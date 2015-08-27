Latest

TV Killer Wanted To Spark A Race War

Live TV shooting - killer wanted to spark a race war in America

WDBJ shooter Vester Flanagan, who executed a reporter and cameraman on live TV on Wednesday, claimed to ABC News that he wanted to start a race war in America. 

The former employee of WDBJ News said that the killing was, in part, revenge for the Dylann Storm Roof shooting where a lone white gunman killed nine people inside a church, in an apparent racist massacre.

In a manifesto to ABC News, Flanagan says he was a gay man who was the victim of racism and homophobia from former colleagues at the station

camera_footage_shooting

“As for Dylann Roof? You (deleted)! You want a race war (deleted)? BRING IT THEN YOU WHITE …(deleted)!!!” He said Jehovah spoke to him, telling him to act.”

Later in the manifesto, the writer quotes the Virginia Tech mass killer, Seung Hui Cho, and calls him “his boy,” and expresses admiration for the Columbine High School killers. “Also, I was influenced by Seung–Hui Cho. That’s my boy right there. He got NEARLY double the amount that Eric Harris and Dylann Klebold got…just sayin’.

In an often rambling letter to the authorities, and family and friends, he writes of a long list of grievances. In one part of the document, Williams calls it a “Suicide Note for Friends and Family”.

–He says has suffered racial discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying at work.

–He says he has been attacked by black men and white females.

–He talks about how he was attacked for being a gay, black man

In the synchronised footage below you can see footage taken from the killers cell phone as well as the live news broadcast as it happened, showing the incident as it took place early on Wednesday morning.

WARNING: Disturbing footage

