Waykent

            I am Waykent. Who is fap boy?

          • Jake Spooz

            One in the same, virgin boy.

          • Waykent

            Who is fap boy? I am Waykent.

          • Jake Spooz

            You and Obama.

          • Jake Spooz

            Hey dipshit…Obama was just shot. Hurray Hurray

          • Waykent

            If that was true, I would have received a CNN alert on my phone. I have not. Ergo, you are lying.

          • Jake Spooz

            Damn it, I missed again…better luck next time.

            You are too easy, wanker boy.

          • Waykent

            Who is wanker boy?

          • Jake Spooz

            You.

          • Waykent

            I am Waykent. Who is wanker boy?

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Ergo, you are a dumbass.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Nice try, Amy. Next time I divulge your last name and that of your husband. Are you sure you want to go down this path? I sincerely doubt it, Amy.

          • Waykent

            David Curtis, who is Amy?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Why don’t you tell us Amy Beasley of Idaho Falls, ID? You are one sick, demon-possessed human being! Does your husband Andy know just how sick you are?

          • Waykent

            Who is Amy Beasley, David Curtis?

          • Waykent

            I sincerely doubt Amy exists, David Curtis. Is she the fantasy woman whoze image you masturbate to when your whorish wife Is not around?

          • Jake Spooz

            At least he has a wife…you only have your hand.

            Please provide proof.

          • Waykent

            I have two hands. Each has 5 digits- 4 fingers and an opposable thumb.

          • Jake Spooz

            Which hand do you jerk off with?

          • Waykent

            Neither.

          • Jake Spooz

            Liar. You’re a self admitted virgin in his mid twenties who spends every night at home trolling on Disqus sites.

            Unless you still have your inflatable girlfriend.

            Proof isn’t required.

          • Waykent

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Read your old posts…I don’t keep a library like you do, troll.

          • Waykent

            I do keep a library of the books I own.

          • Jake Spooz

            Moron. I meant you keep a library for all the posts you send/receive.

            You really are gay.

          • Waykent

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Why?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Amy Beaseley, who is married to Andy Beaseley of Idaho Falls, ID = Waykent

            Waykent = Retona4 = Retona3 = Retona

            Troll alert #13!

          • Waykent

            Thank you for admitting you are insane, David Curtis.

          • Jake Spooz

            Thank you for admitting that you are gay.

          • Waykent

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Why?

          • Waykent

            That is not proof. Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Prove you are not gay.

          • Waykent

            I am straight.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • Gina R

            You and Jake both are a couple a grade-A idiots…

          • Waykent

            I do not regularly threaten President Obama’s life. Jake Spooz does.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • Waykent

            By all means. Please unlock your profile.

          • Jake Spooz

            Why? You keep every post cataloged.

          • Waykent

            What catalog?

          • Jake Spooz

            You are truly a dumb muthafucka…no proof required.

          • Waykent

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Stop sucking cock.

          • Waykent

            I am straight.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Obama deserves to be threatened and hopefully someone will eliminate his sorry gay ass soon.

          • Waykent

            I will be reporting you for threatening the president’s life.

          • Jake Spooz

            Liar.

          • Waykent

            I have already done so.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof

          • Jake Spooz

            You keep saying that…but where is the proof. Disqus and DT haven’t suspended me and Obama’s goons have not visited me.

          • Jake Spooz

            Sick my duck, Gina.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            When exposed, attack the exposer. Avoid the truth like the plague. And here you have the mindless thinking of the troll and his bot.

            Troll alert #20!

          • Waykent

            You made the following statement: “When exposed, attack the exposer. Avoid the truth like the plague.”

            You have been doing that since May 31st, 2011. That is the day you joined Disqus, David Curtis.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Folks, trolls never deal in facts. Only ridicule of their opponents. This is how to recognize them. learn how to do so, teach others, expose then when they appear and move on.

            Troll alert #35!

          • Waykent

            Are you masturbating to the image of Amy now, David Curtis? What would your whorish wife say?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Troll alert #12!!

          • Jake Spooz

            You are unable to accept the fact that you are gay.

          • Waykent

            I am straight.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof

          • Waykent

            I am straight

          • Jake Spooz

            That is not proof. Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            Still awaiting proof.

