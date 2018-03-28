Tony Blair Tells Tories To Block Brexit Or Face A Corbyn Government

Tony Blair has warned Tories that they should block Brexit if they want to avoid a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Labour prime minister is renowned for his constant, outspoken opposition to Brexit, but following his comments many are now questioning if he should retain his Labour Party membership

He has repeated his previous calls for a second referendum to allow Britons to have the final say as to whether or not the United Kingdom exits the bloc.

RT reports: In a speech in Parliament at Speaker’s House on Monday, Blair gave a warning to the Conservatives that left many on social media wondering where the former prime minister’s allegiances actually lie.

“As for the Conservative party, I understand why they feel they must deliver Brexit as ‘the will of the people.’ I understand also why they believe that delivering it is the best inoculation against a Corbyn government.

“Think ahead. Before the end of 2020 we will know the real deal. There is then another 18 months to an election. Think June 2022. Will the economy be stronger? Will the Brexit news be better? Will people be feeling that Brexit has really delivered all that ‘control’ we say we don’t have now? Will the NHS be on the mend? Will the free trade agreements be stacking up?

“The 17m who voted ‘Leave’ may be short on gratitude. The 16m who voted ‘Remain’ will be unlikely to forget. Remember that 13m wins an election. Brexit is not the route to escaping a Corbyn government; it is the gateway to having one.”

The left side of Twitter was soon afire, with many asking why Corbyn should hold Labour Party membership after such comments.

Tony Blair. So, how is telling Tories how to avoid a Corbyn government compatible with party membership? — Frost At Midnight (@frost_at) March 27, 2018

Stop Brexit if you want to stop Corbyn says Tony war criminal Blair. Extraordinary betrayal of LP founding principles. — jim macred (@smokejack) March 27, 2018

Incredible! Why is Blair still allowed to be a Labour Party member? Can somebody flag this as a complaint worthy of NEC investigation? Tony Blair tells Tories to block Brexit if they want to avoid Corbyn government – Politics live https://t.co/OpAePYKuFE — Harold Wilson (@_ilikefeet) March 27, 2018

Others were incensed by Blair’s comments. One Twitter user launched a scathing attack on “treacherous” former Labour leader.

Disgraced, self-interested, conniving, treacherous Tony Blair tells Tories to block Brexit if they want to avoid Corbyn government, – Politics live https://t.co/BWwAFsXGYh — Ivan Waters (@waters_ivan) March 27, 2018