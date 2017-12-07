Theresa May To Challenge Trump Over Decision To Recognize Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

British Prime Minister Theresa May has hit out at Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, claiming it is “unhelpful” for peace in the war-torn region.

She said she disagrees with the president’s unprecedented move and reiterated Britain’s view that the city should be the shared capital of Israel and Palestine in a future two-state solution.

PM: “We disagree with the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement.” Full statement: https://t.co/TEPAn7fX2U — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) December 6, 2017

MPs from across the political spectrum have said that the US President risked igniting further violent conflict after recognizing the city as the Israeli capital.

The UK’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the move a ‘reckless threat to peace’

Jerusalem has been claimed by both the Israelis and the Palestinians as their rightful home.

Yahoo News reports:

Now, the Prime Minister has openly confirmed that she plans to ‘talk’ to Trump about the decision – which will also see the US Israeli Embassy moving to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/YwgWmT0O8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2017

‘We disagree with the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement’, the Prime Minister confirmed in a statement.

‘We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region. The British Embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it.

‘Our position on the status of Jerusalem has been clear and long-standing: it should be determined in negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.’

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, including occupied Palestinian territory, is a reckless threat to peace. The British Government must condemn this dangerous act and work for a just and viable settlement of the conflict. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 6, 2017

She added: ‘We share President Trump’s desire to bring an end to this conflict. We welcome his commitment today to a two-state solution negotiated by the parties, and note the importance of his clear acknowledgement that the final status of Jerusalem, including the sovereign boundaries within the city, must be subject to negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

‘We encourage the US Administration to now bring forward detailed proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian settlement.’

Her disdain at the move was backed by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who branded it a ‘reckless threat to peace’.

‘Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, including occupied Palestinian territory, is a reckless threat to peace’, the Labour leader wrote on Twitter.

‘The British Government must condemn this dangerous act and work for a just and viable settlement of the conflict.’