          • Waykent

            I will also be reproting you for threatening my life.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Your life is not worth threatening Amy, the demonic troll! God’s got you in His crosshairs already. He’s just waiting until the time is full to pull the trigger. You are SO toast!

          • Waykent

            I will be reporting you for threatening my life, David Curtis.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            One more lie, Amy? Give me a break! I dare you: do it!!!! You pathetic little pipsqueak. You are so entirely predictable… just like the bot that you are.

          • Waykent

            You call others pathetic, yet you fled California after your child abuse conviction.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Please provide proof. You can’t.

            Troll alert #14!

          • Jake Spooz

            Liar.

          • Waykent

            I have already done so.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

          • Jake Spooz

            What is “reproting”?

            And don’t blame autocorrect.

          • Waykent

            Autocorrect.

          • Jake Spooz

            Please provide proof.

            Your favorite reply.

          • peanutbooandcody

            I thought you were supposed to love the sinner but hate the sin?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            Where does the Bible say such a ridiculous thing? Nowhere. It says come apart and live a separate, holy life in numerous places.

          • Waykent

            Jesus is not coming, Watchman on the Wall. Nibiru would have destroyed all life on Earth by now, Watchman on the Wall. You have failed.

          • Waykent

            Answer me, false prophet. Where is Jesus? Where is Nibiru? Was not the world supposed to end, false prophet?

          • Philly is a toilet

            Do you pretend to speak for God?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            We know that you are one of Satan’s trolls and that you’re now truly desperate. You should be. In seven months from now the proverbial $hit hits the fan for the likes of you.

          • Waykent

            You made the following statement: “In less than 6 months from now, that time will be up forever”

            Why are You flip-flopping?

          • http://www.awatchmanonthewall.com Watchman on the Wall

            You can’t foals simple logic and my precisely crafted words. You’re a demon and a dip$hit. I have not flip-flopped on a single teaching of objective truth. You’re toast. Deal with it demon troll bot.

          • Jake Spooz

            Waykent is a gay bot.

          • Jake Spooz

            Why are you gay?

          • Jake Spooz

            Who are you?

        • Grumpy

          What, it was your first time?

        • Imam Ali

          nothing compared to the shit in this article

  • Kathleen Wells

    This information is misleading, naturally How many Irish indentured servants and how many Blacks slaves in total and how many years. And, how did the Irish treat Blacks, at the turn of the century

  • Carmen Harris

    Photography didn’t exist in the 17th century (1600s). So who are these people you’re trying to pass off as slaves? As law made clear See 1705 VA law, servitude is for a time and only affects the person. Slavery is LIFE and is passed on to one’s children.

    Further if you’ve ever seen a diagram slave ship, you would know that there isn’t any room for anyone to be up under slaves.

    You should also check out Liam Hogan an Irish historian who writes about this myth.

  • jemjean

    I’ve always said, whites have suffered as much as any other group. Blacks want to make slavery all about them b/c it’s used as a free pass. But we have all been exploited and mistreated and killed by the richest people of any culture. It’s not race that separates us, it’s failure to acknowledge that it’s a class problem. Whites are tired of hearing blacks whine about being treated differently b/c they’re black. They’re treated differently b/c of how they respond.

    • Michael W Guess

      jemjean “I’ve always said, whites have suffered as much as any other group. Blacks want to make slavery all about them b/c it’s used as a free pass?” Really? Whites are tired of hearing blacks whine about being treated differently b/c they’re black. They’re treated differently b/c of how they respond. Really? Black are treated differently because of the paradox that is AMERICA. This country fought a revolutionary war and was founded on a belief that was not extended to all people. My grandparents were raised in the south where it was separate but equal. It was so equal that on the last day of school, they would go to the white school and get the textbooks that had been thrown away out of the garbage for the black schools. Separate but equal? Whites have no clue what Black Americans have experienced over and over again in this country. I get so tired of hearing a white person make the statement that their grandparents came here with nothing and work hard to get where they are. In actuality, through the FHA (which WAS NOT DESIGNED TO HELP BLACKS BUY HOMES) they were basically given their home through low interest mortgages. This is what has enabled a large segment of White Americans to elevate their economic state in America. Equity in their homes enabled them to send their children to college, further their own education, buy a second home or invest in the stock market. Most Black Americans did not have this opportunity or were able to avail themselves of that opportunity. I make almost 6 figures a year. But I can still stand on a corner in San Francisco in a $500.00 suit and have a white woman look over at me and see them pull their purse closer to their person. All the SEE is a black man. Most Black Americans can only hope that their children might have a change at the success that most White Americans assume that their children will have. Do I have anyone? No. Do I have White Americans? No. What I do hate is the fact that most White Americans can’t admit that today they might be where they are because of inequities of the past. America could never have amassed the wealth that it did in such a short time period had it not been for the unpaid labor of it’s mostly black slaves. That no one seems to be able to acknowledge that is insulting to every Black American. Look around at what is happening today. Legalized killing of Black Americans by the very people that are sworn to serve and protect all Americans. Proportionally Whites commit that same amount crime by race as Blacks do. So why are Black Americans presumed to be violent criminals but that same perception does not apply

