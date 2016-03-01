Trump Says Israel Is A ‘Victim’ Of Palestinian Aggression

Donald Trump has said that he believes Israel is the biggest victim in the Israeli-Paelstinian conflict, and has vowed to support Israel 100% if it is attacked.

In an interview with “Hannity” on Fox News, Trump was asked whether he would remain neutral on the issue of Israel and Palestine, and whether he views Israel as a “victim”?

Uprooted Palestinians reports:

Trump said that he does and that he’s “a great friend of Israel.”

He added that making a deal between Israel and Palestine would be “the ultimate deal” if it was possible, and “I have been told by people, very high level people, it’s impossible, because the hatred, especially on the one side, I won’t even say which side –”

After host Sean Hannity cut in with, “On the Palestinian side.” Trump continued, “is so intense. It’s so incredible, and from the time they’re 2 years old they’re told to hate, to hate, to hate. It’s got to be taken away.”

Trump concluded that if Israel was attacked, “100% I’d come to their defense. 100%.

Now, you know that under the Iran deal… but under the Iran deal, if Israel ends up attacks Iran because they’re — they see they’re doing the nuclear, or if it’s the other way around, we have to fight with Iran. By the way, that’s not happening, folks.

I don’t care. Deals are meant to be broken in some cases, all right?”