First UK Child Prescribed Cannabis Now Cured Of Epilepsy

The first child to be prescribed medical cannabis in Britain has been cured of a particularly dangerous form of epilepsy, just five months after taking it.

11-year-old Billy Caldwell of Northern Ireland was born with intractable epilepsy – a form of epilepsy that doesn’t respond to well to traditional treatments.

Naturalblaze.com reports: His condition was beyond medication or diet changes, and any one of the seizures could have killed him. His 49-year-old mother, Charlotte, had to become his full-time caretaker. She says he has cheated death thousands of times. She called his rapid recovery “incredible.”

Billy made the news in April because he was the first UK person to be prescribed medical marijuana. He has yet to suffer even one more seizure since then. Billy has remained free from seizures for 10 months!

Before he could be prescribed in the UK, however, he had to be treated in Los Angeles, CA because his situation was so dire. He received CBD oil first, then vials of various cannabis oils (0.6 ml). He needed both the cannabidiol from CBD and the THC from the marijuana. CBD oil is allowed to be prescribed by doctors in the UK.

But after three months of treatment in the U.S., Billy and Charlotte returned to their home and when he ran out, his mother “begged” her doctor for cannabis oil, and Caldwell made waves.

Daily Mail UK reported:

…Billy also has an oil containing tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), which, when exposed to heat, forms the psychoactive component of cannabis.

THCA is, strictly speaking, illegal in the UK. It is categorised as a Class B drug alongside amphetamines and barbiturates.

However, when given in medicinal form – and not burned – THCA does not have the narcotic effect that smoking cannabis has.

Billy Caldwell made a stunning recovery from the vicious cycle of seizures from a potentially fatal form of epilepsy. One would think this would convince the authorities in the UK to loosen the prohibition of cannabis oil, right? Right??

Wrong. The UK has just as much of a death grip on medical marijuana as the U.S.

Protecting the War on Drugs is a protection for prescription drugs, that, in Billy’s case, failed him. While, Spain, South Africa, Uruguay and some U.S. states have made cannabis legal for recreational use, cannabis for medical purposes is still enshrined with tape in many parts of the UK and U.S.