    • Jeremy

      I understand where you coming from but at the end of the day your white and wouldn’t under stand the shit black ppl go through in the western world. You have to understand if u havnt got an acent we wouldnt knw if ur England, Franch or irish!! It’s 2015 and black football players still get call black this and that on the football pitch.

    • iranette

      I hear everyones point of view on here. Every race has had to endure hardships. Some still do. But to say your tired of hearing black people complain about our past. Look at present situations as we speak. Not all black people are badJust as other races. You cant speak on a persons experience unless you have walked in those shoes.

  • bach_on

    Identured slaves usually had an expiration date on their slavery. That was not the usual case with Black Slaves. They were only freed if someone bought them, And the owners traded them like animals. Family units were often split apart. Don’t tell me it was humane. I’ll never accept that.

  • Maria

    Well that’s not news to Caribbean people …. We always learnt in West Indian history that some of the earliest slaves were European, usually convicts or people falsely accused of crimes, political activists, poor, indigent, etc,. However they could not bear the awful back breaking labor in blistering heat so Africans were brought in to work the plantations as they were perceived to be stronger and more able. When Europeans first arrived in the region the Native populations had served as a source for slave labour, however they were being decimated rapidly due to abuse and exposure to diseases, in fact the famous Spanish priest – Bartolome de Las Casas – was one of the first to propose enslaving Africans for plantations in the New World as the native population decreased swiftly. BTW, my ancestry includes all of the above…

  • Lorraine Smith

    The reason they stopped using Irish or white slaves because it was too easy for them to disappear into the general population. Would not happen with black slaves UNTIL the white owners started having children by them, then those who could passed as white so they STILL got away. I have several instances in my own family as proof

  • Ace Thelin

    Great article.

  • ME

    There is one thing everyone here is forgetting: the African American struggle for civil rights is NOT ancient history, it is very recent history and in many ways, is still taking place. I was a child during the 60s, but I saw the news every night, so I remember. I’m not commenting on the accuracy of this article, though yes, there was a time when the Irish suffered from indentured servitude and then discrimination, but many immigrants suffered similarly. Do I need to cite Chinese labor on railroads and European immigrant women and children exploited by sweat shops and dying of disease in slums? Besides, African American slavery went on for nearly 300 years. But for the Irish, discrimination is LONG over. Then again, try to imagine being considered a lesser human being based on your skin color.

    • rc8888

      With or without mutual respect and the PC celebration of diversity, this country still provides the possibility of success. It does not guarantee it.

  • larry

    “No Blacks, Dogs or Irish” – signs commonly displayed during the 19th and 20th century. Listed below dogs for gosh sake!

  • dread

    I beg to differ. Indentureship is not the frisame as enslavement. Yes it was close, yes the indentured servants were ill treated like most labourers were in those days. However it cannot compare to African slavery. By the way I dont think it is accurate to say the first slaves were imported in 1619. African slaves were transported directly from Africa to the Americas from 1518.

    • rc8888

      ok, you’re a bigger victim. so?

  • dread

    I mean … is not the SAME as enslavement. Typo error

  • ICallBullShit
  • Bradley Gosser

    minor correction: Anne Glover was the last “witch” hanged, not the first.

