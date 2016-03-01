Latest

Trump Says Israel Is A ‘Victim’ Of Palestinian Aggression

Posted on March 1, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 42 Comments

Donald Trump says Israel is a victim of Palestinian aggression

Donald Trump has said that he believes Israel is the biggest victim in the Israeli-Paelstinian conflict, and has vowed to support Israel 100% if it is attacked. 

In an interview with “Hannity” on Fox News, Trump was asked whether he would remain neutral on the issue of Israel and Palestine, and whether he views Israel as a “victim”?

Uprooted Palestinians reports:

Trump said that he does and that he’s “a great friend of Israel.”

He added that making a deal between Israel and Palestine would be “the ultimate deal” if it was possible, and “I have been told by people, very high level people, it’s impossible, because the hatred, especially on the one side, I won’t even say which side –”

After host Sean Hannity cut in with, “On the Palestinian side.” Trump continued, “is so intense. It’s so incredible, and from the time they’re 2 years old they’re told to hate, to hate, to hate. It’s got to be taken away.”

Trump concluded that if Israel was attacked, “100% I’d come to their defense. 100%.

Now, you know that under the Iran deal… but under the Iran deal, if Israel ends up attacks Iran because they’re — they see they’re doing the nuclear, or if it’s the other way around, we have to fight with Iran. By the way, that’s not happening, folks.

I don’t care. Deals are meant to be broken in some cases, all right?”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • bea

    The sad part most still not awake to the facts..these massive injustices and atrocities comes from the criminals we keep electing…
    It doesn’t matter which side of the coin still same coin..
    Evolve….break the chains…wake up already…labels should be on foods not on people….for free education…for real justice…for with and in PEACE…for Fair Trade no free oppressive trade….against the TPP…to stop the oil wars…to bring our soldiers home…to have a peace of mind in all concerns ADDRESSED all of them…public banks…public jails…real solutions…
    Do you really trust these spoiled rich bullies children with nuclear weapons?…if they feel like they won’t care about you…their actions in the past have shown…they got their bunkers and jets ready do you?
    Evolve break free and join the global cry for change..
    We and by the people…we are the majority unite not divide is only 1 planet..
    We must empower nations not slave them or abuse them for their resources..
    Corporations are destroying HUMANITY and the PLANET…AND WE ARE LETTING THEM BY ELECTING THEIR PUPPETS!…wake up…no more wars no more injustices no more empty lies of better from the same!
    Unite be part of the future now is becoming increasingly important to switch you all’s thinking of hate..blame the real problem…not the victims of the OPPRESSION…stop the real bullies NOW NOT LATER.
    Please…51% and growing don’t identify with either party…any side of the coin…same coin….we are the majority…and most DON’T KNOW OF THE ALTERNATIVE…..
    THE HOPE!
    The GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE…DR. JILL STEIN!!!
    …BECAUSE ACTIONS COUNT…NOT WORDS !!!
    “There is an occasion where a third party actually won a presidential election coming into it at as a third party. And that was a time of extreme social upheaval, like what we’re in right now,” Stein said. “His name was Abraham Lincoln.”

    The right leader for all wrongs addressed…check her facebook page….her plan…learn…act…share…can vote or not…help make this a reality…for all not the few…united we stand for change..justice …prosperity and preservation…the only diplomat…not sold out to corporations…the intelligent choice…now not later we may not have that luxury…www.jill2016.com
    For we the people for and by the people for the planet!!!
    Please SHARE SHARE SHARE!!

    • LexRex Mann

      I agree– we all have to rise above the left vs right way of thinking. They are all part of an elite that is greedy, corrupt, has no regard for human life and is basically psychopathic in its lust for power and wealth

  • bea

    Imagine the ignorance of this bufon…and we are thinking of giving him nuclear power?

  • bea

    The rest are sold outs…but this guy is just a spoiled bully who is just clueless…his world is surrounded by Zionists…and he actually thinks they are the victims…!

    • LexRex Mann

      I truly believe he, like the other “candidates” are only there to divide up the voting public, to have us all fighting and arguing among ourselves, it’s divide and conquer

  • Boycott Israel

    And Trump is a victim of mental retardation. Every presidential candidate will side with Israel, it’s a requirement for becoming a candidate. The winner is the one who sucks the most Jewish cock during their campaign.

