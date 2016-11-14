Trump Looking To Deport Up To 3 Million Illegal Immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump has outlined his tough immigration stance regarding the border wall with Mexico and criminals entering the United States.

In an interview with CBS News to be broadcast Sunday, Trump promises to immediately deport or incarcerate up to three million “criminal” illegal immigrants once he is in office.

RT.com reports:

The businessman will appear on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes‘ on Sunday night in his first television interview since winning the election to discuss the plans of the 45th president of the US.

CBS has released a number of clips from the interview. An excerpt was shown on Face the Nation Sunday in which Trump answered questions from Lesley Stahl about his campaign promises on immigration and that wall.

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” he said. “But we’re getting them out of our country, they’re here illegally.”

Trump said after the border had been secured, and “everything gets normalized,” they were going to look at other illegal immigrants, “who are terrific people” he said, to make a determination. “But before we make that determination… it’s very important, we are going to secure our border.”

When asked if we really going to build a wall, Trump replied, “Yes.”

Stahl then asked if he would accept a fence. “For certain areas I would, but for certain areas a wall is more appropriate,” he said, adding, “I’m very good at this, it’s called construction, it’s what I do.”