  • sarah schmit

    The white Irish slaves rarely were released after their time was up. Their contracts were not honored and each punishment they received was additional time in servitude. Many died waiting to complete their service and suffered every horror equal to that of Black slaves. They were also considered less valuable because they were usually weaker. This history should be taught in every classroom as well as the Barbary Slave Trade which shows that slavery was a trade of all nations and whites were not exempt from the horrors of slavery.

    • survivalone

      Exactly, no matter what you try to educate people about they tend timeline r what works for there agenda however. So as you can see on here some people just keep chasing there own tail. History should not be one sided just like news should not be, both should be facts no opinions. Miss the good ol days

  • skamui

    Ridiculous. You are comparing indentured servitude by choice with slavery by force? Revisionism.

    • rc8888

      By choice???? for sure the early European immigrant had a choice: starve or move on.

  • Cheri

    Why does any of this matter? People need to stop living in the past. That’s why I like people like Sheriff David Clark and Thomas Sowell and Ben Carson and Condoleezza Rice. They don’t go around whining about what happened over 100 years ago or even 50 years ago. They live for now and became successful because they wanted to. Everybody needs to suck it up and move on.

    • survivalone

      I agree! I love all those you just mentioned! Those are the type of people I grew up with so not sure why and where all this hate came from and the sudden whining came from. To me it feels like over a few years the haters came out strong and bitter blaming whites for there problems and saying whites owe them something when we haven’t even been guilty of it. It is sad because I thought the end of racism was back in the 60’s

    • rc8888

      It matters because our history is relevant to our existence. Rags to riches is the story of the American experience. How so many overcame incredibly bad circumstances to not only survive, but to thrive. No other country in the world allows this kind of mobility

  • rc8888

    This is interesting. All of my family members who migrated to the U.S. from Italy in 1905 were indentured “share croppers” on a plantation in Mound, Louisiana. They were required to work on the plantation and to purchase all of their food and other supplies from the plantation store at very high prices and to pay rent for their living quarters. I suppose they would have met their obligation to the plantation owner in about 50 years. Unfortunately, my great grandmother died in childbirth and my great grandfather died in an accident, leaving the 5 children to fend for themselves. The oldest child moved the family to Madera, California where they took root and were able to establish themselves as successful members of the community

  • Kathleen Wells

    Yes, the Irish were treated badly. We must realize that we are expecting the word “slavery” to describe the exact same situation /scenario in every circumstance — it does not. Many white folks talk about African slavery — but they are merely uninformed.

    Yes, the word adolescent was termed for Irish gangs, at the turn of the century. And, the term paddy wagon. Cops wouldn’t go into Irish neighborhoods, for fear of being jumped, unless they were 5 or 6 cops deep. 9 year old Irish girls would roam the streets of NYC with syphillis. Irish women on the ships over to the US would sleep in a prone position for fear of being raped. Central Park started as a social experimemt for Irish gangs. There were so many Irish in the prisons that they had to sleep standing with their arms in holsters. The Irish were thick as thieves — and, to illeviate the oppression from the police joined the police force to oppress others — they hired each other and only each other — they joined the ranks of ” whiteness” just like the Jewish gangs and Italian gangs. And, now today we will see the Latinos join the ranks of “whiteness”.

    When we talk about the SYSTEM of white supremacy/racism, we know that slavery was merely one form of it’s application. Next, came convict leasing and Jim and Jane Crow , and now mass incarceration. After mass incarceration white supremacy will take another form.

    Once each group joins the rank of “whiteness” they speak with authority on all subjects, no matter how mediocre and inadquate their knowledge base is — that, right there is proof positive of power and influence of “whiteness”.

  • Olutoye Walrond

    “…the story the history books don’t tell you about”? Which history books? Maybe yours. When I was in school in Barbados we were told about the white indentured servants. We have descendents of them right now in Barbados called “Poor Whites”.

    They were not slaves. Historians all agree that white slavery did not exist in the caribbean. They were not legally classified as property and at the end of their indentureship they were given compensation.

  • Tony O’Donovan

    Would be great to see a properly footnoted version of this article with all sources quoted.

  • superbad2011

    Well, no; this is BS. Indenture is not slavery. They were not sold off; they themselves contracted to do this. You can buy your way out of indenture, and an indenture ends by contract. The living situation may have been similar to slavery, but it was not slavery. It doesn’t matter who had it worse; both were awful, but it was not slavery. This whole line of thinking is BS.

