Trump: U.S. To Stop ‘Meddling’ In Middle East

Donald Trump has vowed stop the U.S. from meddling in the Middle East and end American policing of other countries.

Speaking at a “Thank You” tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, Trump vowed that when he gets into office in January he would stop the US trying to overthrow other governments around the world.

Rt.com reports:

The president-elect also promised to cooperate with any country interested in destroying Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

“We will partner with every nation that is willing to join us in the effort to defeat ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump told a large crowd at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Thursday evening, as quoted by TASS.

“We will destroy ISIS. At the same time, we will pursue a new foreign policy that finally learns from the mistakes of the past. We will stop looking to topple regimes and overthrow governments, folks,” Trump said, as quoted by The Washington Examiner.

Thank you Ohio! Together, we made history – and now, the real work begins. America will start winning again! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/kDRQgmmlZR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2016

“Our goal is stability, not chaos because we wanna rebuild our country. It’s time,” he said.

He vowed to rebuild the country’s “depleted” military and went on to repeat many of his other campaign vows, including a promise to “construct a great wall at the border” with Mexico.

Trump once again spoke of his mission to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He called for affordable childcare and help for female entrepreneurs, as well as for an investment of federal resources for law enforcement across the country.

“What we’ve created is a movement, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Trump told his supporters.

Trump also made a surprise announcement of his pick for secretary of defense during the rally, naming Marine Gen. James Mattis as his choice for the position.

The president-elect has slowly been rolling out his cabinet picks, with Mattis becoming the eighth person to be confirmed. Eight more positions remain unannounced, including secretary of state and secretary of homeland security.

Further stops on Trump’s victory tour have yet to be declared, though the president-elect’s director of advance, George Gigicos, told reporters in November that the tour may take Trump to “swing states we flipped over.” Trump managed to win Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida – all states which Barack Obama won in both 2008 and 2012.

Additional stops on the tour will be announced after the venues have been booked, according to officials cited by Bloomberg.

Trump has repeatedly credited his pre-election rallies as being key to his win over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in which he regularly drew tens of thousands of people to venues across the US.