    • LexRex Mann

      He’s not a vicim; he is willfully ignorant, bigoted, retarded, skewed….etc., etc., etc.

    • Ev. S’t

      Antisemites coming out of the woodwork. Deplorable.

      • tapatio

        How can that be, beanie baby? Jews are EUROPEAN CAUCASIANS who are trying to incite genocide against Semitic people.

    • Michael Weinstein

      Your a disgusting lowlife pig unworthy of being the main event at a pig roast!

      • tapatio

        Jew boy, you need to remember that there are SEVEN BILLION HUMANS here and only 15 million of you monkeys.

        • Michael Weinstein

          And you tapatio are the same! Your implied threat and racist and discriminatory language reflects perfectly on your degenerative character!

          • tapatio

            Judeo-Nazi, that wasn’t a threat – it was a prophecy.

            For more than 3000 years, from the money changers Jesus is said to have driven from the temple steps to Lord Rothschild in the UK to the lowest loan shark in NY, to the Internet propaganda shill, the IDF thug and Mossad scum and their rabbis preaching the delusion of a “chosen” master-race, this criminal cartel posing as religion and ethnicity has most closely resembled a malignant cancer metastasizing through our world, corrupting and spoiling everything it touches.
            When one or a few cultures find your culture toxic, it could be their fault.
            When almost EVERY culture finds you toxic, IT’S YOUR FAULT.
            Every expulsion of Jews below was preceded by widespread and extreme crime and abuses BY JEWS. The Jews have been expelled from more than 100 countries. Listed below are ONLY the expulsions directly linked to RAMPANT JEWISH CRIME. They had NOTHING to do with “persecution” of Jews.
            The expulsions of Jews were acts of SELF-PRESERVATION by non-Jewish cultures.
            Expulsions of Jews
            Date Place
            0. 135: Palestine
            1. 250: Carthage
            2. 415: Alexandria
            3. 554: Diocese of Clement (France)
            4. 561: Diocese of Uzzes (France)
            5. 612: Visigoth Spain
            6. 642: Visigoth Empire
            7. 855: Italy
            8. 876: Sens
            9. 1012: Mayence
            10. 1181: France
            11. 1290: England
            12. 1306: France
            13. 1348: Switzerland
            14. 1349: Hielbronn (Germany)
            15. 1349: Hungary
            16. 1388: Strasbourg
            17. 1394: Germany
            18. 1394: France
            19. 1422: Austria
            20. 1424: Fribourg & Zurich
            21. 1426: Cologne
            22. 1432: Savory
            23. 1438: Mainz
            24. 1439: Augsburg
            25. 1446: Bavaria
            26. 1453: Franconis
            27. 1453: Breslau
            28. 1454: Wurzburg
            29. 1485: Vincenza (Italy)
            30. 1492: Spain
            31. 1495: Lithuania
            32. 1497: Portugal
            33. 1499: Germany
            34. 1514: Strasbourg
            35. 1519: Regensburg
            36. 1540: Naples
            37. 1542: Bohemia
            38. 1550: Genoa
            39. 1551: Bavaria
            40. 1555: Pesaro
            41. 1559: Austria
            42. 1561: Prague
            43. 1567: Wurzburg
            44. 1569: Papal States
            45. 1571: Brandenburg
            46. 1582: Netherlands
            47. 1593: Brandenburg, Austria
            48. 1597: Cremona, Pavia & Lodi
            49. 1614: Frankfort
            50. 1615: Worms
            51. 1619: Kiev
            52. 1649: Ukraine
            53. 1654: LittleRussia
            54. 1656: Lithuania
            55. 1669: Oran (North Africa)
            56. 1670: Vienna
            57. 1712: Sandomir
            58. 1727: Russia
            59. 1738: Wurtemburg
            60. 1740: LittleRussia
            61. 1744: Bohemia
            62. 1744: Livonia
            63. 1745: Moravia
            64. 1753: Kovad (Lithuania)
            65. 1761: Bordeaux
            66. 1772: Jews deported to the Pale of Settlement (Russia)
            67. 1775: Warsaw
            68. 1789: Alace
            69. 1804: Villages in Russia
            70. 1808: Villages & Countrysides (Russia)
            71. 1815: Lubeck & Bremen
            72. 1815: Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria
            73. 1820: Bremes
            74. 1843: Russian Border Austria & Prussia
            75. 1862: Area in the U.S. under Grant’s Jurisdiction
            76. 1866: Galatz, Romania
            77. 1919: Bavaria (foreign born Jews)
            78. 1938-45: Naz! Controlled Areas
            79. 1948: Arab Countries

          • Mj

            Haha, Brother I was trying to defend you but after THIS ASSWHOOPING, you can defend yourself….hahaha.