  • Sarah Schmit

    Why is this covered up? If there can be an honest discussion about all slavery we should be able to end the race baiting and unify against all oppression. It is unfair to demonize only whites who have suffered and should not bare the constant BS of white privilege in America.

    • survivalone

      Common sense! I agree

  • Bobby English

    WHEN HISTORY BOOKS MENTION DUTCH SLAVE SHIPS, THEY DELIBERATELY LEAVE OUT THAT THEY WERE JEWISH DUTCH SLAVE SHIPS!

    WHEN HISTORY BOOKS MENTION CROMWELL, THEY DELIBERATELY FORGET TO MENTION, THAT IT WAS JEWS WHO FINANCED HIS ARMY!

    WHEN HISTORY BOOKS MENTION MOSES, THEY DELIBERATELY LEAVE OUT THE FACT, THAT HE WAS A WAR CRIMINAL (See Numbers 31:13-18).

    THE JEWISH BIBLE IS THE SOURCE OF THE VILE!

  • Bobby English

    THE LONGEST HATRED

    ********

    GENTILES IN HALACHA

    Foreword — Daat Emet

    For a long time we have been considering the necessity of informing our readers about Halacha’s real attitude towards non-Jews. Many untrue things are publicized on this issue and the facts should be made clear. But recently, we were presented with a diligently written article on the subject, authored by a scholar from the Merkaz HaRav yeshiva — so our job was done by others (though we have already discussed some aspects of this issue in the weekly portions of Balak and Matot). Since there is almost no disagreement between us and the author of the article on this issue, we have chosen to bring the article “Jews Are Called ‘Men'” by R’ David Bar-Chayim (in Hebrew) so that the reader will be able to study and understand the attitude of the Halacha towards non-Jews.

    In this article R’ Bar-Chayim discusses the attitude towards “Gentiles” in the Torah and in the Halacha and comes to an unambiguous conclusion:

    “The Torah of Israel makes a clear distinction between a Jew, who is defined as ‘man,’ and a Gentile.”

    That is to say, any notion of equality between human beings is irrelevant to the Halacha. R’ Bar-Chayim’s work is comprehensive, written with intellectual honesty, and deals with almost all the aspects of Halachic treatment of non-Jews. It also refutes the statements of those rabbis who speak out of wishful thinking and, influenced by concepts of modern society, claim that Judaism does not discriminate against people on religious grounds. R’ Bar-Chayim shows that all these people base their constructs NOT on the Torah but solely on the inclinations of their own hearts. He also shows that there are even rabbis who intentionally distort the Halachic attitude to Gentiles, misleading both themselves and the general public.

    For the English readers’ convenience we will briefly mention the topics dealt with in R’ Bar-Chayim’s article:

    Laws in regard to murder, which clearly state that there is Halachic difference between murder of a Jew and of a Gentile (the latter is considered a far less severe crime).

    A ban on desecrating the Sabbath to save the life of a Gentile.

    A Jew’s exemption from liability if his property (e. g. ox) causes damage to a Gentile’s property. But if a Gentile’s property causes damage to a Jew’s property, the Gentile is liable.

    The question of whether robbery of a Gentile is forbidden by the Torah’s law or only by a Rabbinic decree.

    A ban on returning a lost item to a Gentile if the reason for returning it is one’s sympathy towards the Gentile and compassion for him.

    The sum which a Gentile overpays in a business transaction due to his own error is forfeit; whether a Jew is permitted to intentionally deceive a Gentile is also discussed.

    One who kidnaps a Jew is liable to death, but one who kidnaps a Gentile is exempt.

    A Jew who hurts or injures a Gentile is not liable for compensation of damage, but a Gentile who hurts a Jew is liable to death.

    One who overcharges a Gentile ought not return him the sum that the Gentile overpaid.

    A Gentile — or even a convert to Judaism — may not be appointed king or public official of any sort (e. g. a cabinet minister).

    One who defames a female proselyte (claiming that she was not virgin at the time of her marriage) is liable to neither lashes nor fine.

    The prohibition to hate applies only to Jews; one may hate a Gentile.

    One may take revenge against or bear a grudge towards Gentiles; likewise, the commandment “love your neighbour” applies only to Jews, not to Gentiles.

