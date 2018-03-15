Trump Signs Executive Order To Arrest Traitorous ‘Deep State’ Officials

President Trump has signed a sweeping Executive Order allowing him to arrest and prosecute traitorous ‘Deep State’ officials using the US military court-martial process.

The March 1 executive order makes changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) – allowing Trump to drag civilians through the US military justice system.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports: The National Security Council (NSC) is the principal forum used by the President of the United States for consideration of national security and foreign policy matters—but whose power was directly threatened this past week when it was revealed that the “Deep State” had created its own National Security Council these coup plotters have named “National Security Action”—that is being led by Ben Rhodes, who was former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Obama—and whose contempt of a free press he voiced by stating his disgust of the entire US media establishment by stating: “Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

With his brother David Rhodes being the President of CBS News, Ben Rhodes is protected by the “Deep State’s” mainstream propaganda media sycophants who are failing to tell the Americanpeople that these coup plotters are attempting to establish their own British-style “Shadow Cabinet” to usurp President Trump’s power—and of which it is warned:

Rhode’s has herded a whole slew of top Obama-era national security officials, including former national security adviser Susan Rice, former national security adviser Tom Donilon, former United Nations ambassador Samantha Power, and socialist former Defense Department official Rosa Brooks, into his little shadow operation, as if these people somehow had a divine right to control national security and President Trump’s current officials are somehow illegitimate.

Shadow cabinets are hardly an American tradition – they are British – but Rhodes, possibly in consultation with a guy like Marxist U.K. Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, probably learned the use of them as a counter-cabinet in the wings in the event of a fall of the existing government, which happens a lot in parliamentary systems.

Kept in reserve to use against these “Deep State” coup plotters, President Trump had at his disposal to use a new US law called The Military Justice Act of 2016—which authorized the most significant changes to the Uniform Code Of Military Justice since the Military Justice Act Of 1983—that President Obama never enacted into law, nor did President Trump, who missed the 23 December 2017 signing deadline for this new laws enactment.

Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation analysts—who are military legal experts responsible for control and oversight in the field of military-technical cooperation between the Russian Federation and foreign countries—claim that President Trump missing his 23 December 2017 deadline to sign The Military Justice Act of 2016 was by design so as to enable him to gauge what these “Deep State” coup plotters were planning against him.

So once the “Deep State” began their creation of an actual “shadow government” by creating their own National Security Council, President Trump, on 1 March, signed a sweeping Executive Order fully enacting The Military Justice Act Of 2016—and that focuses entirely an massive changes to the Manual For Courts-Martial United States.

With the United States having been at war over 93% (224 out of 242 years) of its existence since its founding in 1776, the masses of American people today (unlike their ancestors) have no idea that nearly everyone of them fall under the criminal provisions of the Manual For Courts-Martial United States—and that begins with their Selective Service laws allowing civilians to be taken from their homes and forced into uniform, whether willing or not—and that the US Supreme Court has ruled makes these civilians subject to court-martial from the time they are supposed to report for induction, even if they never arrive.

Equally unknown to the masses of the American people, is that nearly every single citizen between 17-44 years-of-age likewise fall under the criminal provisions of the Manual For Courts-Martial United States as under US Code 10-311 they all constitute both the organized and unorganized militia—thus making them all, in essence, members of the US military whether they know it or not.

To making every single American citizen, regardless of age, subject to the criminal provisions of the Manual For Courts-Martial United States, it’s critical to note, is a power invested in only President Trump—who in time of war, as the Commander-In-Chief, has the sole authority to determine what constitutes a threat and what should be done about it—with the US Supreme Court having, also, ruled that “war” is defined by the aggregation of US military forces in foreign countries, not necessarily one declared by the US Congress—and whose standard is met by the US Military having nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories around the world.

As to how President Trump will wield his unlimited war powers against these “Deep State” coup plotters, his just signed sweeping Executive Order details in full—with its main emphasis being on authorizing the use of civilian employees experienced in the prosecution or defense of complex criminal cases to provide assistance to, and consult with, less experienced judge advocates throughout the entire Manual For Courts-Martial United States process, thereby allowing the US Military services to outsource a core competency of the judge advocate communities—and whose only explanation for being needed would be the sudden and rapid rise dissident American citizens entering into the courts-martial process in the thousands, if not tens-of-thousands.

With President Abraham Lincoln being the last American war leader to arrest and put under US Military control for courts-martial tens-of-thousands of civilian dissidents, President Trump’sjoking at a dinner last night that China’s “president for life plan is a great idea that could happen in the US some day”—when viewed in the light of his sweeping Executive Order—should be understood with its containing as much steel as it does mirth—especially with it being known that he plans to enact these new laws on 1 January 2019—which is the date that a new US Congress will be sworn in, and whom might contain a majority of his “Deep State” coup plotting enemies sworn to throwing him out office.