            I have Semetic Jewish blood in me though I’m a Black man so I bristle when lunatics who claim Jewish identity as a means of convenience out roaches me the atrocities taking iPad of defenseless Palestine. The world be MORE ashamed at this genocide that any holocaust visited on so called Jews.
            If you are of the defend Israel sect them you’re either willfully ignorant or passionately EVIL…only one of these is forgivable by God.

          • tapatio

            Just what do you think I was saying in my comment above??? I would NEVER defend Israel. I’m one of those anti-Zionists who want that criminal state eradicated. And, I have NO respect for any part of Judaism. It is, indeed, evil.

          • Mj

            AFTER HE WAS PROVOKED by the guy CLAIMING to be a Jew.
            Just like those claiming to be Jews squatting on stolen land in holes lived in for generations that was TAKEN from them by said fakers with the blessings of a lied to world. Only they would STEAL A MAN HOME, KILL HIS FAMILY THEM WHEN THE MAN RETALIATES CALL HIM THE AGGRESSOR and thr aggressor only defending himself…

            WTH kind of insane LOGIC is that?
            You need to see what Dr Norman Finkelstein has to say about thr govt of Isteal (hah, I was typing ISRAEL and look what God allowed to come up…” I steal”
            Thank you Lord, your truth not mine, they will be done.

        • Mollie Norris

          There aren’t 7 million jews – Khazarian satanist Neanderthals stole the name along with everything else – there might be 7 million Babylonian Talmudists and Zohar paganists, but there are very few Torah Jews – anti-Torah Rothschild-Israel Khazars have murdered most of them.

      • Mj

        You really don’t know true history do you.
        Lol http://www.nkusa.org. learn some. Fkuc izrahell, what about the10.000,000 CHRISTIANS killed during the Bolshevik wars, those were also crypto Jews, fakers as in Rev.3:9, who love satan not God.
        Christians are GOD’S CHOSEN PEOPLE…wake uP already.

        • Mollie Norris

          Neturei Karta has been around since Rothschild-Israel was stolen by the UK after WWII to reward the Khazarian Wall Street bankers who got the US involved in the war to defend the Rothschild-UK. Truetorahjews.org is also a good reference. No one involved in the founding of Eretz-Israel was a religious Jew. Rothschild-owned Reuters and AP created fake news to support fake Zionist Khazarian Jews, including Adolph Eichmann and many other Nazis. Rothschild-sponsored Illuminati Cyrus Scofield – a guy with no knowledge of ancient Hebrew or Aramaic or biblical history, published the Scofield bible and added the same Zionist BS to fool Christians.

      • Boycott Israel

        Go chew the foreskin off a baby you sick fuck!! At least I’m not a worthless baby killing kike!!

  • Stephen Ballantine

    He can hardly string an intelligible sentence together. Moron.

  • Stuart Maxwell

    They’re a victim of Islamic aggression, like all kaffir societies since the 7th century. Primitive Jew-hating religious bigots. Trump 2016 definitely. A former leftist.

  • Butseriously

    Newt Gingrich is an American Statesmen, the only one who rejected Arabs as Palestinians. This name was usurped by the Arabs after 2,000 years in the 1960s. Not complicated why.

  • Peter Fagerbrant

    He is right. Israel is the victim of bad Arabs. The victim of a people who never learned anything else then violence and stealing.
    Arab racists who cannot accept to live in the nation they once invaded together with the native people the Jews.
    As simple as that.

    • Mollie Norris

      Jews and Arabs lived together peacefully in Palestine before the founding of anti-Torah eretz-Israel.

  • Mollie Norris

    Fake Jews pushing fake news. I’m getting out of the evil empire ASAP.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire