Trump Vows To Immediately Deport Up To 3m Illegal Immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to start deporting illegal immigrants as soon as he takes office

He said he plans to deport or imprison between two and three million undocumented immigrants with criminal records and once the border is “secure,” immigration officials will begin to make a “determination” about the remaining undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Press TV reports:

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” he told the CBS news network.

“But we’re getting them out of our country, they’re here illegally,” the New York businessman added.

Referring to his infamous campaign pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, the real estate mogul said, “A wall is more appropriate” in some areas but “there could be some fencing” too.

Trump said once his administration made sure that the border was “secure,” he would begin to make a “determination” about what to do with the rest of the undocumented immigrants in the country.

Trump has pledged to form a “deportation force” to push over 11 million immigrant out of America, one of his key objectives that prompted international backlash.

Earlier, in an attempt to ease rising concerns among immigrant families, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said that Trump was not likely to forcibly remove immigrants.

“We are not planning on erecting a deportation force. Donald Trump is not planning on that,” Ryan told CNN on Sunday.

Since Trump’s election, thousands of protesters have been holding rallies in various cities across the US, urging him to resign over his racist and divisive campaign pledges.