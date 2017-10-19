The US Tried To Detonate A Nuclear Weapon On The Moon

A retired USAF Colonel, Colonel Ross Dedrickson claims that the US government tried to detonate a nuclear weapon on the moon, but extraterrestrials prevented them from doing so.

In the 50’s, part of Dedrickson’s responsibilities included maintaining the inventory of the nuclear weapon stockpile for the AEC and accompanying security teams checking out the security of the weapons.

Collective Evolution reports:

As far as the mainstream goes, it’s public knowledge that a declassified report by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center from June 1959 shows just how seriously they considered the plan, called Project A119. In general, they wanted to investigate the capability of weapons in space, as well as gain further insight into the space environment and the detonation of nuclear devices within it.

As far as the information below, that probably goes deeper into the Black Budget.

It’s interesting how the world is so into television shows like Stranger Things, which depicts the Department of Energy and their involvement with otherworldly creatures and other strange facts, yet so willing to ignore a high ranking American Colonel who held very sensitive positions at the Department of Energy for years, at a time when all of this nuclear development was really hot. He is the real deal and it’s interesting to ponder what he might really know.

“I also learned about incidents involving nuclear weapons, and among these incidents were a couple of nuclear weapons sent into space were destroyed by the extraterrestrials. . . . At the very end of the 70s and the early 80s, we attempted to put a nuclear weapon on the moon and explode it for scientific measurements and other things, which was not acceptable to the extraterrestrials. They destroyed the weapon before it got to the moon.”