    One who sees Gentile graveyards should curse: “Your mother shall be greatly ashamed…”

    Gentiles are likened to animals.

    If an ox damaged a Gentile maidservant, it should be considered as though the ox damaged a she-ass.

    The dead body of a Gentile does not bear ritual impurity, nor does a Gentile who touches the dead body of a Jew become impure — he is considered like an animal who touched a dead body.

    One is forbidden to pour anointing oil on a Jew, but there is no ban on pouring that oil on a Gentile because Gentiles are likened to animals.

    An animal slaughtered by a Gentile is forbidden, even if the ritual slaughter performed was technically correct, because Gentiles are deemed like animals. (Daat Emet does not agree that this is the Halachic reason for invalidating a Gentile’s ritual slaughter — but this is not the place to delve into the subject).

    Their members are like those of asses” — Gentiles are likened to animals.

    Between the Jews and the Gentiles — In the Aggadah, the Kabbalah, and in Jewish Thought

    R’ Bar-Chayim’s arguments and conclusions are clear, Halachically accurate, and supported by almost all the existent major Halachic works. It would be superfluous to say that R’ Bar-Chayim fully embraces this racist Halachic outlook as the word of the Living G-d, as he himself pointed out in the “Conclusion” of his article:

    “It is clear to every Jew who accepts the Torah as G-d’s word from Sinai, obligatory and valid for all generations, that it is impossible to introduce ‘compromises’ or ‘renovations’ into it.”

    On the other hand, we want to make it clear that Daat Emet — as well as any reasonable people who do not embrace Halachic laws as the word of the Living G-d — are repulsed by such evil, racist discrimination.

    In the Hebrew text we have abridged the second part of R’ Bar-Chayim’s article,

    “Between Jews and Gentiles — In the Aggadah, the Kabbalah, and in Jewish Thought,” because, in our view, the Halacha is the law which obligates every religious Jew while concepts of the Aggadah, the Kabbalah, and Jewish thought are not binding on anyone, as our rabbis have already written:

    “And so the Aggadic constructs of the disciples of disciples, such as Rav Tanchuma and Rabbi Oshaya and their like — most are incorrect, and therefore we do not rely on the words of Aggadah” (Sefer HaEshkol, Laws of a Torah Scroll, p. 60a); we have expanded on this issue in the portion of Vayeshev.

    GOOGLE:

    THE JEWS ARE CALLED MEN

    Tzfi’a 3

    The Editorial Board

    President of the Editorial Board and Founder: Rabbi Moshe Segal OBM

    Rabbi Yisrael Ariel

    Moshe Asher

    Joel Rakovsky

    Amishar Segal

    Articles are the authors’ responsibility

    5749

    THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN JEWS AND GENTILES IN TORAH

    Rabbi David Bar Chaim

    Yeshivat Mercaz HaRav

  • rumple4skin

    There is no comparison to slavery in the US vs. other places. Slaves in the US would give less than the proverbial f’ck about Irish slavery outside the southern plantations. Indentured Irish slaves in the USA were ‘buying’ their eventual freedom. Blacks were slaves for life. Two totally different sides of the slave coin. Learn and recognize the difference.

  • Imam Ali

    Bullshit a myth that is revived from time to time by American bigots who want to pretend things were not all that bad…they talk about indentured servants as though they were slaves and say “the slaves didn’t have it so bad, the Irish were treated even worse, nobody had signs that said ‘Blacks need not apply'”
    enough with the racist history revision

  • Imam Ali

    this tea party B.S. has been debunked that photo is of fishermen in 1908 not slaves or indentured servants….don’t believe this guys lies

  • Imam Ali

    The unfree Irish in the Caribbean were indentured servants, not slaves

    http://www.thejournal.ie/readme/irish-slaves-myth-2369653-Oct2015/

  • REALLY?

    In my town, the saying went up to 1900, ‘he doesn’t have a China man’s or Irishman chance in a basket. Either group worked hard labor, setting dynamite. If you were Chinese or Irish, in a basket lowered over the edge of a cliff to set charges, the workers above would cut the rope rather than pay either. And heaven forbid if you were black. My husband is black Irish and I am black Scottish, those days are long gone and in this town if your name isn’t Chan or O’Malley you’re likely to be from California 🙂

  • Tim

    Sources?? Where did you get this information from?

