The Truth Of Who Hacked Clinton Emails Is Not What You Expect

Western media say Russia is behind a cyber-attack on Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party and blame President Putin without providing proof….

But the truth of who hacked into Clinton campaign computers and leaked damaging emails may be more shocking than expected.

Strategic Culture reports:

The U.S. Intelligence Community, led by the three most political actors in recent history, claims to have irrefutable “proof” that the Russian government was behind the hacking of Democratic Party computers and those affiliated with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. However, Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and National Security Agency director Admiral Mike Rogers provided not one iota of evidence that it was Russian state players who hacked into the computers of the Democrats or the personal email accounts of Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta and other staffers.

Podesta has a long track record of interest in extraterrestrial visitations of our planet and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the files the U.S. government possesses on these subjects. Consequently, Podesta, who has served as White House chief of staff for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, has drawn the interest of the most dedicated contingent among the computer hacker community: those who hope to discover the “mother lode” of secret files allegedly held by the U.S. government on alien visitations and UFOs.

Podesta, along with his brother, Washington DC super-lobbyist Tony Podesta, are at the center of the power structure of the United States. So, when a well-connected individual like John Podesta claims an interest in government files on aliens and UFOs, the UFO hacker community takes a keen note. Podesta is at the center of his own UFO “podesteria.” A “podesteria” in medieval Italy was an administrative division of Italian city-states lime Venice and Genoa.

Today, there is a “podesteria” in cyberspace that includes computer hackers and UFO investigators having varying degrees of expertise in discovering where the U.S. government is hiding its most critical secrets. It was this “podesteria” of hackers that penetrated the weak security of Podesta’s Google mail account and discovered, in addition to some intriguing email on the subject of extraterrestrials between Apollo 14 moon astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell and Podesta, other emails dealing with the 2016 election campaign.

The bottom line with the hacking of Podesta’s email and that of others in his email chain, which included Mrs. Clinton’s top advisers Huma Abedin and Jennifer Palmieri, is that Russia had nothing to do with it. The U.S. intelligence community, hungry to go back to the era of the Cold War and bloated U.S. intelligence budgets, is inventing Russian involvement in a desperate move to divert attention away from the corruption of the Clinton family and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Podesta is a magnet for the successors to WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange’s old 1980s and 1990s “Cypherpunk” colleagues – young hackers who will do just about anything to expose what they see as a massive cover-up of the ET presence on Earth. The largest hacking of military computers in recent times was carried out by a young Scottish hacker named Gary McKinnon. Using the handle “Solo,” McKinnon was charged with breaking into 97 U.S. military and NASA systems between February 2001 and March 2002. McKinnon said he was searching for files on the suppression of free energy systems (what astronaut Mitchell wanted to discuss with Podesta) and UFOs. Russia was not involved in the case with McKinnon then and it certainly is not involved in the issue regarding the hackers of Clinton’s campaign today.

The United States tried to have McKinnon extradited to the United States but in 2012, British Home Secretary Theresa May, now the prime minister, surprisingly vacated the extradition order. British criminal charges against McKinnon were suddenly dropped. Among those who supported McKinnon in resisting extradition to the United States were Boris Johnson, the present Foreign Secretary, and David Cameron, the former prime minister.

Earlier this year, Hillary Clinton attracted her own share of hacker attention when she told the Conway Daily Sun in New Hampshire that as president she would “get to the bottom” of the UFO cover-up. That served as another magnet for the global hacker community.

And Bill Clinton has done his best to draw the interest of UFO hacker groups. In a 2005 speech in Hong Kong, Bill Clinton told the audience, “I did attempt to find out if there were any secret government documents that reveal things, and if there were, they were concealed from me, too. I wouldn’t be the first president that underlings have lied to or that career bureaucrats have waited out. But there may be some career person sitting around somewhere hiding these dark secrets, even from elected presidents. But, if so, they successfully eluded me, and I’m almost embarrassed to tell you I did try to find out.”

Asked by the New Hampshire newspaper what her husband meant, Mrs. Clinton replied, “I think we may have been [visited already]. We don’t know for sure.” In 2014, Bill Clinton told television host Jimmy Kimmel: “If we were visited [by aliens] someday, I wouldn’t be surprised. I just hope that it’s not like [the movie] “Independence Day,” that it’s a conflict.”

The CIA, NSA, and DNI know fully well that the UFO hacker community is very adept at ferreting out the private emails of those who they believe possess knowledge about their favorite subject. John Podesta also knows this. In 1998, when Podesta served as President Clinton’s chief of staff, 72 of 215Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requeststo NSAwere for UFOfiles. In addition, 15 percent of all FOIA requests to the CIA in 1998 were for UFO-related documents. After he left the White House, Podesta actually championed the cause of UFO researchers who wanted full disclosure of government UFO files pursuant to the FOIA!

What part of the UFO research community gets through legal channels, often with disappointing results as a result of heavily-redacted declassified pages, another part achieves through computer hacking. In September of this year, two North Carolina men who were part of a hacker group called “Crackas With Attitude”were indicted for hacking into the Verizon personal email accounts of CIA director Brennan and DNI director Clapper. Three other members of the hacker group lived in Britain. A text message sent by one of the indicted North Carolina men reads: “I’ve been looking for evidence of aliens since Gary.” The reference was to Gary McKinnon, the British UFO hacker. While looking for references to aliens in Brennan’s emails, one of the hackers claimed he stumbled upon information that showed the CIA had engaged in torture: “I f***ing own this loser [meaning Brennan], I have just released emails of them admitting to torture.”

This is a prime example of how UFO hackers, while looking for information on their favorite subject, stumbled across extraneous information that was, nevertheless, of interest. And this is exactly how the hackers who penetrated Podesta’s and the other Democrats’ email stumbled across other email of interest, in this case email of interest to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the Donald Trump campaign. Again, there is not one scrap of evidence of Russian government involvement.

The corporate media is trying to lay blame for the hacking of Podesta’s and other Clinton campaign officials’ email on Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is because the Democrats do not want to be embarrassed by admitting that the real culprits are hackers who want to know more about Podesta’s knowledge of the “little gray aliens.” It is the fault of Podesta and Mr. and Mrs. Clinton that they have attracted, with their talk about aliens, every computer hacker and script kiddie on the planet hungry for any morsel held in government and private computers about ET.

Just when most people believed the 2016 presidential election could not become any stranger, it has taken a nose dive into the “Twilight Zone.” As far as this writer’s knowledge of hackers, it was my job to monitor hacker operations throughout the 1980s and 1990s for the NSA, Department of State, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and U.S. Navy. It was clear then, as it is evident today, that computer hacking blamed on nefarious “state-supported” hackers was almost always the result of a teenager connected to a modem from his or her parents’ basement.

By Wayne Madsen / Strategic Culture