Twitter To Purge Users And Prevent “Certain Content From Trending”

Twitter is going full totalitarian with its new purge which started yesterday.

The buildup has already left some accounts either banned or unverified for what twitter deems to be hate speech ….yet according to the social media giant’s own rules, even if users associate with certain groups it doesn’t like off of Twitter, they will still be at risk of punishment and censorship.

Following last months announcement, Twitter is to start suspending accounts which engage in “hateful conduct” or affiliate with organizations which “use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes” both on and off the platform

Truth revolt reports:

In its efforts to purge actual racists, neo-Nazis, and haters of all stripes, Twitter is throwing the babies out with the bath water. The account for the anti-Islamic terrorist, pro-Brexit group in the UK, Britain First, has been banned. You may remember that President Trump created some controversy this month when he retweeted several of Britain First’s video evidence of bad Muslim behavior. Britain First’s Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding have also been banned.

Twitter is actively looking for user images, profiles, and descriptions which might be considered “hateful.” But in addition, the tech company is looking to what users might be doing when they’re not on Twitter:

Violence: You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people. This includes, but is not limited to, threatening or promoting terrorism. You also may not affiliate with organizations that – whether by their own statements or activity both on and off the platform – use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes.

At the same time, Twitter assures its users:

We believe in freedom of expression and open dialogue, but that means little as an underlying philosophy if voices are silenced because people are afraid to speak up. In order to ensure that people feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs, we prohibit behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another user’s voice.

Who gets to decide what is abusive will remain a mystery. But being that Twitter is a leftist corporation, they will be closely monitoring all content leaning to the Right most of all.

But that’s not all; Twitter has announced that, “At times, we may prevent certain content from trending.”

That’s a lot of power to wield.

In anticipation of the Twitter purge, some users have switched to using Gab — a competitive social media outlet which states it “champions free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.”